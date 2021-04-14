 Skip to main content
Thursday movies

Thursday movies

  • Updated

Thursday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 6:45 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 3:30, 4:15, 5, 5:45, 6:20, 7, 7:30.

Mad Max: Fury Road (R) - 4:10, 7:05.

Nobody (R) - 4:45, 7:15.

Croods: A New Age (PG) - 4:20 p.m.

Unholy (PG-13) - 4:50, 7:45.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 3:50, 6:35.

Voyagers (PG-13) - 3:40, 4:55, 6:25, 7:40.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

French Exit (R) - 4:30 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4, 4:20, 4:45, 5:30, 6:15, 7, 7:20, 7:45.

Nobody (R) - 4:10, 5:40, 6:50.

Unholy (PG-13) - 4:15, 7:30.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 7:25 p.m.

Voyagers (PG-13) - 7:10 p.m.

Desert Sky Cinema

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 1, 1:30, 3:30, 4, 6:30, 7.

Nobody (R) - 1, 3:30, 6.

Nomadland (R) - 1:30, 3:45.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 1:30, 4, 6:30.

Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) - 1:30, 4, 6:45.

Unholy (PG-13) - 7 p.m.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4, 4:30, 5, 7, 7:30, 8.

Godzilla vs. Kong: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 3:30, 6:30.

In the Earth (R) - 6 p.m.

Nobody (R) - 5, 7:40.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4:25, 7:25.

Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) - 4:30 p.m.

Unholy (PG-13) - 7:15 p.m.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4, 4:30, 7, 7:30, 8.

Nobody (R) - 4:45, 7:45.

Private Screening (NR) - 4:15, 7:45.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4, 6:45.

Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) - 4:45 p.m.

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (PG-13) - 6:45 p.m.

Unholy (PG-13) - 4 p.m.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4:20 p.m.

Voyagers (PG-13) - 4:30, 7:30.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

2021 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animation (NR) - 7:30 p.m.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 1:15, 1:30, 1:45, 2, 2:15, 2:30, 2:45, 3, 4:20, 4:35, 4:50, 5:05, 5:20, 5:30, 5:50, 6:05, 7:25, 7:40, 7:55, 8:10, 8:25.

In the Earth (R) - 7 p.m.

Nobody (R) - 1, 2:20, 3:40, 5, 6:20, 7:50.

Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) - 1, 3:55, 6:45.

Unholy (PG-13) - 1, 2:25, 3:45, 5:15, 8:05.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 1, 3:50, 6:40.

Voyagers (PG-13) - 1:10, 4, 6:50, 8:30.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 3:30, 8:15.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 11:30, 12:30, 1:10, 3:10, 4, 6, 7, 9.

Nobody (R) - 12:15, 3, 5:30, 6:45, 8.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 11:45, 12:55, 3:45, 6:30.

Six Minutes to Midnight (PG-13) - noon, 2:40, 5:30.

Courier (PG-13) - noon, 2:45, 5:45, 8:30.

Unholy (PG-13) - 2:30, 5:10, 7:45, 9:30.

Voyagers (PG-13) - 11:15, 2, 4:45, 7:30, 9:15.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Boogie (R) - 9:05 p.m.

Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 8:40 p.m.

French Exit (R) - 3:05, 5:50.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 2, 2:45, 3:20, 4:05, 4:45, 5:30, 6:05, 6:50, 7:30, 8:15, 8:50.

Mad Max: Fury Road (R) - 4:10, 7.

Murder in the Woods (R) - 3:40, 6:10, 8:30.

Nobody (R) - 3:10, 5:40, 8:10.

Sound of Metal (R) - 6:15 p.m.

Croods: A New Age (PG) - 4, 6:25.

Father (PG-13) - 3:15 p.m.

Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) - 2:20, 5, 7:40.

Unholy (PG-13) - 2:35, 5:20, 8.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 3:50, 6:30.

Vakeel Saab (NR) - 2:50, 6:40.

Voyagers (PG-13) - 2:30, 3:30, 5:10, 6:20, 7:50, 9.

Wrong Turn (R) - 8:55 p.m.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

