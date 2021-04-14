Thursday movies

Thursday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 6:45 p.m.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 3:30, 4:15, 5, 5:45, 6:20, 7, 7:30.
Mad Max: Fury Road (R) - 4:10, 7:05.
Nobody (R) - 4:45, 7:15.
Croods: A New Age (PG) - 4:20 p.m.
Unholy (PG-13) - 4:50, 7:45.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 3:50, 6:35.
Voyagers (PG-13) - 3:40, 4:55, 6:25, 7:40.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
French Exit (R) - 4:30 p.m.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4, 4:20, 4:45, 5:30, 6:15, 7, 7:20, 7:45.
Nobody (R) - 4:10, 5:40, 6:50.
Unholy (PG-13) - 4:15, 7:30.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 7:25 p.m.
Voyagers (PG-13) - 7:10 p.m.
Desert Sky Cinema
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 1, 1:30, 3:30, 4, 6:30, 7.
Nobody (R) - 1, 3:30, 6.
Nomadland (R) - 1:30, 3:45.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 1:30, 4, 6:30.
Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) - 1:30, 4, 6:45.
Unholy (PG-13) - 7 p.m.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4, 4:30, 5, 7, 7:30, 8.
Godzilla vs. Kong: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 3:30, 6:30.
In the Earth (R) - 6 p.m.
Nobody (R) - 5, 7:40.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4:25, 7:25.
Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) - 4:30 p.m.
Unholy (PG-13) - 7:15 p.m.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4, 4:30, 7, 7:30, 8.
Nobody (R) - 4:45, 7:45.
Private Screening (NR) - 4:15, 7:45.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4, 6:45.
Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) - 4:45 p.m.
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (PG-13) - 6:45 p.m.
Unholy (PG-13) - 4 p.m.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4:20 p.m.
Voyagers (PG-13) - 4:30, 7:30.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
2021 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animation (NR) - 7:30 p.m.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 1:15, 1:30, 1:45, 2, 2:15, 2:30, 2:45, 3, 4:20, 4:35, 4:50, 5:05, 5:20, 5:30, 5:50, 6:05, 7:25, 7:40, 7:55, 8:10, 8:25.
In the Earth (R) - 7 p.m.
Nobody (R) - 1, 2:20, 3:40, 5, 6:20, 7:50.
Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) - 1, 3:55, 6:45.
Unholy (PG-13) - 1, 2:25, 3:45, 5:15, 8:05.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 1, 3:50, 6:40.
Voyagers (PG-13) - 1:10, 4, 6:50, 8:30.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 3:30, 8:15.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 11:30, 12:30, 1:10, 3:10, 4, 6, 7, 9.
Nobody (R) - 12:15, 3, 5:30, 6:45, 8.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 11:45, 12:55, 3:45, 6:30.
Six Minutes to Midnight (PG-13) - noon, 2:40, 5:30.
Courier (PG-13) - noon, 2:45, 5:45, 8:30.
Unholy (PG-13) - 2:30, 5:10, 7:45, 9:30.
Voyagers (PG-13) - 11:15, 2, 4:45, 7:30, 9:15.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Boogie (R) - 9:05 p.m.
Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 8:40 p.m.
French Exit (R) - 3:05, 5:50.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 2, 2:45, 3:20, 4:05, 4:45, 5:30, 6:05, 6:50, 7:30, 8:15, 8:50.
Mad Max: Fury Road (R) - 4:10, 7.
Murder in the Woods (R) - 3:40, 6:10, 8:30.
Nobody (R) - 3:10, 5:40, 8:10.
Sound of Metal (R) - 6:15 p.m.
Croods: A New Age (PG) - 4, 6:25.
Father (PG-13) - 3:15 p.m.
Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) - 2:20, 5, 7:40.
Unholy (PG-13) - 2:35, 5:20, 8.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 3:50, 6:30.
Vakeel Saab (NR) - 2:50, 6:40.
Voyagers (PG-13) - 2:30, 3:30, 5:10, 6:20, 7:50, 9.
Wrong Turn (R) - 8:55 p.m.
* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.