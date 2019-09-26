Opening
Abominable (PG) — After discovering a Yeti, three teens embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a financier and a zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain. (97 minutes)
Continuing
Ad Astra (PG-13) — Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (124 minutes)
The Addams Family (PG) — Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley and Uncle Fester square off against a reality TV show host. (105 minutes)
Aladdin (PG) — Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine and a powerful, wisecracking, larger-than-life genie. After quickly becoming friends, the trio must soon join forces to stop the evil sorcerer Jafar from overthrowing Jasmine’s kingdom. (128 minutes)
Angel Has Fallen (R) — Wrongfully accused of trying to kill the president, framed Secret Service agent Mike Banning must evade the FBI and his own agency to uncover the truth and save the country from imminent danger. (121 minutes)
The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of their feathered friends unite with the green pigs when aggressive birds from an ice-covered island plan to use an elaborate weapon to destroy them both. (96 minutes)
Becoming Nobody (Not Rated) — A profile of self-help guru Ram Dass. (81 minutes)
Brittany Runs a Marathon (R) — A hard-partying woman receives a startling wake-up call when a visit to the doctor reveals how unhealthy she is. Motivated to lose weight, she soon takes up running to help her prepare for her ultimate goal — competing in the New York City Marathon. (103 minutes)
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (102 minutes)
Downton Abbey (PG) — Excitement is high at Downton Abbey when the Crawley family learns that King George V and Queen Mary are coming to visit. But trouble soon arises when the servants learn that the king and queen travel with their own royal chefs and attendants. (122 minutes)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (138 minutes)
Good Boys (R) — Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (95 minutes)
Hustlers (R) — Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (110 minutes)
It: Chapter Two (R) — Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine. Now adults, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise once and for all. (169 minutes)
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — The life and career of the singer. (95 minutes)
The Lion King (PG) — Betrayed and exiled from his kingdom, lion cub Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back his royal destiny on the plains of the African savanna. (118 minutes)
Official Secrets (R) — A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (112 minutes)
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate — a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (159 minutes)
Overcomer (PG) — High school coach John Harrison reluctantly agrees to take over the cross-country team, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, a young runner who pushes herself to the limit and inspires those around her. (115 minutes)
The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (96 minutes)
Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins (Not Rated) — The life and work of Molly Ivins, a political journalist from Texas, best-selling author, and Bill of Rights warrior. (93 minutes)
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — War veteran John Rambo tries to find some semblance of peace by raising horses on a ranch in Arizona. But when a vicious Mexican cartel kidnaps a teenage girl, Rambo embarks on a bloody and personal quest to rescue her and punish those responsible. (89 minutes)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (111 minutes)