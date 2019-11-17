* Complexes in which at least one theater has equipment for the hearing-impaired.

Sunday’s times

Arizona Pavilions 12*

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Addams Family (PG) — 9:55, 11, 12:05.

Charlie’s Angels (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:50.

Doctor Sleep (R) — 12:10, 3:25, 6:40, 10.

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 10:15, 11:35, 1:10, 2:55, 4:30, 6:15, 7:20, 9:35.

Good Liar (R) — 10:45, 2:30, 4:40, 6, 9:10.

Harriet (PG-13) — 3:15, 6:25.

Joker (R) — 10:20, 2:10, 5:10, 8:25, 9:50.

Last Christmas (PG-13) — 9:45, 12:50, 4:05, 7:45, 10:10.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 9:40, 12:15, 3:25, 7:05, 10:15.

Midway (PG-13) — 12:20, 1:35, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40.

Playing With Fire (PG) — 9:50, 11:50, 2:55, 6:05, 8:40.

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) — 10:05, 1:15, 5, 7:45, 10:30.

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 1:05, 4:50, 7:50, 10:35.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Addams Family (PG) — 11:50, 2:20, 9:35.

Charlie’s Angels (PG-13) — 1:30, 4:30, 7, 7:30, 10:30.

Countdown (PG-13) — 11:30, 1:45, 4, 9:55.

Doctor Sleep (R) — 11:45, 3:15, 6:45, 10:10.

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 11:30, 1, 3, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 8, 10.

Good Liar (R) — 11:50, 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30.

Joker (R) — 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15.

Last Christmas (PG-13) — 11:35, 2:15, 5, 7:35, 10:10.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 12:50, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30.

Midway (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:15.

Playing With Fire (PG) — 11:40, 2:10, 4:45, 7:20, 9:50.

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) — 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 10:20.

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 12:10, 2:45, 5:15, 7:55, 10:25.

Desert Sky Cinema*

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

Bolshoi Ballet: Le Corsaire (2019) (NR) — 12:55 p.m.

Current War (NR) — 6:50 p.m.

Doctor Sleep (R) — 12:30, 3:40, 6:40.

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:45, 7:15.

Good Liar (R) — 1, 3:30, 7.

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — 1:15, 3:45, 6:40.

Midway (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:10, 6:50.

El Con 20*

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Addams Family (PG) — 11:20, 1:50, 4:30, 7:05.

Bolshoi Ballet: Le Corsaire (2019) (NR) — 12:55 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (PG-13) — 12:40, 3:50, 7:15, 9:40, 10:30.

Doctor Sleep (R) — 11:15, 2:50, 6:35, 10:10.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 5:40, 8:50.

Ford v Ferrari XD (PG-13) — noon, 3:45, 7:30.

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 11, 1, 2:40, 5:45, 6:30, 8:10, 10:05.

Good Liar (R) — 12:20, 3:25, 6:45, 9:45.

Harriet (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:40, 7, 10:15.

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — 11:40, 12:35, 2:35, 3:35, 5:30, 6:50, 8:30, 9:55.

Joker (R) — 12:10, 3:15, 6:55, 10:15.

Last Christmas (PG-13) — 11:10, 1:55, 4:40, 7:35, 10:20.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 12:45, 4:15, 7:25, 10:25.

Midway (PG-13) — 11:50, 3:20, 6:45, 10:05.

Motherless Brooklyn (R) — 4:35 p.m.

No Safe Spaces (PG-13) — 9:25 p.m.

Playing With Fire (PG) — 11:05, 1:45, 4:25, 7:10, 9:50.

Princess Mononoke — Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 (NR) — 12:55 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) — 12:30, 3:55, 7:20, 10:35.

Warrior Queen of Jhansi (R) — 11:30, 2:15, 5, 7:45, 10:35.

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 11:35, 2:20, 5:05, 7:50, 10:30.

Foothills 15*

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Addams Family (PG) — 3:50 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (PG-13) — 10:05, 11:15, 2, 4:45, 7:30, 8:45, 9:45, 10:15.

Doctor Sleep (R) — 6:25, 9:45.

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 11:15, 12:35, 3:55, 6:15, 7:15, 10:35.

Ford v Ferrari: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 10:15, 1:35, 4:55, 8:15.

Good Liar (R) — 10:35, 1:10, 4:20, 7, 9:35.

Harriet (PG-13) — 4, 6:50.

Joker (R) — 3:35, 6:30, 9:20.

Last Christmas (PG-13) — 10:05, 10:40, 1:15, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 10, 12:50, 5:10, 7:55, 10:40.

Midway (PG-13) — 10:10, 4:30, 7:35, 10:40.

Motherless Brooklyn (R) — 9:35 p.m.

No Safe Spaces (PG-13) — 10, 3:50, 6:15.

Playing With Fire (PG) — 10:15, 11:55, 2:30, 5, 7:25, 9:50.

Princess Mononoke — Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 (NR) — 12:55 p.m.

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour (NR) — 2 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) — 10:50, 1, 4:55, 7:50, 10:45.

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 2:35, 4:55, 7:15, 9:35.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson*

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Charlie’s Angels (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.

Doctor Sleep (R) — 11:45, 3:15, 7, 10:30.

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 11, 2:45, 6:15, 6:45, 10.

Good Liar (R) — 10:45, 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:30.

Joker (R) — 10:15 p.m.

Last Christmas (PG-13) — 9:45, 12:30, 3:15, 8:45.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 10, noon, 4, 7, 10.

Midway (PG-13) — 9:30, 1, 4:30, 7:45, 11.

Playing With Fire (PG) — 9:30, noon, 2:30, 5, 7:30, 10:15.

Polar Express (G) — 1, 6.

Gateway 12*

Cinemark Century

770 N. Kolb Road

1-800-CINEMARK

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 12:25, 3:40, 6:40.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 6:45 p.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 12:50, 3:45, 6:50.

Good Boys (R) — 12:10, 2:25, 4:40, 6:55.

Hustlers (R) — 1, 4:05, 7.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 12:05, 2:50, 6:25.

Lion King (PG) — 12:30, 3:30, 6:20.

Lucy in the Sky (R) — 12:20, 3:35, 6:30.

Overcomer (PG) — 12:55, 3:50.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 12:05, 2:35, 5, 7:25.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 12:35, 2:55, 5:15, 7:35.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — noon, 3:55, 6:35.

Where’s My Roy Cohn? (PG-13) — 12:15, 2:40, 5:05, 7:30.

Loft Cinema*

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Bring It On (PG-13) — 7:30 p.m.

Colorado (NR) — 4 p.m.

Lighthouse (R) — 11:30, 10.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — 2 p.m.

Pain and Glory (R) — 2:45, 4:15.

Parasite (R) — 11:45, 12:30, 5:15, 7, 8:30, 9:45.

Marketplace*

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Bolshoi Ballet: Le Corsaire (2019) (NR) — 12:55 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (PG-13) — 10:15, 1:10, 4:05, 7.

Doctor Sleep (R) — 12:15, 3:50, 7:30.

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 10, 1:20, 4:40, 6:55, 8.

Good Liar (R) — 10:10, 12:55, 3:40, 6:25.

Harriet (PG-13) — 11:20, 2:20, 5:20, 8:10.

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — 1:45, 4:20, 7.

Last Christmas (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:35, 4:15, 6:50.

Midway (PG-13) — 10:20, 1:40, 4:30, 7:45.

Motherless Brooklyn (R) — 10:10, 1:25, 4:35, 7:55.

Playing With Fire (PG) — 10:40, 1:05, 4, 6:30.

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) — 10:30, 1:25, 4:50, 7:50.

Park Place 20*

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Addams Family (PG) — 9:30, 10:40.

Bala (NR) — 3:20, 6:35, 10:30.

Bolshoi Ballet: Le Corsaire (2019) (NR) — 12:55 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (PG-13) — 10:15, 11:50, 1:20, 2:55, 4:25, 5:55, 7:30, 9, 10:35.

Countdown (PG-13) — 10:30, 12:50.

Doctor Sleep (R) — 9:30, 2:45, 4:30, 6:15, 8, 9:45, 10:30.

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 9:40, 11, noon, 1:10, 2:30, 3:30, 4:40, 6, 7, 8:10, 9:30, 10:30.

Good Liar (R) — 11, 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20.

Harriet (PG-13) — 9:30, 12:35, 3:40, 6:40, 9:50.

Joker (R) — 10, 1:05, 4:15, 7:45, 10:40.

Last Christmas (PG-13) — 11:20, 2, 4:45, 7:25, 10:05.

Lighthouse (R) — 1:15, 4:10, 7:05, 10.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 9:45, 12:45, 3:50, 6:55, 10.

Midway (PG-13) — 9:30, 11:05, 12:50, 4:05, 6:50, 7:20, 10:35.

Motherless Brooklyn (R) — 10:15 p.m.

Playing With Fire (PG) — 11:10, 1:55, 4:35, 7:15, 9:55.

Princess Mononoke — Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 (NR) — 12:55 p.m.

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour (NR) — 12:30 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) — 9:25, 10, 1:15, 4:20, 6:20, 7:35, 10:40.

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 9:30, 12:05, 2:40, 5:15, 7:50, 10:25.

Roadhouse Cinemas*

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Doctor Sleep (R) — 10:30, 2:05, 5:30, 9:45.

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 10:45, 2:20, 4, 5:45, 9:15.

Good Liar (R) — 10:25, 1:25, 4:15, 7, 9:30.

Harriet (PG-13) — 11:45, 6:15.

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — 11, 1:40, 4:30, 7:15, 9:55.

Joker (R) — 3, 9:45.

Last Christmas (PG-13) — 10:40, 1:10, 7:30, 10:15.

Midway (PG-13) — noon, 1:50, 3:15, 6:30, 9.

Playing With Fire (PG) — 12:15, 5:30, 8, 10:30.

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) — 11:15, 2:45, 5:05, 7:45, 10:30.

The Screening Room*

127 E. Congress St.

882-0204

Complete movie times schedule not available at press time.

Tucson Spectrum 18*

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Addams Family (PG) — 9:20, 11:25, 2:20.

Bolshoi Ballet: Le Corsaire (2019) (NR) — 12:55 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (PG-13) — 10:30, 11:30, 4:20, 5:10, 7:10, 8, 10, 10:45.

Countdown (PG-13) — 6:05, 9:30.

Doctor Sleep (R) — 9:45, 1, 4:15, 7:35, 10:50.

Everybody’s Everything (NR) — 10, 12:45, 3:40, 6:20, 9:20.

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 9:30, 10:30, 11:50, 12:50, 1:50, 3:10, 4:10, 5:10, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:50, 10:50.

Good Liar (R) — 10:30, 1:10, 3:50, 6:25, 9:10.

Harriet (PG-13) — 9:50, 12:40, 3:30, 6:15, 9:10.

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — 11:20, 2, 4:40, 7:20, 9:55.

Joker (R) — 9:45, 12:30, 3:55, 7:25, 10:35.

Last Christmas (PG-13) — 9:20, 12:20, 2:45, 5:15, 7:40, 10:05.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 10:10, 1:15, 4, 6:50, 9:40.

Midway (PG-13) — 9:15, 10:45, 12:15, 1:45, 3:15, 4:45, 6:15, 7:45, 9:15.

Playing With Fire (PG) — 9:25, 11:45, 2:05, 4:25, 6:45, 9:05.

Princess Mononoke — Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 (NR) — 12:55 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) — 10:05, 3:15, 6:40, 10:10.

Western Stars (PG) — 9:15 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 9:55, 1:35, 5:05, 8:15, 10:45.