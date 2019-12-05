Opening
The Aeronauts (PG-13) — In 1862 a headstrong scientist and a young widow mount a balloon expedition to fly higher than anyone in history. As their perilous ascent reduces their chances of survival, the unlikely duo soon discover things about themselves — and each other. (101 minutes)
Playmobil: The Movie (Not Rated) — A young woman travels to the animated world of Playmobil to find her missing brother. (99 minutes)
Continuing
21 Bridges (R) — After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (99 minutes)
Abominable (PG) — After discovering a Yeti, three teens embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a financier and a zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain. (97 minutes)
Ad Astra (PG-13) — Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (124 minutes)
The Addams Family (PG) — Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family — Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma — encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (87 minutes)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) — Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (107 minutes)
The Current War: Director’s Cut (PG-13) — Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (101 minutes)
Dark Waters (PG-13) — A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. (126 minutes)
Doctor Sleep (R) — Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the “shine.” They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. (151 minutes)
Downton Abbey (PG) — The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue — leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (122 minutes)
Fantastic Fungi (Not Rated) — The magical world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth. (81 minutes)
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (152 minutes)
Frozen II (PG) — After hearing a mysterious voice call out to her, Elsa the Snow Queen travels to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom — an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery. (103 minutes)
Gemini Man (PG-13) — Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (117 minutes)
The Good Liar (R) — Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her life and home to him, Roy walks the most treacherous tightrope of his life when he starts to care about her. (109 minutes)
Harriet (PG-13) — From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (125 minutes)
Honey Boy (R) — When 12-year-old Otis begins to find success as a television star, his abusive, alcoholic father returns and takes over as his guardian, and their contentious relationship is followed over a decade. (93 minutes)
Hustlers (R) — Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (110 minutes)
The Irishman (R) — In the 1950s, truck driver Frank Sheeran gets involved with Russell Bufalino and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs the ranks to become a top hit man, he also goes to work for Jimmy Hoffa — a powerful Teamster tied to organized crime. (209 minutes)
It: Chapter Two (R) — Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine. Now adults, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise once and for all. (169 minutes)
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend — Adolf Hitler — Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (108 minutes)
Joker (R) — Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (122 minutes)
Knives and Skin (Not Rated) — In the wake of a high school student’s mysterious disappearance, a collective awakening seems to overcome the town’s teenage girls — gathering in force until it can no longer be contained. (112 minutes)
Knives Out (PG-13) — When a crime novelist dies just after his 85th birthday, an inquisitive detective arrives at his estate to investigate. He soon sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind the writer’s untimely demise. (130 minutes)
Last Christmas (PG-13) — Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (102 minutes)
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — The life and career of singer Linda Ronstadt is traced from her childhood in Tucson through her decades-long career and to her retirement in 2011 due to Parkinson’s disease. (95 minutes)
The Lion King (PG) — Betrayed and exiled from his kingdom, lion cub Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back his royal destiny on the plains of the African savanna. (118 minutes)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — Maleficent encounters a conniving queen who hatches a devious plot to destroy the land’s fairies. Hoping to stop her, Maleficent joins forces with a seasoned warrior and a group of outcasts to battle the queen and her powerful army. (118 minutes)
Marriage Story (R) — A stage director and his actor wife struggle through a grueling divorce that pushes them to their limits. (136 minutes)
Midway (PG-13) — On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (138 minutes)
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (R) — Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate — a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (159 minutes)
Parasite (R) — Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. (132 minutes)
The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (96 minutes)
Playing With Fire (PG) — When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitting. (96 minutes)
Queen & Slim (R) — Slim and Queen’s first date takes an unexpected turn when one shoots a policeman during a routine traffic stop. Now labeled cop killers in the media, the unwitting outlaws feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. (132 minutes)
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — War veteran John Rambo tries to find some semblance of peace by raising horses on a ranch in Arizona. But when a vicious Mexican cartel kidnaps a teenage girl, Rambo embarks on a bloody and personal quest to rescue her and punish those responsible. (89 minutes)
Waves (R) — The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (135 minutes)