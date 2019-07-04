* Complexes in which at least one theater has equipment for the hearing-impaired.
Thursday’s times
Arizona Pavilions 12*
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Aladdin (PG) — 9:45, 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 12:35, 3:10, 5:45, 8:20, 10:55.
Avengers: Endgame — Exclusive Bonus Content (PG-13) — 9:35, 9:45.
Child’s Play (R) — 12:20, 5:30, 10:50.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 2:35, 7:50.
LEGO Movie 2 (PG) — 9:45, 10:15.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 1, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15.
Midsommar (R) — 9:50, 1:05, 4:20, 7:35, 10:50.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 1, 3:15, 5:30, 7:45, 10.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 9:30, 11, 12:45, 2:15, 3, 4, 5:30, 7:15, 8:45, 9:30, 10:30.
Spider-Man: Far From Home 3D (PG-13) — 11:45, 6:15.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 9:40, 12:15, 1:35, 2:50, 4:10, 5:25, 6:45, 8, 10:30.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Aladdin (PG) — 9:20, 12:20, 3:30, 6:45, 9:50.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 11:50, 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — 10, 2:15, 6:15, 9:30.
Child’s Play (R) — 9:55, 3:55, 10:25.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 7:25, 10:30.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 1, 6:40.
Midsommar (R) — 9:15, 12:30, 3:40, 6:50, 10.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 9:05, 11:25, 2:10, 4:50.
Smallfoot (PG) — 9 a.m.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 9, 9:40, 11:40, 12:50, 1:30, 2:50, 3:20, 4:40, 5:55, 6:30, 7:10, 7:50, 9:10, 10:20.
Spider-Man: Far From Home 3D XD (PG-13) — 4 p.m.
Spider-Man: Far From Home 3D (PG-13) — 10:20, 12:10, 9:40.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 9, 9:45, 10:50, 11:30, 12:15, 1:20, 2, 2:45, 3:50, 4:30, 5:15, 6:20, 7, 7:45, 9, 9:45, 10:15.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 10:10, 1:10, 4:20, 7:20, 10:10.
Desert Sky Cinema*
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 11:10, 1:45, 4:10, 6:45.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 10:30, 11, 11:30, 1:15, 1:50, 2:15, 4:10, 4:40, 6:45, 7, 7:15.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 11, 1:20, 3:45, 6:30.
Yesterday (R) — 11, 1:40, 4:20, 7.
El Con 20*
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Aladdin (PG) — 12:10, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 11:20, 2:10, 5, 7:50, 10:40.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — 10:35, 2:40, 6:45, 9:05.
Child’s Play (R) — 4:10, 9:55.
Dead Don’t Die (R) — 4:50, 10:30.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 12:55, 6:40.
Late Night (R) — 11:15, 2:05, 7:40.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 12:45, 3:45, 7:10, 10:10.
Midsommar (R) — 12:30, 3:50, 7:20, 10:45.
Rocketman (R) — 12:35, 3:35, 6:50, 9:50.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 10:50, 1:20, 3:50, 6:35.
Spider-Man: Far From Home XD (PG-13) — 12:20, 7, 10:20.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 10:25, 11:40, 1, 1:40, 2:55, 4:15, 4:55, 6:15, 7:30, 8:15, 9:30, 10:50.
Spider-Man: Far From Home 3D XD (PG-13) — 3:40 p.m.
Spider-Man: Far From Home 3D (PG-13) — 11, 1:15, 2:15, 4:30, 5:30, 8, 8:45.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 11:10, 11:55, 12:25, 12:50, 1:50, 2:35, 3:10, 3:30, 4:40, 5:15, 5:55, 6:20, 7:15, 8:05, 8:40, 9:10, 10.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:25, 7:25, 10:25.
Foothills 15*
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Aladdin (PG) — 10:45, 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 11:40, 2:25, 5:15, 8, 10:45.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — 12:30, 7:25.
Child’s Play (R) — 9, 11:15.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 4:20, 10:05.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 11:45, 2:25, 5:10, 7:50, 10:35.
Midsommar (R) — 9:45, 1, 4:15, 7:30, 10:45, 11:15.
Rocketman (R) — 9:35, 1:30, 7:15.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 9:35, 11, 1:15.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 10:15, 10:30, 11:30, 12:45, 1:30, 3:30, 4, 4:20, 4:45, 5:30, 8, 8:30, 10:30, 11:15.
Spider-Man: Far From Home — The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45.
Spider-Man: Far From Home 3D (PG-13) — 9:30, 2:30, 7:15, 11:30.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 9:30, 10, 11:25, noon, 12:30, 2, 2:30, 3, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8, 9:30, 10, 10:30.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 11:10, 2, 4:50, 7:45, 10:35.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson*
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Aladdin (PG) — 9:45, 1:15, 4:15, 7:30, 10:30.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 10:30, 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 10:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 9:30, 10, 10:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 8, 8:30, 9, 11.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 9:30, 10:30, 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:15, 7, 10:15.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 9:45, 1, 1:45, 4, 7, 9:15, 10.
Gateway 12*
Cinemark Century
770 N. Kolb Road
1-800-CINEMARK
All Is True (PG-13) — 11:20, 1:45, 4:10, 6:35, 9.
Booksmart (R) — 11:50, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30.
Brightburn (R) — 12:15, 4:50, 9:25.
Captain Marvel (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:30, 4:15, 7.
A Dog’s Journey (PG) — 11:20, 1:50, 4:20, 6:45, 9:20.
Dumbo (PG) — 10:30, 1:05, 3:40, 6:15, 8:50.
Hustle (PG-13) — 10:35, 12:50, 3:05, 5:20, 7:35, 9:45.
Intruder (PG-13) — 2:25, 6:55.
Long Shot (R) — 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15.
Ma (R) — 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30.
Mustang (R) — noon, 2:20, 4:35, 6:50.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) — 11:15, 1:40, 4:10, 6:40, 9:10.
Shazam! (PG-13) — 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05.
Smallfoot (PG) — 10 a.m.
Loft Cinema*
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Biggest Little Farm (PG) — 11:15, 7:30.
Booksmart (R) — 5, 10.
Last Black Man in San Francisco (R) — 11, 1:30, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45.
Moana Sing-Along (PG) — 2 p.m.
Pavarotti (PG-13) — 11:30, 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30.
Marketplace*
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
Aladdin (PG) — 9:45, 12:35, 3:30, 6:40, 9:35.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 10:30, 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — 9:40 a.m.
Late Night (R) — 6:35, 9:15.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 9:50, 12:45, 3:40, 6:35, 9:25.
Midsommar (R) — 9:55, 1:10, 4:30, 7:45.
Rocketman (R) — 12:55, 3:50, 6:45, 9:35.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 9:35, 11:50, 2:05, 4:20.
Smallfoot (PG) — 10:30 a.m.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 9:30, 10:20, 11:10, 12:35, 1:30, 2:15, 3:40, 4:40, 5:20, 6:45, 7:50, 9:50.
Spider-Man: Far From Home 3D (PG-13) — 8:25 p.m.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 10:30, 1:20, 1:40, 3:55, 5:15, 6:30, 7:50, 9:05.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 9:40, 12:30, 3:20, 6:15, 9:10.
Park Place 20*
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Aladdin (PG) — 9, 12:10, 3:25, 6:40, 9:55.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 12:05, 2:55, 5:45, 8:35, 11:25.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — 10:45, 2:40, 6:45, 10:40.
Child’s Play (R) — 7, 9:35, 10:45.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:45, 7:05, 10:25.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 7:15, 10:30.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 10:15, 1:05, 4, 6:55, 9:50.
Midsommar (R) — 9, 12:25, 3:50, 7:15, 10:40.
Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith (PG-13) — 9:45, 12:50, 3:55.
Rocketman (R) — 9:40, 12:45, 3:55.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 8:15, 10:40, 1:05, 3:35, 6, 8:20.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 7:50, 8:25, 9:10, 9:45, 10:20, 10:55, 11:30, 12:15, 1:25, 2, 2:35, 3:55, 4:30, 5:05, 5:40, 6:25, 7, 7:35, 8:10, 8:45, 9:30, 10:05, 11:15, 11:50.
Spider-Man: Far From Home 3D XD (PG-13) — 12:50 p.m.
Spider-Man: Far From Home 3D (PG-13) — 11:15, 2:20, 3:20, 8:30, 10:40, 11:35.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 7:50, 8:20, 8:50, 9:15, 10:30, 11, noon, 1:10, 1:40, 2:10, 2:40, 3:50, 4:20, 4:50, 5:20, 5:25, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8, 9:20, 9:40, 10:10, 10:40.
Toy Story 4 3D (G) — 11:35 a.m.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 8:55, 10, 1:05, 4:10, 7:15, 10:20.
Roadhouse Cinemas*
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Aladdin (PG) — 11:15, 2:35, 5:45, 8:45.
Dead Don’t Die (R) — 4:50, 7:45, 10:30.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25.
Midsommar (R) — 11:25, 2:40, 6, 9:20.
Rocketman (R) — 6:15, 9:15.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 11:30, 2.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 10:30, 11:45, 1:50, 2:55, 4:25, 5:05, 6, 8:15, 9:10, 9:35.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 10, 11, 12:45, 1:40, 3:15, 4:10, 6:55.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 10:15, 1:20, 7:30, 10:20.
The Screening Room*
127 E. Congress St.
882-0204
Tucson Spectrum 18*
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Aladdin (PG) — 9:35, 12:25, 3:20, 6:15, 9:05.
Anna (R) — 1 p.m.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 1:05, 3:35, 6:05, 8:35, 11:05.
Avengers: Endgame — Exclusive Bonus Content (PG-13) — 9:15, 6:10.
Child’s Play (R) — 3:50, 6:05, 8:20, 10:40.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 11:50, 6:15.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 8:55, 12:35, 3:20, 7:15, 10:55.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 1, 4:05, 7:10, 10:20.
LEGO Movie 2 (PG) — 9:45 a.m.
Late Night (R) — 10:25 a.m.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 9:50, 12:35, 4:30, 8:15, 11.
Midsommar (R) — 10:10, 1:20, 4:30, 7:40, 10:50.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 9, 10:25, 2:25, 6:05, 8:50.
Shaft (R) — 9:05, 3:30, 10:10.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 9, 9:30, 10:10, 11:10, 11:40, 12:40, 1:20, 2:20, 2:50, 3:10, 3:50, 4:30, 5:30, 6:05, 7, 7:40, 8:40, 9:15, 9:30, 10:10, 11:15.
Spider-Man: Far From Home 3D (PG-13) — noon, 6:20.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 9:10, 9:55, 10:50, 11:40, 12:25, 1:10, 1:20, 2:10, 2:55, 3:40, 3:50, 4:35, 5:20, 6:20, 7:05, 7:50, 8:50, 9:35, 10, 10:20.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 11, 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20.