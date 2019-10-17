Opening
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — The IMAX 2D Experience (PG) — Maleficent and Aurora form new alliances and face new adversaries as they struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within. (118 minutes)
Continuing
47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — With their air supply steadily dwindling, four teenage divers must navigate the underwater labyrinth of claustrophobic caves and eerie tunnels to escape from swarming great white sharks. (89 minutes)
Abominable (PG) — After discovering a Yeti, three teens embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a financier and a zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain. (97 minutes)
Ad Astra (PG-13) — Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (124 minutes)
The Addams Family (PG) — Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family — Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma — encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (87 minutes)
The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of their feathered friends unite with the green pigs when aggressive birds from an ice-covered island plan to use an elaborate weapon to destroy them both. (96 minutes)
The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — Formula One race car driver Denny Swift has three loves of his life — his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. (109 minutes)
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (102 minutes)
Downton Abbey (PG) — Excitement is high at Downton Abbey when the Crawley family learns that King George V and Queen Mary are coming to visit. But trouble soon arises when the servants learn that the king and queen travel with their own royal chefs and attendants. (122 minutes)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (138 minutes)
Gemini Man (PG-13) — Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (117 minutes)
The Goldfinch (R) — Theodore Decker was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day — a painting of a tiny bird chained to a perch. (149 minutes)
Hustlers (R) — Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (110 minutes)
It: Chapter Two (R) — Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine. Now adults, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise once and for all. (169 minutes)
Jexi (R) — A man’s new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when the artificial intelligence program becomes obsessed with him. (84 minutes)
Joker (R) — Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (122 minutes)
Judy (PG-13) — Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (118 minutes)
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — The life and career of the singer. (95 minutes)
The Lion King (PG) — Betrayed and exiled from his kingdom, lion cub Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back his royal destiny on the plains of the African savanna. (118 minutes)
The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (96 minutes)
Ready or Not (R) — Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch — she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (95 minutes)
Spider-Man: Far From Home: Extended Cut (PG-13) — Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures — each representing Earth, air, water and fire — from wreaking havoc across Europe. (134 minutes)
Toy Story 4 (G) — Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey soon turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. (100 minutes)