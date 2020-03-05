Now playing

Opening
Beneath Us (R) — Undocumented workers are lured into a wealthy woman’s home with the promise of work, only to discover the terrifying fate she has in store for them. (86 minutes)
Onward (PG) — Two sibling elves embark on a quest to discover if there is any magic left in the world. (103 minutes)
The Way Back (R) — A troubled man struggles with alcoholism while coaching the basketball team at his old high school. (108 minutes)
Continuing
1917 (R) — Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including one’s own brother. (119 minutes)
Bad Boys for Life (R) — Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (124 minutes)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) — Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (107 minutes)
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) — Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women — Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (109 minutes)
Bombshell (R) — The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks — becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (108 minutes)
Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) — Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (86 minutes)
The Call of the Wild (PG) — Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. (100 minutes)
Castle in the Sky (PG) — Two orphans, one with a levitation stone, search for lost treasure and the keys to their past in a legendary floating city. (124 minutes) March 9.
Dolittle (PG) — Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (100 minutes)
Downhill (R) — A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. (85 minutes)
Emma (PG) — Emma Woodhouse occupies herself with matchmaking and meddling in the lives of friends and family. (125 minutes)
Fantasy Island (PG-13) — The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (109 minutes)
Frozen II (PG) — After hearing a mysterious voice call out to her, Elsa the Snow Queen travels to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom — an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery. (103 minutes)
The Gentlemen (R) — Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (113 minutes)
Greed (R) — A San Francisco dentist marries a lottery winner, and a jealous man follows him to Death Valley. (128 minutes)
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) — When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (87 minutes)
Guns Akimbo (R) — Miles is a video game developer who inadvertently becomes the next participant in a real-life death match that streams online. While Miles soon excels at running away from everything, that won’t help him outlast Nix, a killer at the top of her game. (95 minutes) March 5.
I Still Believe: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG) — The true story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss. (115 minutes) March 11.
Impractical Jokers: The Movie (PG-13) — Brian, James, Joe and Sal pull hilarious pranks on an unsuspecting public. (93 minutes)
The Invisible Man (R) — After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. (124 minutes)
Joker (R) — Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (122 minutes)
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (123 minutes)
Just Mercy (PG-13) — Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (136 minutes)
Knives Out (PG-13) — The circumstances surrounding the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey are mysterious, but there’s one thing that renowned Detective Benoit Blanc knows for sure — everyone in the wildly dysfunctional Thrombey family is a suspect. (130 minutes)
Like a Boss (R) — The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan — a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (83 minutes)
The Lodge (R) — During a family retreat to a remote winter cabin, a man leaves his two children in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace. Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s dark past. (108 minutes)
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (PG-13) — Deku and the rest of the heroes of Class 1-A must save a group of islanders from a powerful villain. (104 minutes)
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band (R) — The story of a band that went from backing up Bob Dylan to becoming one of the most influential groups of its era. (100 minutes)
Parasite (R) — Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. (132 minutes)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (R) — In 1770 the young daughter of a French countess develops a mutual attraction to the female artist commissioned to paint her wedding portrait. (121 minutes)
Las píldoras de mi novio (R) — A charming man who has multiple personality disorder accompanies his new girlfriend to an island resort. He soon transforms into a wild and obnoxious loudmouth when he suddenly realizes that he forgot to bring his assortment of prescription drugs. (100 minutes) March 5.
The Rhythm Section (R) — Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (109 minutes)
Seberg (R) — In the late 1960s, French new wave actress and “Breathless” star Jean Seberg becomes the target of the FBI due to her support of the civil rights movement and her romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal — a Black Panther activist. (103 minutes)
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend — a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination. (100 minutes)
Spies in Disguise (PG) — Lance is a super cool and charming spy, and Walter invents the super cool gadgets that Lance uses. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. (102 minutes)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order’s plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren. (142 minutes)
Tokyo Godfathers (PG-13) — After finding a baby girl in a trash bin, three homeless people set out to find her parents. (90 minutes) March 11.
Uncut Gems (R) — A charismatic jeweler makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. In a precarious high-wire act, he must balance business, family and adversaries on all sides in pursuit of the ultimate win. (135 minutes)
Underwater (PG-13) — Members of a deep-sea drilling crew find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from mysterious and deadly creatures six miles below the ocean surface. (95 minutes)
The Woman Who Loves Giraffes (Not Rated) — Dr. Anne Innis Dagg retraces her 1956 journey to South Africa to study giraffes in the wild. (83 minutes)