Opening
Anna (R) — Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (118 minutes)
Child’s Play (R) — Young Andy receives a special present from his mom — a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (120 minutes)
Toy Story 4 (G) — Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey soon turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. (100 minutes)
Continuing
5B (PG-13) — At the heart of the HIV/AIDS crisis and widespread hysteria, a single number and letter designated a ward on the fifth floor of San Francisco General Hospital, the first in the country designed specifically to deal with AIDS patients. (95 minutes)
Aladdin (PG) — Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine and a powerful, wisecracking, larger-than-life genie. After quickly becoming friends, the trio must soon join forces to stop the evil sorcerer Jafar from overthrowing Jasmine’s kingdom. (128 minutes)
Amazing Grace (G) — Singer Aretha Franklin performs gospel songs at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles in 1972. (87 minutes)
American Woman (R) — In a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teenage daughter goes missing, and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. (111 minutes)
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren keep a possessed doll locked up in an artifacts room in their house. When the doll awakens the room’s evil spirits, it soon becomes a night of terror for the couple’s young daughter and her friends. (106 minutes)
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — The remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe. (181 minutes)
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché (Not Rated) — The life and work of the first female film director. (103 minutes)
The Biggest Little Farm (PG) — A couple are followed through their successes and failures as they work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. (91 minutes)
Booksmart (R) — Two high school overachievers decide to cram four years of not-to-be missed fun into one night — a chaotic adventure that no amount of book smarts could prepare them for. (102 minutes)
Breakthrough (PG) — Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (116 minutes)
Captain Marvel (PG-13) — Captain Marvel is an alien Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of a battle between her people and the Skrulls. With help from Nick Fury, she soon tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her powers to end the war. (124 minutes)
The Curse of La Llorona (R) — Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her own children are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope of surviving the legendary ghost La Llorona is a disillusioned priest who practices mysticism. (93 minutes)
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (114 minutes)
The Dead Don’t Die (R) — The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (103 minutes)
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (PG) — When the Whos decide to make Christmas bigger, louder and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence their holiday cheer once and for all. (86 minutes)
Dumbo (PG) — A struggling circus owner enlists a man and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant born with oversized ears. When the family discovers that the animal can fly, it soon becomes the main attraction that revitalizes the run-down circus. (112 minutes)
Forrest Gump: 25th Anniversary (PG-13) — Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise and Sally Field star in Robert Zemeckis’ funny and heartwarming film “Forrest Gump,” winner of six Academy Awards — including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor in a Leading Role. (150 minutes)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (132 minutes)
Hotel Transylvania 3 (PG) — Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise, but the dream vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, a woman who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy them all. (97 minutes)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) — When the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must journey to a hidden world to finally discover their true destinies as dragon and rider. (104 minutes)
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (131 minutes)
The Land Before Time (G) — An orphaned dinosaur and his new friends face a danger-laden journey to a beautiful, food-rich valley. (66 minutes)
Late Night (R) — A late-night talk show host hires a female staff writer to help smooth over concerns about workplace diversity. (102 minutes)
Little (PG-13) — Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (109 minutes)
Long Shot (R) — Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field — his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter — much to the dismay of her advisers. (123 minutes)
Ma (R) — A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (99 minutes)
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency — and ultimately the world. (115 minutes)
Mermaids (PG-13) — A teen is caught in an emotional tug-of-war as she tries to deal with both her first love and an unconventional mother. (110 minutes)
The Mustang (R) — A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. (96 minutes)
Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) — A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe. (104 minutes)
Poms (PG-13) — After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (91 minutes)
Rocketman (R) — Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (121 minutes)
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — Max the terrier encounters canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey when he visits the countryside. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses. (86 minutes)
Shadow (Not Rated) — To finally achieve victory over a rival kingdom, a brilliant general devises an intricate plan involving his wife, a look-alike and two kings. (116 minutes)
Shaft (R) — When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cybersecurity expert joins forces with his father — the legendary cop John Shaft — to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (111 minutes)
Shazam! (PG-13) — Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (132 minutes)
Smallfoot (PG) — Migo is a friendly Yeti who discovers something that he didn’t know existed — a human. When his fellow villagers refuse to believe him, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature that can put him back in good graces. (96 minutes)
The Souvenir (R) — A shy but ambitious film student falls into an intense, emotionally fraught relationship with a charismatic but untrustworthy older man. (119 minutes)
UglyDolls (PG) — UglyDoll friends travel to Perfection — a town where more conventional dolls receive training before entering the real world. The UglyDolls soon learn what it means to be different — ultimately realizing they don’t have to be perfect to be amazing. (87 minutes)
The White Crow (R) — Young Rudolf Nureyev becomes a top ballet dancer in Russia, but a life-changing visit to Paris soon makes him seek asylum in France. (127 minutes)