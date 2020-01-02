Now playing

Opening
Doctor Who Live Q&A and Screening (Not Rated) — Enjoy the premiere episode of Season 12 of “Doctor Who,” followed by an exclusive early unveiling of episode 2 and a live Q-and-A with actors Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill. (155 minutes) Jan. 5 only.
The Grudge (R) — A detective and her partner investigate murders in a haunted house — a mysterious dwelling that passes on a ghostly curse to those who enter it. (93 minutes)
Mystify: Michael Hutchence (Not Rated) — Archival footage, private home movies and intimate interviews offer insight into the extraordinary life and career of former INXS singer Michael Hutchence. (108 minutes) Jan. 7.
Continuing
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) — Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (107 minutes)
Black Christmas (PG-13) — As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (92 minutes)
Bombshell (R) — Female employees at Fox News take on a toxic male culture, leading to the downfall of media mogul Roger Ailes. (108 minutes)
Cats (PG) — A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (110 minutes)
Elvis — That’s the Way It Is (PG) — Clips show Elvis Presley backstage, in rehearsal, and on the road before his 1970 Las Vegas opening night; special edition. (94 minutes) Jan. 8 only,
Fantastic Fungi (Not Rated) — The magical world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth. (81 minutes)
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (152 minutes)
Frozen II (PG) — After hearing a mysterious voice call out to her, Elsa the Snow Queen travels to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom — an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery. (103 minutes)
A Hidden Life (PG-13) — Austrian farmer Franz Jägerstätter faces the threat of execution for refusing to fight for the Nazis during World War II. (174 minutes)
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend — Adolf Hitler — Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (108 minutes)
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (123 minutes)
Knives Out (PG-13) — When a crime novelist dies just after his 85th birthday, an inquisitive detective arrives at his estate to investigate. He soon sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind the writer’s untimely demise. (130 minutes)
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — The life and career of singer Linda Ronstadt is traced from her childhood in Tucson through her decades-long career and to her retirement in 2011 due to Parkinson’s disease. (95 minutes)
Little Women (PG) — In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (135 minutes)
Parasite (R) — Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. (132 minutes)
Richard Jewell (R) — During the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, security guard Richard Jewell discovers an incendiary device in Centennial Park. Hailed as a hero who saved lives, Jewell’s own life starts to unravel when the FBI names him the prime suspect in the bombing. (131 minutes)
Spies in Disguise (PG) — Lance is a super cool and charming spy, and Walter invents the super cool gadgets that Lance uses. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. (102 minutes)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order’s plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren. (142 minutes)
Uncut Gems (R) — A charismatic jeweler makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. In a precarious high-wire act, he must balance business, family and adversaries on all sides in pursuit of the ultimate win. (135 minutes)