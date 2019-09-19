* Complexes in which at least one theater has equipment for the hearing-impaired.

Thursday’s times

Arizona Pavilions 12*

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 7, 10.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 11, 1:45, 4:35, 10:25.

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — noon, 3:35, 6:10.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7, 8:35, 9:55.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 11:55, 1:35, 4:30, 7:25, 10:05.

Goldfinch (R) — noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45.

Good Boys (R) — 11:10, 1:20, 4:35, 8:10.

Hustlers (R) — 11:20, 2, 3:10, 4:40, 5:50, 7:20, 10.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 11:40, 12:50, 2:20, 3:25, 4:25, 6:05, 8:45, 9:40.

Kaappaan (NR) — 8:30 p.m.

Lion King (PG) — 11:25, 12:55, 3:30, 7:25, 10:20.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 12:55, 3:10, 5:30, 7:50, 10:10.

Ready or Not (R) — 11:15, 2:25, 6.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 7, 7:20, 10, 10:30.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 11:35, 2:10.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11:30, 2:10, 4:45, 7:30, 10:10.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7, 7:15, 10, 10:15.

Goldfinch (R) — 12:20, 3:40.

Good Boys (R) — 12:50, 3:15, 5:40, 8, 10:25.

Hustlers (R) — 11:40, 1, 2:20, 3:45, 5, 6:30, 7:40, 9:15, 10:20.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 11:40, 12:40, 1:40, 2:40, 3:20, 4:20, 5:20, 8, 9.

Lion King (PG) — 1:35, 4:25, 7:15, 10:05.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 7, 7:30, 9:30, 10.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:50, 2:30.

Tod@s Caen (PG-13) — 1:15, 4:10.

Desert Sky Cinema*

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 7 p.m.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 11, 1:40, 4:20, 7.

Farewell (PG) — 11:30, 2, 4:30.

Goldfinch (R) — 11:30, 2:45, 6:40.

Hustlers (R) — 11:30, 2, 4:25, 7.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 10:30, 3, 6:30.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:30, 1:55, 4:10.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 7 p.m.

El Con 20*

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Ad Astra XD (PG-13) — 7, 10.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 7:30, 8:15, 10:30.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 12:40, 3:45, 7:05, 10:05.

Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 12:45, 3:35.

Blinded by the Light (PG-13) — 12:25, 3:30.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11:10 a.m.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7:10, 9, 10:15.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 12:05, 3:25, 6:55, 10:10.

Goldfinch (R) — 11:45, 3:15, 6:45, 10:15.

Good Boys (R) — 12:15, 2:45, 5:20, 7:55, 10:25.

Hustlers (R) — 11:15, 2:05, 4:55, 7:45, 10:35.

It: Chapter Two XD (R) — noon.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 11, 12:30, 1, 2:50, 3:55, 4:30, 5, 7:25, 8, 8:30, 10.

Lion King (PG) — 12:10, 3:20, 6:50, 9:45.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11:50, 3:50, 7:40.

Overcomer (PG) — 12:20, 3:40.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:25, 2, 4:35, 7:10, 9:50.

Promare (PG-13) — 7 p.m.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 7:20, 8, 10, 10:30.

Ready or Not (R) — 11:30, 2:15, 4:45.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:35, 2:20, 5:05, 7:50, 10:35.

Toy Story 4 (G) — 11:05, 1:40, 4:15.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) — 11:20, 2:05, 4:50.

Foothills 15*

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 7, 10.

Ad Astra: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 7, 10.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 2, 4:50.

Brittany Runs a Marathon (R) — 7, 9:40.

Don’t Let Go (R) — 1:55 p.m.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7, 8, 9:50.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 2 p.m.

Goldfinch (R) — 2 p.m.

Good Boys (R) — 2, 4:15.

Hustlers (R) — 2:35, 3:15, 5:10, 5:55, 7:45, 8:30.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 2:15, 3:15, 3:45, 7, 7:30.

It: Chapter Two — The IMAX 2D Experience (R) — 2:45 p.m.

Lion King (PG) — 2:10, 5, 7:50.

Official Secrets (R) — 7, 9:40.

Overcomer (PG) — 2:10 p.m.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 2:55 p.m.

Promare (Premiere Event) (NR) — 7 p.m.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 7, 8, 9:20, 10.

Ready or Not (R) — 2, 4:20.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 4:25 p.m.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson*

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 6, 7:15, 9:15.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 10:30, 1:45, 4:45.

Brittany Runs a Marathon (R) — 7, 9:45.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7, 7:15, 7:30, 10, 10:30.

Goldfinch (R) — 11:45, 3:30, 10:15.

Hustlers (R) — 10:15, 11, 1, 2, 3:45, 5, 8, 10:30, 11.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 10, 10:45, 11, 2, 2:45, 3, 6:30, 10:15.

Lion King (PG) — 10:15, 1:30, 4:15.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:15, 4:30.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 7:30, 10.

Gateway 12*

Cinemark Century

770 N. Kolb Road

1-800-CINEMARK

Aladdin (PG) — 12:45, 3:45, 6:50.

Aladdin 3D (PG) — 11:10, 2:10, 5:05.

Brian Banks (PG-13) — 11:30, 1:55, 4:25, 7.

Echo in the Canyon (PG-13) — 11:15, 1:20, 3:25, 5:30, 7:35.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 12:40, 3:35, 6:35.

Kitchen (R) — 11:05, 1:40, 4:10, 6:45.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (R) — 12:05, 2:30, 4:55, 7:20.

Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 11:25, 2:05, 4:45, 7:25.

Rocketman (R) — 11, 1:45, 4:30, 7:15.

Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 11:45, 2, 4:15, 6:40.

Stuber (R) — 12:35, 2:50, 5:15, 7:30.

Yesterday (PG-13) — 10:55, 1:35, 4:20, 7:10.

Loft Cinema*

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Brittany Runs a Marathon (R) — 11:45, 2:15, 4:45, 7:45, 10.

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (R) — 7:30 p.m.

Honeyland (NR) — 12:15, 5:30.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — 12:30, 2:45, 5, 7:15, 9:45.

Tel Aviv on Fire (NR) — 2:30 p.m.

Tigers Are Not Afraid (NR) — 10:15 p.m.

Marketplace*

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 7:10 p.m.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 10:20, 1:05, 3:55.

Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 10:50, 1:40, 4:20.

Brittany Runs a Marathon (R) — 10:15, 12:50, 3:35, 6:20.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7, 7:20, 7:40, 8.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:45.

Goldfinch (R) — 10:15, 1:30, 4:45, 8.

Hustlers (R) — 10:20, 1, 3:45, 6:40.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 10:30, 12:20, 2:15, 4:05, 7:50.

Lion King (PG) — 10:25, 1:15, 4:10.

Official Secrets (R) — 10:35, 1:20, 4, 6:50.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 1, 4:25.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:30, 2, 4:30.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 7:20 p.m.

Park Place 20*

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — 1:10 p.m.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 7:30, 10:30.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 10:15, 1:15.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11, 1:45.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7, 10.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 9:30, 12:45, 4:10, 7:30, 10:45.

Goldfinch (R) — 11:45, 3:15, 6:45, 10:15.

Good Boys (R) — 9:35, noon, 2:25, 9:45.

Hustlers (R) — 10:05, 11:05, 12:10, 1, 1:55, 2:55, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45, 6:35, 7:35, 8:35, 9:25, 10:25.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 9:45, 10:20, 10:55, 11:30, 12:05, 12:40, 1:30, 2:05, 2:40, 3:15, 3:50, 4:25, 5:15, 5:50, 6:15, 6:25, 7:35, 8:10, 9, 9:35, 10, 10:15.

Lion King (PG) — 10:35, 1:35, 4:30, 7:25, 10:35.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 9:30 a.m.

Overcomer (PG) — 10:10, 1:05, 4, 10:05.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 10:40, 1:20, 4:05, 6:50, 9:30.

Promare (PG-13) — 7, 7:05.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 7, 7:30, 9:30, 10.

Ready or Not (R) — 10 a.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:15, 2, 4:55, 7:40, 10:30.

Toy Story 4 (G) — 9:30, 11:25, 2:15.

Roadhouse Cinemas*

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 11:55, 1:45, 4:40, 7:30, 10:15.

Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 11:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 2:15, 6.

Goldfinch (R) — 10:20, 11:40, 3:10, 6:30, 8:45.

Good Boys (R) — 2:40, 5:15, 7:50, 10:15, 10:30.

Hustlers (R) — 10:45, 11:30, 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:45.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 10:15, 11:15, 2, 2:55, 5:45, 6:45, 9:30.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 2:30, 5:30, 9:20.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:15, 3:45, 6:15, 9:55.

Ready or Not (R) — 9:15 p.m.

The Screening Room*

127 E. Congress St.

882-0204

Tucson Spectrum 18*

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 7, 9:50.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 10:50, 1:40, 3:55, 10:40.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7, 9:45.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 1:20 p.m.

Goldfinch (R) — 12:45, 4, 7:15, 10.

Good Boys (R) — 12:10, 2:25, 4:40.

Hustlers (R) — 11:30, 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 10:40, 11:40, 2:20, 3:20, 7:10, 10:30.

Lion King (PG) — 11, 1:45, 4:35, 7:20, 10:05.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:15, 1:35, 4:30, 6:30, 9.

Promare (PG-13) — 7 p.m.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 7, 9:30.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 10:45, 4:20.