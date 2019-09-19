* Complexes in which at least one theater has equipment for the hearing-impaired.
Thursday’s times
Arizona Pavilions 12*
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 7, 10.
Angel Has Fallen (R) — 11, 1:45, 4:35, 10:25.
Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — noon, 3:35, 6:10.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 7, 8:35, 9:55.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 11:55, 1:35, 4:30, 7:25, 10:05.
Goldfinch (R) — noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45.
Good Boys (R) — 11:10, 1:20, 4:35, 8:10.
Hustlers (R) — 11:20, 2, 3:10, 4:40, 5:50, 7:20, 10.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 11:40, 12:50, 2:20, 3:25, 4:25, 6:05, 8:45, 9:40.
Kaappaan (NR) — 8:30 p.m.
Lion King (PG) — 11:25, 12:55, 3:30, 7:25, 10:20.
Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 12:55, 3:10, 5:30, 7:50, 10:10.
Ready or Not (R) — 11:15, 2:25, 6.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 7, 7:20, 10, 10:30.
Angel Has Fallen (R) — 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.
Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 11:35, 2:10.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11:30, 2:10, 4:45, 7:30, 10:10.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 7, 7:15, 10, 10:15.
Goldfinch (R) — 12:20, 3:40.
Good Boys (R) — 12:50, 3:15, 5:40, 8, 10:25.
Hustlers (R) — 11:40, 1, 2:20, 3:45, 5, 6:30, 7:40, 9:15, 10:20.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 11:40, 12:40, 1:40, 2:40, 3:20, 4:20, 5:20, 8, 9.
Lion King (PG) — 1:35, 4:25, 7:15, 10:05.
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 7, 7:30, 9:30, 10.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:50, 2:30.
Tod@s Caen (PG-13) — 1:15, 4:10.
Desert Sky Cinema*
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 7 p.m.
Angel Has Fallen (R) — 11, 1:40, 4:20, 7.
Farewell (PG) — 11:30, 2, 4:30.
Goldfinch (R) — 11:30, 2:45, 6:40.
Hustlers (R) — 11:30, 2, 4:25, 7.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 10:30, 3, 6:30.
Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:30, 1:55, 4:10.
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 7 p.m.
El Con 20*
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Ad Astra XD (PG-13) — 7, 10.
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 7:30, 8:15, 10:30.
Angel Has Fallen (R) — 12:40, 3:45, 7:05, 10:05.
Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 12:45, 3:35.
Blinded by the Light (PG-13) — 12:25, 3:30.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11:10 a.m.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 7:10, 9, 10:15.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 12:05, 3:25, 6:55, 10:10.
Goldfinch (R) — 11:45, 3:15, 6:45, 10:15.
Good Boys (R) — 12:15, 2:45, 5:20, 7:55, 10:25.
Hustlers (R) — 11:15, 2:05, 4:55, 7:45, 10:35.
It: Chapter Two XD (R) — noon.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 11, 12:30, 1, 2:50, 3:55, 4:30, 5, 7:25, 8, 8:30, 10.
Lion King (PG) — 12:10, 3:20, 6:50, 9:45.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11:50, 3:50, 7:40.
Overcomer (PG) — 12:20, 3:40.
Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:25, 2, 4:35, 7:10, 9:50.
Promare (PG-13) — 7 p.m.
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 7:20, 8, 10, 10:30.
Ready or Not (R) — 11:30, 2:15, 4:45.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:35, 2:20, 5:05, 7:50, 10:35.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 11:05, 1:40, 4:15.
Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) — 11:20, 2:05, 4:50.
Foothills 15*
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 7, 10.
Ad Astra: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 7, 10.
Angel Has Fallen (R) — 2, 4:50.
Brittany Runs a Marathon (R) — 7, 9:40.
Don’t Let Go (R) — 1:55 p.m.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 7, 8, 9:50.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 2 p.m.
Goldfinch (R) — 2 p.m.
Good Boys (R) — 2, 4:15.
Hustlers (R) — 2:35, 3:15, 5:10, 5:55, 7:45, 8:30.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 2:15, 3:15, 3:45, 7, 7:30.
It: Chapter Two — The IMAX 2D Experience (R) — 2:45 p.m.
Lion King (PG) — 2:10, 5, 7:50.
Official Secrets (R) — 7, 9:40.
Overcomer (PG) — 2:10 p.m.
Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 2:55 p.m.
Promare (Premiere Event) (NR) — 7 p.m.
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 7, 8, 9:20, 10.
Ready or Not (R) — 2, 4:20.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 4:25 p.m.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson*
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 6, 7:15, 9:15.
Angel Has Fallen (R) — 10:30, 1:45, 4:45.
Brittany Runs a Marathon (R) — 7, 9:45.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 7, 7:15, 7:30, 10, 10:30.
Goldfinch (R) — 11:45, 3:30, 10:15.
Hustlers (R) — 10:15, 11, 1, 2, 3:45, 5, 8, 10:30, 11.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 10, 10:45, 11, 2, 2:45, 3, 6:30, 10:15.
Lion King (PG) — 10:15, 1:30, 4:15.
Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:15, 4:30.
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 7:30, 10.
Gateway 12*
Cinemark Century
770 N. Kolb Road
1-800-CINEMARK
Aladdin (PG) — 12:45, 3:45, 6:50.
Aladdin 3D (PG) — 11:10, 2:10, 5:05.
Brian Banks (PG-13) — 11:30, 1:55, 4:25, 7.
Echo in the Canyon (PG-13) — 11:15, 1:20, 3:25, 5:30, 7:35.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 12:40, 3:35, 6:35.
Kitchen (R) — 11:05, 1:40, 4:10, 6:45.
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (R) — 12:05, 2:30, 4:55, 7:20.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 11:25, 2:05, 4:45, 7:25.
Rocketman (R) — 11, 1:45, 4:30, 7:15.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 11:45, 2, 4:15, 6:40.
Stuber (R) — 12:35, 2:50, 5:15, 7:30.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 10:55, 1:35, 4:20, 7:10.
Loft Cinema*
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Brittany Runs a Marathon (R) — 11:45, 2:15, 4:45, 7:45, 10.
Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (R) — 7:30 p.m.
Honeyland (NR) — 12:15, 5:30.
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — 12:30, 2:45, 5, 7:15, 9:45.
Tel Aviv on Fire (NR) — 2:30 p.m.
Tigers Are Not Afraid (NR) — 10:15 p.m.
Marketplace*
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 7:10 p.m.
Angel Has Fallen (R) — 10:20, 1:05, 3:55.
Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 10:50, 1:40, 4:20.
Brittany Runs a Marathon (R) — 10:15, 12:50, 3:35, 6:20.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 7, 7:20, 7:40, 8.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:45.
Goldfinch (R) — 10:15, 1:30, 4:45, 8.
Hustlers (R) — 10:20, 1, 3:45, 6:40.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 10:30, 12:20, 2:15, 4:05, 7:50.
Lion King (PG) — 10:25, 1:15, 4:10.
Official Secrets (R) — 10:35, 1:20, 4, 6:50.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 1, 4:25.
Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:30, 2, 4:30.
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 7:20 p.m.
Park Place 20*
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — 1:10 p.m.
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 7:30, 10:30.
Angel Has Fallen (R) — 10:15, 1:15.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11, 1:45.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 7, 10.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 9:30, 12:45, 4:10, 7:30, 10:45.
Goldfinch (R) — 11:45, 3:15, 6:45, 10:15.
Good Boys (R) — 9:35, noon, 2:25, 9:45.
Hustlers (R) — 10:05, 11:05, 12:10, 1, 1:55, 2:55, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45, 6:35, 7:35, 8:35, 9:25, 10:25.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 9:45, 10:20, 10:55, 11:30, 12:05, 12:40, 1:30, 2:05, 2:40, 3:15, 3:50, 4:25, 5:15, 5:50, 6:15, 6:25, 7:35, 8:10, 9, 9:35, 10, 10:15.
Lion King (PG) — 10:35, 1:35, 4:30, 7:25, 10:35.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 9:30 a.m.
Overcomer (PG) — 10:10, 1:05, 4, 10:05.
Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 10:40, 1:20, 4:05, 6:50, 9:30.
Promare (PG-13) — 7, 7:05.
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 7, 7:30, 9:30, 10.
Ready or Not (R) — 10 a.m.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:15, 2, 4:55, 7:40, 10:30.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 9:30, 11:25, 2:15.
Roadhouse Cinemas*
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Angel Has Fallen (R) — 11:55, 1:45, 4:40, 7:30, 10:15.
Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 11:30 a.m.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 2:15, 6.
Goldfinch (R) — 10:20, 11:40, 3:10, 6:30, 8:45.
Good Boys (R) — 2:40, 5:15, 7:50, 10:15, 10:30.
Hustlers (R) — 10:45, 11:30, 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:45.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 10:15, 11:15, 2, 2:55, 5:45, 6:45, 9:30.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 2:30, 5:30, 9:20.
Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:15, 3:45, 6:15, 9:55.
Ready or Not (R) — 9:15 p.m.
The Screening Room*
127 E. Congress St.
882-0204
Tucson Spectrum 18*
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 7, 9:50.
Angel Has Fallen (R) — 10:50, 1:40, 3:55, 10:40.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 7, 9:45.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 1:20 p.m.
Goldfinch (R) — 12:45, 4, 7:15, 10.
Good Boys (R) — 12:10, 2:25, 4:40.
Hustlers (R) — 11:30, 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 10:40, 11:40, 2:20, 3:20, 7:10, 10:30.
Lion King (PG) — 11, 1:45, 4:35, 7:20, 10:05.
Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:15, 1:35, 4:30, 6:30, 9.
Promare (PG-13) — 7 p.m.
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 7, 9:30.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 10:45, 4:20.