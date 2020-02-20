Now playing

Opening
Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) — Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (86 minutes)
The Call of the Wild (PG) — Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. (105 minutes)
Free Burma Rangers (Not Rated) — Missionaries Dave and Karen Eubank and their three children venture into war zones to bring hope to people in need in the documentary “Free Burma Rangers.” (105 minutes)
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (Not Rated) — Deku and the rest of the heroes of Class 1-A must save a group of islanders from a powerful villain. (104 minutes)
NT Live: Cyrano de Bergerac (Not Rated) — Actor James McAvoy returns to the stage in an inventive new adaptation of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” performed from London. (180 minutes) Feb. 20.
Continuing
1917 (R) — Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including one’s own brother. (119 minutes)
Bad Boys for Life (R) — Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (124 minutes)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) — Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (107 minutes)
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) — Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women — Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (109 minutes)
The Bolshoi Ballet: Swan Lake (2020) (Not Rated) — The Bolshoi Ballet performs Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” the beautiful masterpiece that remains an all-time audience favorite. (165 minutes)Feb. 23 only.
Cats (PG) — A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (110 minutes)
Come to Daddy (R) — A privileged man-child arrives at the beautiful and remote coastal cabin of his estranged father, whom he hasn’t seen in 30 years. He quickly discovers that not only is his dad a jerk, he also has a shady past that is rushing to catch up with him. (93 minutes)
Dolittle (PG) — Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (100 minutes)
Fantastic Fungi (Not Rated) — The magical world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth. (81 minutes)
Fantasy Island (PG-13) — The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (109 minutes)
Frozen II (PG) — After hearing a mysterious voice call out to her, Elsa the Snow Queen travels to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom — an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery. (103 minutes)
The Gentlemen (R) — Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (113 minutes)
The Godfather (R) — Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (177 minutes) Feb. 23 and 26.
The Good Liar (R) — Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her life and home to him, Roy walks the most treacherous tightrope of his life when he starts to care about her. (109 minutes)
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) — When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (87 minutes)
Harriet (PG-13) — From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (125 minutes)
Invisible Life (R) — Kept apart by a terrible lie, years pass as two sisters forge their respective paths through their city’s teeming bustle, each believing the other to be half a world away. (139 minutes)
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend — Adolf Hitler — Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (108 minutes)
Judy (PG-13) — Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (118 minutes)
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (123 minutes)
Knives Out (PG-13) — When a crime novelist dies just after his 85th birthday, an inquisitive detective arrives at his estate to investigate. He soon sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind the writer’s untimely demise. (130 minutes)
Little Women (PG) — In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (135 minutes)
The Lodge (R) — During a family retreat to a winter cabin, a man leaves his children in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace. Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s dark past. (108 minutes)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — Maleficent encounters a conniving queen who hatches a devious plot to destroy the land’s fairies. Hoping to stop her, Maleficent joins forces with a seasoned warrior and a group of outcasts to battle the queen and her powerful army. (118 minutes)
Midway (PG-13) — On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (138 minutes)
Parasite (R) — Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. (132 minutes)
The Photograph (PG-13) — A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life. (106 minutes)
Playing With Fire (PG) — When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitting. (96 minutes)
The Song of Names (PG-13) — A child befriends a Polish violin prodigy whose parents leave him in his family’s care. The two boys become like brothers until the musician disappears. Forty years later, he gets his first clue as to what happened to his childhood best friend. (113 minutes)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order’s plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren. (142 minutes)
The Turning (PG-13) — Kate Mandell takes a job as a nanny for two young orphans at a Gothic mansion in the Maine countryside. When strange events start to plague Kate and the siblings, she begins to suspect that the estate’s dark corridors are home to a malevolent entity. (93 minutes)
Uncut Gems (R) — A charismatic jeweler makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. In a precarious high-wire act, he must balance business, family and adversaries on all sides in pursuit of the ultimate win. (135 minutes)
Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (Not Rated) — Violet Evergarden tutors a young lady at a private women’s academy, but still grieves for the only person who ever brought her happiness. (93 minutes) Feb. 20.
Wilder vs. Fury II (Not Rated) — It’s the rematch the world’s been waiting for as boxer Deontay Wilder puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line against Tyson Fury — live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (270 minutes) Feb. 22.