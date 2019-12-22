Sunday movies

* Complexes in which at least one theater has equipment for the hearing-impaired.
Sunday’s times
Arizona Pavilions 12*
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Black Christmas (PG-13) — 3:50, 11:20.
Cats (PG) — 11:20, 1:55, 4:40, 7:20, 11:15.
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 9:20, 8:50.
Frozen II (PG) — 9:05, 11:45, 2:10, 6:05, 8:55.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 9:25, 12:55, 3:25, 6:15, 7:25, 9:55.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 9:10, 12:20, 4:35, 8:25, 11:20.
Richard Jewell (R) — 8:55, 12:20, 3:15, 6:05, 10:10.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 11.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3D (PG-13) — noon, 3:30, 7, 10:30.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Black Christmas (PG-13) — 9:40, 12:15, 2:45, 5:15, 7:50, 10:15.
Cats (PG) — 10:45, 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:45.
Frozen II (PG) — 11:40, 2:20, 5, 7:40, 10:20.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 9:10, 9:45, 10:20, 12:05, 1:30, 4:30, 5, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10:30.
Jumanji: The Next Level 3D (PG-13) — 3 p.m.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 12:50, 3:55, 6:55, 10:05.
Queen & Slim (R) — 10:25 p.m.
Richard Jewell (R) — 9:10, 12:20, 3:40, 6:50, 10:10.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 9, 10:15, 10:30, 11:15, noon, 12:35, 1, 2, 2:05, 2:50, 3:35, 5:40, 6, 6:25, 6:45, 7:10, 7:45, 9:15, 10, 10:45.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3D XD (PG-13) — 4:10 p.m.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3D (PG-13) — 9:45, 1:20, 4:55, 8:30.
Desert Sky Cinema*
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (NR) — 11:15, 1:45, 4:15, 6:45, 9:15.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:30, 4:20, 7, 9:40.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:45.
Richard Jewell (R) — 10:30, 1:20, 4:10, 6:55, 9:40.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 10, 10:30, 1, 1:30, 4, 4:30, 7, 7:30, 9:50.
El Con 20*
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) — 11:05, 2:20.
Black Christmas (PG-13) — 6:55, 9:25.
Bombshell (R) — 10:30, 1:25, 4:30, 7:25, 10:25.
Cats (PG) — 11, 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20.
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 10:55, 6:40, 10:20.
Frozen II (PG) — 10:10, 1:05, 3:55, 7, 9:50.
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — 12:40, 7:40, 10:30.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 10, 11:20, 12:25, 1:10, 3:35, 4:25, 6:45, 7:35, 9:55, 10:45.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 12:20, 3:45, 7:05, 10:35.
Last Christmas (PG-13) — 10:25, 5, 7:45, 10:35.
Midway (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:55, 10:05.
Queen & Slim (R) — 12:15, 3:30, 10:40.
Richard Jewell (R) — noon, 3:20, 6:50, 10:15.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker XD (PG-13) — 11:40, 7:10, 10:45.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 9:50, 10:20, 12:35, 1, 1:20, 1:35, 2:05, 3, 3:10, 3:40, 4:20, 4:55, 5:20, 5:30, 5:50, 6:25, 7, 8:05, 8:50, 9:05, 9:15, 9:35.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3D XD (PG-13) — 3:25 p.m.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3D (PG-13) — 10:45, 2:30, 6:15, 10.
Foothills 15*
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) — 8:25, 2:15, 4:50, 7:25, 10:05.
Black Christmas (PG-13) — 8:40, 5:20, 10.
Bombshell (NR) — 9:35, 12:10, 2:45, 5:30, 8:15, 11.
Cats (PG) — 8:40, 9:25, noon, 2:35, 5:10, 7:45, 10:20.
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 8:55, 12:15, 3:50, 7:15, 10:35.
Frozen II (PG) — 8:40, 9:20, 11:50, 2:20, 2:50, 4:50, 7:25, 9:55.
Honey Boy (R) — 7:40 p.m.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 8:40, 11, 11:35, 1:50, 2:25, 4:45, 5:35, 7:35, 8:30, 10:25, 11:20.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 11:10, 2:05, 5, 7:55, 10:55.
Queen & Slim (R) — 8:45, 11:45.
Richard Jewell (R) — 9:40, 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:55.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 9:30, 9:45, 11, 11:30, 12:30, 12:45, 1:30, 3:15, 4, 5:15, 7, 7:30, 8, 9, 10:45, [12:15 Monday, 12:30 Monday].
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — An IMAX 3D Experience (PG-13) — 2:15 p.m.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 10:30, 6, 9:45.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3D (PG-13) — 8:45, 4:15, 11:45.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson*
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Black Christmas (PG-13) — 10:15, 3:30, 10:15.
Cats (PG) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.
Frozen II (PG) — 9:30, 12:15, 3, 5:45, 8:30, 11.
It’s a Wonderful Life (PG) — 1, 6.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 10, 1, 4:15, 7:45, 10:45.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 9, 12:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:30.
Richard Jewell (R) — 9:15, 12:30, 4, 7:15, 10:30.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 9, 9:30, 10, 12:45, 1:15, 1:45, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 8:15, 8:45.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3D (PG-13) — 9:15 p.m.
Gateway 12*
Cinemark Century
770 N. Kolb Road
1-800-CINEMARK
21 Bridges (R) — 12:30, 4, 6:15.
Abominable (PG) — 11:55, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10.
Addams Family (PG) — 12:20, 2:35, 4:50, 7:05.
Doctor Sleep (R) — 12:40, 2:55, 6:30.
Downton Abbey (PG) — noon, 6:20.
Lighthouse (R) — 2:45 p.m.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — noon, 4:05, 6:50.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3D (PG) — 1:20, 5:30.
Motherless Brooklyn (R) — 12:05, 3:15, 6:25.
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (R) — 2:50 p.m.
Playing With Fire (PG) — 1, 3:35, 6:10.
Polar Express (G) — 11:55, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15.
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) — 12:55, 3:50, 6:45.
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 12:10, 2:30, 4:55, 7:20.
Loft Cinema*
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Fantastic Fungi (NR) — 11:45, 4:45, 8, 10.
A Hidden Life (PG-13) — 12:15, 4, 7:45.
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — 2:45 p.m.
Parasite (R) — 1:45, 7, 9:45.
Two Popes (NR) — noon, 5.
Marketplace*
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) — 10:20, 1, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15.
Bombshell (R) — 9:50, 12:35, 3:25, 6:15, 9.
Cats (PG) — 10, 12:45, 1:40, 3:35, 6:20, 9:10.
Dark Waters (PG-13) — 10:35, 4:45, 7:50.
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 12:20, 3:55, 7:25.
Frozen II (PG) — 10:40, 1:30, 4:20, 7:10.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:40, 6:45, 9:40.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 10:25, 1:45, 4:50, 7:55.
Richard Jewell (R) — 10:15, 1:20, 4:25, 7:35.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 10:35, noon, 1, 2:20, 3:50, 4:45, 6, 7:40, 8:30, 9:40.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3D (PG-13) — 9:15 a.m.
Park Place 20*
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) — 10:05, 12:55, 3:50.
Black Christmas (PG-13) — 8:45, 11:20, 2:05, 4:45, 7:30, 10:10.
Bombshell (R) — 11:10, 2, 4:50, 7:40, 10:30.
Cats (PG) — 8:40, 10:15, 11:35, 1:10, 2:30, 4:10, 5:25, 7:05, 8:20, 10, 11:15.
Dabangg 3 (NR) — 10:25, 2:20, 6:15, 10.
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 6:45, 10:25.
Frozen II (PG) — 8:30, 10:45, 11:15, 2:10, 4:55, 5:05, 7:50, 10:40.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 9:15, 9:55, 11:30, 12:20, 1:05, 1:50, 2:40, 3:25, 5:45, 6:40, 7:15, 8:05, 8:55, 9:50, 10:20, 11:15.
Jumanji: The Next Level 3D (PG-13) — 4:10 p.m.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 9:25, 12:50, 4:15, 7:35, 11.
Richard Jewell (R) — 9:10, 12:30, 3:45, 7:10, 10:35.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10:30, 11, 11:25, 12:15, 12:45, 1:15, 2:15, 3:15, 5, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:45, 8:15, 8:45, 9:45, 10:45.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3D XD (PG-13) — 4 p.m.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3D (PG-13) — 10, 1:45, 2:45, 4:30, 5:30, 9:15, 10:15.
Roadhouse Cinemas*
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Bombshell (R) — 10:50, 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10.
Cats (PG) — 10:15, 1:10, 4, 6:45, 9:30.
Frozen II (PG) — 11:15, 2:05, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — noon, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 10:25, 1:25, 4:45, 7:55.
Richard Jewell (R) — 11, 2:25, 5:45, 8:50.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 8:45, 9, 10:30, 11:20, 12:20, 1:50, 2:40, 3:40, 6, 7, 8:30, 9:15, 10:15.
The Screening Room*
127 E. Congress St.
882-0204
Complete movie times schedule not available at press time.
Tucson Spectrum 18*
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
21 Bridges (R) — 2:20, 10.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) — 8:30, 6:05.
Black Christmas (PG-13) — 11, 1:20, 4:45, 8:35, 11:05.
Bombshell (R) — 9:05, 12:50, 4:45, 8:40, 11.
Cats (PG) — 8, 9:15, 11:50, 2:25, 5, 7:35, 10:10.
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 11:05, 9:45.
Frozen II (PG) — 8, 10:25, 2:20, 6:10, 7:15, 11.
Hero (NR) — 6:50, 10:20.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 9, 10:15, 11:45, 1, 2:30, 3:45, 5:15, 6:30, 8, 9:15, 10:45.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 8:05, 11:25, 3:15, 7:05, 10:55.
Queen & Slim (R) — 8:05, 3:40.
Richard Jewell (R) — 9:30, 12:25, 3:15, 6:35, 9:25.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 8, 8:20, 8:40, 9, 9:20, 9:40, 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30, 11:50, 12:10, 12:30, 12:50, 1:10, 1:30, 2:30, 3, 3:20, 3:40, 4, 4:20, 4:40, 5, 5:30, 6:05, 6:30, 7:10, 7:30, 7:50, 8:10, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:40.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3D (PG-13) — 8:10, 11:40, 3:10, 6:40, 10:10.