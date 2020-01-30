Thursday movies

* Complexes in which at least one theater has equipment for the hearing-impaired.
Thursday
Arizona Pavilions 12*
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
1917 (R) — 12:30, 3:30, 6:25.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — 12:55, 3:50, 6:45, 9:05.
Dolittle (PG) — 11:35, 2, 4:35, 7:05, 9:25.
Frozen II (PG) — 11:40, 2:05, 4:30, 6:55.
Gentlemen (R) — 12:45, 3:25, 6:05, 8:45.
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) — 7, 9:10.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 1:20, 4:05, 6:50, 9:40.
Just Mercy (PG-13) — 11:50, 2:55, 9.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 12:20, 3:20, 6.
Like a Boss (R) — 2:10 p.m.
Rhythm Section (R) — 7, 9:35.
Spies in Disguise (PG) — 11:35, 2, 4:35, 7:10.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 11:55, 3:05, 6:10, 9:20.
Turning (PG-13) — 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30.
Underwater (PG-13) — 9:20 p.m.
Weathering With You (PG-13) — 11:30, 4:25, 9:30, 9:45.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
1917 (R) — 11:45, 3:10, 6:40, 9:45.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — noon, 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10.
Dolittle (PG) — 11:30, 12:30, 2:05, 3:15, 4:40, 5:55, 7:15, 8:30, 9:50.
Frozen II (PG) — 11:45, 2:25, 5:05, 7:40, 10:20.
Gentlemen (R) — 11:30, 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10.
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) — 7, 9:30.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 1:30, 4:30, 7:25, 10:25.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 12:10, 3:30.
Like a Boss (R) — noon, 2:30, 5, 7:35, 10.
Little Women (PG) — 11:50, 3:20.
Rhythm Section (R) — 7, 9:40.
Spies in Disguise (PG) — 11:35, 2:10, 4:45, 7:20, 9:55.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 12:20, 3:40, 6:55, 10:10.
Turning (PG-13) — 12:15, 2:45, 5:15, 7:45, 10:15.
Desert Sky Cinema*
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
1917 (R) — 11, 1:40, 4:15, 7.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — 10:45, 1:30, 4:10, 6:50.
Dolittle (PG) — 11:30, 1:45, 4, 7.
Just Mercy (PG-13) — 10:15, 1:10, 4:15, 7:10.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:20, 4:15, 7.
Little Women (PG-13) — 10, 1, 4:10, 6:55.
El Con 20*
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
1917 (R) — 12:35, 3:40, 6:50, 9:55.
Bad Boys for Life XD (R) — 11:50, 2:55, 6:15, 9:30.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — 12:50, 4:15, 7:25, 10:30.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) — 1:15, 4:25.
Dolittle (PG) — 12:30, 3:10, 6:45, 9:35.
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 11:35, 3:15, 7:20.
Frozen II (PG) — 12:45, 4:10.
Gentlemen (R) — 12:40, 3:50, 7, 10:10.
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) — 7:10, 8, 9, 9:45, 10:25.
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:25, 6:40, 9:40.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 12:25, 3:45, 7:10, 10:15.
Just Mercy (PG-13) — 11:40, 3, 6:30, 9:50.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 12:20, 3:35, 6:55, 10:15.
Last Full Measure (R) — noon, 3:05, 6:30, 9:45.
Like a Boss (R) — 12:05, 2:40, 5:10.
Little Women (PG) — 11:30, 2:50, 6:35, 10:05.
Rhythm Section (R) — 7, 9:15, 10.
Spies in Disguise (PG) — 12:10, 3:20, 6:25.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 11:55, 1:30, 3:30, 5:20, 7:35, 9.
Turning (PG-13) — 11:45, 2:25, 5:05, 7:50, 10:30.
Uncut Gems (R) — 12:55 p.m.
Underwater (PG-13) — 4:20 p.m.
Foothills 15*
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
1917 (R) — 6:05 p.m.
1917: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) — 4:30, 7:15, 10.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — 3, 4:10, 5:50, 7, 8:40, 9:50.
Dolittle (PG) — 3:45, 4:45, 7:15, 9:45.
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 9 p.m.
Frozen II (PG) — 3:30 p.m.
Gentlemen (R) — 4:25, 7:05, 9:45.
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) — 7, 9:15, 10.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 3:50, 6:40, 9:30.
Just Mercy (PG-13) — 3 p.m.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 3:35, 6:35, 9:35.
Last Full Measure (R) — 3:50 p.m.
Little Women (PG) — 3:30, 6:30, 9:30.
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (R) — 6:30 p.m.
Parasite (R) — 4, 7, 10.
Rhythm Section (R) — 7, 9:45.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 3:15, 6:30, 9:45.
Turning (PG-13) — 3, 5:20, 7:40, 10.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson*
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
1917 (R) — 10:15, 1:10, 4:15, 7:45, 10:45.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — 10:30, 10:45, 1:30, 2, 4:30, 5, 7:15, 8, 11.
Dolittle (PG) — 10:15, 10:45, 1, 1:30, 3:45, 4:15, 6:30, 9:15.
Gentlemen (R) — 11, 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10.
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) — 7, 9:30, 10:30.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 10:15, 1:30, 4:45, 8, 11.
Last Full Measure (R) — 10, 12:45, 3:45.
Rhythm Section (R) — 7, 7:30, 9:45, 10:30.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 11:30, 3:15.
Gateway 12*
Cinemark Century
770 N. Kolb Road
1-800-CINEMARK
Aswathama (NR) — 6 p.m.
Cats (PG) — 12:15, 3:15, 6:15.
Dark Waters (PG-13) — 12:50, 4, 6:55.
Good Liar (R) — 12:40, 3:30, 6:20.
Harriet (PG-13) — 12:45, 3:50, 7:05.
A Hidden Life (PG-13) — noon, 3:40, 6:25.
Judy (PG-13) — noon, 1:10, 3:55, 6:50.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 12:10, 3:40, 7:10.
Midway (PG-13) — 12:05, 3:20, 6:30.
Playing With Fire (PG) — 11:55, 2:15, 4:35, 7.
Queen & Slim (R) — 3:05 p.m.
Richard Jewell (R) — 12:20, 3:35, 6:40.
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) — 12:55, 6:45.
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 4:05 p.m.
Loft Cinema*
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Clemency (R) — 11:15, 4:45.
Color Out of Space (NR) — 2, 9:45.
Fantastic Fungi (NR) — 5 p.m.
Honeyland (NR) — 7:30 p.m.
Little Women (PG) — 11, 1:45, 7:15.
Pain and Glory (R) — 4:30 p.m.
Parasite (R) — 11:30, 7, 10.
Weathering With You (PG-13) — 2:30, 10:15.
Marketplace*
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
1917 (R) — 10:25, 1:20, 4:05, 6:55.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — 10:50, 1:50, 4:50, 7:50.
Dolittle (PG) — 10:25, 1, 3:30, 6.
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — noon, 3:45, 7:15.
Gentlemen (R) — 10:35, 1:20, 4:10, 7.
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:05, 3:50, 6:25.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 10:55, 2.
Just Mercy (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:45, 4:50, 8.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 10:35, 1:35, 4:40, 7:45.
Last Full Measure (R) — 10:20, 1:10, 4, 6:50.
Little Women (PG) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:35, 7:40.
Rhythm Section (R) — 7:10 p.m.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 11:15, 3, 6:40.
Park Place 20*
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
1917 (R) — 9:55, 10:55, 11:55, 12:55, 2, 2:55, 3:55, 5:55, 6:55, 10.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — 10:05, 11:05, 12:05, 1:10, 2:10, 3:10, 4:15, 5:15, 6:15, 7:25, 8:20, 9:25, 10:30.
Dolittle (PG) — 10:15, 11:45, 1:05, 2:35, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30.
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 9 p.m.
Frozen II (PG) — 10:50, 1:40, 4:30, 7:20.
Gentlemen (R) — 11, 1:55, 4:50, 7:45, 10:40.
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) — 7, 9:30.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 10, 1:15, 4:20, 7:30, 10:35.
Just Mercy (PG-13) — 11:35, 3:05, 6:30, 9:55.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 12:25, 3:45, 7:10, 10:25.
Like a Boss (R) — 10:45, 1:25, 4:05, 6:45, 9:20.
Little Women (PG) — 11:50, 3:15, 6:35, 10:05.
Parasite (R) — 7:15, 10:30.
Rhythm Section (R) — 7, 9:45.
Spies in Disguise (PG) — 10:05, 12:50, 3:35.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — noon, 3:25, 6:50, 10:15.
Turning (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:50.
Uncut Gems (R) — 7:05, 10:10.
Underwater (PG-13) — 11:40, 2:25, 5:10, 7:50, 10:35.
Weathering With You (PG-13) — 10, 1, 4, 10:20.
Roadhouse Cinemas*
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
1917 (R) — 11:45, 1:15, 4:25, 7:25, 8:40.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — 10:50, 12:50, 4:40, 7:40, 10:15.
Dolittle (PG) — 1:30, 3:45, 6:20, 9.
Gentlemen (R) — 10:30, 1:50, 4:10, 7, 9:55.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 11:05, 2:10, 5:30, 9:45.
Just Mercy (PG-13) — noon, 3:15, 6:30.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 11:25, 2:30, 5:45, 8:50.
Last Full Measure (R) — 10:45, 1:40, 4, 6:40, 9:30.
Like a Boss (R) — 10:35 p.m.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 10:25, 2:45, 6, 9:20.
The Screening Room*
127 E. Congress St.
882-0204
Tucson Spectrum 18*
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
1917 (R) — 11:20, 2, 4:40, 7:20, 10.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — 11:15, 12:50, 1:55, 3:30, 4:35, 7:15, 9:55.
Dolittle (PG) — 12:15, 2:55, 5:20, 7:35.
Gentlemen (R) — 11, 1:40, 4:20, 7:05, 9:35.
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) — 7, 9:10.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 11:05, 1:45, 4:25, 6:45.
Just Mercy (PG-13) — 11:30, 3:35, 9:20.
Like a Boss (R) — 10:55, 2:30, 5:45, 9:55.
Rhythm Section (R) — 7, 9:40.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 11:50, 2:40, 6:20, 9:15.
Turning (PG-13) — 11:15, 1:25, 4:30, 7:40, 9:50.