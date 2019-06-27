* Complexes in which at least one theater has equipment for the hearing-impaired.
Thursday
Arizona Pavilions 12*
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Aladdin (PG) — 9:40, 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40.
Anna (R) — 11:10, 2, 4:50, 7:40, 10:30.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 9:50, 12:35, 3:10, 5:50, 8:20, 10:55.
Child’s Play (R) — 1:10, 3:35, 6, 8:25, 10:50.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 12:10, 10:05.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 2:50, 9:35.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 10:50, 1:40, 4:35, 7:25.
Late Night (R) — 12:15, 2:35, 4:45.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 10:20, 1:05, 3:40, 6:20, 9.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 12:55, 3:05, 5:15, 7:20.
Shaft (R) — 10:25 p.m.
Smallfoot (PG) — 9:45 a.m.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 9:30, 10:15, 11, 12:20, 1:45, 3, 3:45, 4:30, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15, 8:30, 10.
Toy Story 4 3D (G) — 1, 9:15.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 7, 9:50.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Aladdin (PG) — 9:10, 12:10, 3:10, 6:40, 9:40.
Anna (R) — 12:25, 3:20, 7:10, 10:05.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 11:50, 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 9:30, 10:30.
Child’s Play (R) — 12:40, 3:05, 5:30, 8, 10:30.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 9:35, 12:45, 3:55, 7:15, 10:20.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) — 9 a.m.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 12:40, 3:50, 7:20, 10:25.
Late Night (R) — 11:45, 2:20.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 10, noon, 12:50, 3, 3:45, 6:45, 9:50.
Men in Black: International 3D (PG-13) — 9:05 a.m.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 9:15, 11:40, 2:10, 4:40, 7:25, 9:45.
Shaft (R) — 4:55, 7:40, 10:25.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 9, 9:30, 9:45, 10:10, 11, 11:30, 12:15, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:45, 4, 4:30, 5:15, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:45, 8:30, 9.
Toy Story 4 3D (G) — 9:15, 10:30, 3:30, 10:15.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 7, 10.
Desert Sky Cinema*
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
Anna (R) — 11, 1:45, 4:20, 7.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 11:10, 1:45, 4:10, 6:45.
Late Night (R) — 11:15, 1:40, 4:10.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:30, 4:10, 7.
Rocketman (R) — 6:45 p.m.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 11, 1:10, 3:30, 6:30.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 11, 1:20, 3:45, 6:30.
El Con 20*
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Aladdin (PG) — 12:10, 3:25, 6:40, 9:50.
Anna (R) — 12:45, 3:45, 7, 10:10.
Annabelle Comes Home XD (R) — 10 p.m.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 11, 2, 4:55, 7:50, 10:40.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — 10:35, 2:35, 6:35, 9.
Child’s Play (R) — 12:15, 2:55, 5:25, 7:55, 10:35.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:25, 4:30, 7:25, 10:25.
Dead Don’t Die (R) — 10:45, 4:40, 7:35, 10:15.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 12:35, 3:55, 7:05, 10:20.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 12:05, 3:20, 6:30.
Late Night (R) — 11:15, 2:10, 5, 7:45, 10:40.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 11:20, 1, 2:20, 4:15, 5:20, 7:20.
Men in Black: International 3D (PG-13) — 10:20 p.m.
Rocketman (R) — 12:45, 4:15, 7:30, 10:30.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 10:50, 1:20, 3:50, 6:45, 9:15.
Shaft (R) — 1, 3:50.
Toy Story 4 XD (G) — 10:40, 1:30, 4:20, 7:10.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 11:10, 12:20, 12:50, 2, 3:10, 3:40, 4:50, 5:55, 6:30, 7:40, 8:40, 9:20, 9:50, 10:30.
Toy Story 4 3D (G) — 11:55, 2:45, 5:35, 8:30.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 7, 10:10.
Foothills 15*
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Aladdin (PG) — 9:40, 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:50.
Anna (R) — 10:45, 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:35.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 11:40, 2:25, 5:15, 8, 10:45.
Annabelle Comes Home: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) — 10 p.m.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — 10:30, 5.
Child’s Play (R) — 10:50, 1:10, 3:30, 5:55, 8:15, 10:40.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:20.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 10:10, 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 11:10, 2:10, 5:05, 8:05, 11:05.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 11:15, 1:55, 4:35, 7:15, 10.
Rocketman (R) — 10:40, 1:40, 4:40, 7:40, 10:45.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 9:45, 11:55, 2:25, 4:35, 6:45, 8:55, 11:05.
Shaft (R) — 2:20 p.m.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 9:30, 10, 11:30, noon, 12:30, 2, 2:30, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 7, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10, 11.
Toy Story 4 3D (G) — 3, 8:50.
Toy Story 4: The IMAX 2D Experience (G) — 11, 1:30, 4, 6:30.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 7, 9:45.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson*
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Aladdin (PG) — 9:45, 1, 4:15, 7:30, 10:45.
Anna (R) — 11, 5, 11.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:45, 7:45, 9:15, 10:30.
Child’s Play (R) — 10:15, 12:45, 3:15, 5:45, 8:15, 10:45.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 10:15, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:45.
Rocketman (R) — 2, 8.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 10, 12:15, 3, 5:30, 8, 10:30.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 10:30, 11, 12:30, 1:15, 1:45, 3:30, 4, 4:15, 6:15, 6:45, 9:30.
Toy Story 4 3D (G) — 9:30 a.m.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 7, 10.
Gateway 12*
Cinemark Century
770 N. Kolb Road
1-800-CINEMARK
Breakthrough (PG) — 2:15, 7:25.
Captain Marvel (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:45.
Curse of La Llorona (R) — 10:40, 12:55, 3:10, 5:25, 7:40, 9:55.
A Dog’s Journey (PG) — 11:20, 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20.
Dumbo (PG) — 10:30, 11:40, 1:05, 3:40, 4:50, 6:15, 8:50.
Dumbo 3D (PG) — 10 p.m.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) — 10 a.m.
Hustle (PG-13) — 10:35, 12:50, 3:05, 5:20, 7:35, 9:50.
Long Shot (R) — 10:50, 1:35, 4:20, 7:05, 9:50.
Mustang (R) — noon, 2:20, 4:40, 7:10, 9:25.
Poms (PG-13) — 12:20, 2:35, 4:55, 7:20, 9:35.
Shazam! (PG-13) — 11:15, 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 8:45, 9:30.
Tomorrow Man (PG-13) — 12:15, 2:30, 4:45, 6:55, 9:15.
UglyDolls (PG) — 2:10, 4:25, 6:40.
Loft Cinema*
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Biggest Little Farm (PG) — 11:45, 2:30, 4:45, 10.
Booksmart (R) — 5, 7:15, 10.
Burlesque (PG-13) — 7:30 p.m.
Iyengar: The Man, Yoga, and the Student’s Journey (NR) — 12:15, 5:15.
Nightmare Cinema (R) — 9:45 p.m.
Non-Fiction (R) — noon, 2:45, 7:45.
White Crow (R) — 2 p.m.
Marketplace*
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
Aladdin (PG) — 9:45, 12:35, 3:30, 6:40, 9:40.
Anna (R) — 9:40, 12:30, 3:25, 6:20, 9:15.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 10:55, 1:40, 4:20, 7, 9:35.
Child’s Play (R) — 12:35, 2:50, 5:05, 7:20, 9:40.
Dead Don’t Die (R) — 12:50, 3:35, 9:40.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) — 10:30 a.m.
Late Night (R) — 10:45, 1:25, 4:10, 6:55, 9:30.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 9:50, 12:45, 3:40, 6:35, 9:25.
Rocketman (R) — 10:05, 12:55, 3:50, 6:45, 9:35.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 10, 12:25, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11:30, 12:05, 1:20, 2:05, 3:55, 4:40, 5:15, 6:30, 7:15, 7:50, 9:05.
Toy Story 4 3D (G) — 2:40, 9:45.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 7 p.m.
Park Place 20*
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Aladdin (PG) — 9:10, 12:20, 3:35, 6:45, 9:55.
Anna (R) — 11:25, 2:25, 5:25, 8:30, 11:30.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 12:05, 2:55, 5:45, 8:35, 9:50, 11:25.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — 10:40, 2:45, 6:45, 10:50.
Child’s Play (R) — 12:35, 3:10, 5:40, 8:10, 10:40.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 8:40, 11:30, 2:20, 5:10, 8:05, 10:50.
Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (PG-13) — 1:30, 4:10.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 9:35, 12:45, 4, 7:15, 10:30.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 9:05, 12:25, 3:45, 7:05, 10:25.
Late Night (R) — 8:30, 11:15, 2, 4:45.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 9, 11:50, 2:40, 5:35, 8:25.
Men in Black: International 3D (PG-13) — 10:25 a.m.
Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith (PG-13) — 7, 10.
Rocketman (R) — 10:10, 1:15, 4:25, 7:35, 10:40.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 8:55, 9:40, 11:20, 1:45, 4:15.
Shaft (R) — 11:35, 2:30.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 8:30, 8:45, 9, 9:45, 10, 10:30, 11, 11:10, 11:40, 12:40, 1:10, 1:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:20, 4:30, 5, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:10, 7:40, 8:40, 9:10, 9:50, 10:20, 11:20.
Toy Story 4 3D (G) — 9:30, 12:10, 1:40, 2:20, 2:50, 5:30, 8:10, 9:40, 10:50.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 7, 8:30, 10, 11:25.
Roadhouse Cinemas*
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Aladdin (PG) — 12:25, 3:40, 5:45, 9.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — noon, 5:45, 10:20.
Dead Don’t Die (R) — 11:30, 2:10, 4:45, 7:30, 10:10.
Late Night (R) — 2:25, 5, 7:45, 10:35.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 12:40, 3:30, 6:20, 9:20.
Rocketman (R) — 11:55, 3, 6, 9:35.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 1:20, 3:15, 6:40, 8:45.
Shaft (R) — 2:40, 8:30.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 10, 10:30, 11, 11:45, 12:10, 1:45, 2:45, 4:20, 5:20, 7, 8, 9:10.
The Screening Room*
127 E. Congress St.
882-0204
Tucson Spectrum 18*
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Anna (R) — 10, 12:50, 3:40, 6:30, 9:20.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 10:35, 11:55, 1:05, 2:25, 2:50, 3:35, 4:55, 6:05, 7:25, 7:45, 8:15, 8:35, 9:55, 11:05.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — 9:05 a.m.
Child’s Play (R) — 9, 11:55, 3:15, 6:10, 10.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 10:20, 2:10, 5:30, 8:25.
Dead Don’t Die (R) — 10:30, 2:05, 6:10.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 11:10, 3:15, 10:50.
Kabir Singh (NR) — 11, 2:30, 6, 9:30.
Late Night (R) — 5:20, 10:15.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 9:15, 12:35, 3:30, 7:20, 10:40.
Rocketman (R) — noon.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 9:10, 1:05, 4:30, 8:40, 11:10.
Shaft (R) — 10, 12:55, 4:45, 8:05, 11.
Smallfoot (PG) — 9:45 a.m.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 9, 9:25, 9:45, 10:10, 10:45, 11:15, 11:30, 11:55, 12:15, 12:40, 12:50, 1:15, 1:45, 2, 2:25, 2:45, 3:10, 3:20, 3:45, 4:15, 4:30, 4:55, 5:15, 5:40, 5:50, 6:15, 6:45, 6:50, 7, 7:25, 7:45, 8:10, 8:45, 9:15, 9:30, 9:55, 10:10, 10:40, 10:45.
Toy Story 4 3D (G) — 11:20, 1:50, 4:20, 9:20.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 7, 9:45.