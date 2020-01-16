Now playing

Opening
Bad Boys for Life (R) — Old-school cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with an elite unit to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. (124 minutes)
Dolittle (PG) — Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (106 minutes)
Weathering With You (PG-13) — A boy runs away to Tokyo and befriends a girl who appears to be able to manipulate the weather. (111 minutes)
Continuing
1917 (R) — Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including one’s own brother. (119 minutes)
Black and Blue (R) — A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (108 minutes)
Black Christmas (PG-13) — As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (92 minutes)
Dark Waters (PG-13) — A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. (126 minutes)
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (152 minutes)
Frozen II (PG) — After hearing a mysterious voice call out to her, Elsa the Snow Queen travels to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom — an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery. (103 minutes)
The Good Liar (R) — Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her life and home to him, Roy walks the most treacherous tightrope of his life when he starts to care about her. (109 minutes)
Harriet (PG-13) — From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (125 minutes)
Honey Boy (R) — When 12-year-old Otis begins to find success as a television star, his abusive, alcoholic father returns and takes over as his guardian, and their contentious relationship is followed over a decade. (93 minutes)
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (123 minutes)
Just Mercy (PG-13) — Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (136 minutes)
Knives Out (PG-13) — When a crime novelist dies just after his 85th birthday, an inquisitive detective arrives at his estate to investigate. He soon sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind the writer’s untimely demise. (130 minutes)
Like a Boss (R) — The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan — a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (83 minutes)
Little Women (PG) — In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (135 minutes)
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (R) — Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate — a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (159 minutes)
Parasite (R) — Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. (132 minutes)
Playing With Fire (PG) — When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitting. (96 minutes)
Richard Jewell (R) — During the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, security guard Richard Jewell discovers an incendiary device in Centennial Park. Hailed as a hero who saved lives, Jewell’s own life starts to unravel when the FBI names him the prime suspect in the bombing. (131 minutes)
Spies in Disguise (PG) — Lance is a super cool and charming spy, and Walter invents the super cool gadgets that Lance uses. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. (102 minutes)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order’s plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren. (142 minutes)
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) — Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 — a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (128 minutes)
Uncut Gems (R) — A charismatic jeweler makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. (135 minutes)
Underwater (PG-13) — Members of a deep-sea drilling crew find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from mysterious and deadly creatures six miles below the ocean surface. (95 minutes)
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (99 minutes)