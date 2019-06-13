* Complexes in which at least one theater has equipment for the hearing-impaired.
Thursday’s times
Arizona Pavilions 12*
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Aladdin (PG) — 10:40, noon, 1:35, 3, 4:35, 6:05, 7:35, 9:05.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — 10:10, 2:05, 6:10, 10.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 10:35, 1:20, 4:10, 7:05, 9:50.
Dark Phoenix 3D (PG-13) — 10:45 p.m.
Despicable Me 2 (PG) — 9:45 a.m.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 10:25, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 10:55, 4, 10:45.
Late Night (R) — 7, 9:30.
Ma (R) — 12:35, 2:55, 5:25, 10:25.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 4, 6:50, 9:40.
Men in Black: International 3D (PG-13) — 5:30, 8:20.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) — 10:25, 1, 3:30, 6:05.
Rocketman (R) — 9:30, 12:15, 2:55, 7:40.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 10:30, 12:15, 12:55, 2:35, 3:05, 5:15, 7:30, 9:45.
Secret Life of Pets 2 3D (PG) — 12:20, 8:35.
Shaft (R) — 6, 8:45.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Aladdin (PG) — 9, 10, noon, 1, 3, 6, 10:25.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — 10:10, 2:15, 6:15, 9.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 11, 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20.
Dark Phoenix 3D (PG-13) — 9:30, 12:20.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 9:05, 9:45, 12:15, 1, 3:30, 6:40, 9:50.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 10:20, 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 10:20.
Late Night (R) — 7, 9:40.
Ma (R) — 12:25, 2:55, 5:30, 8, 10:30.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 4, 6, 7, 9, 10.
Men in Black: International 3D (PG-13) — 5, 8.
Peter Rabbit (PG) — 9 a.m.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) — 9, 11:35, 2:10.
Rocketman (R) — 9:40, 10:30, 12:45, 1:30, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 9:15, 10:15, 11:40, 12:40, 2, 4:30, 5:35, 7, 7:55, 9:30.
Secret Life of Pets 2 3D (PG) — 3:15, 10:15.
Shaft (R) — 6, 9.
Desert Sky Cinema*
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
Aladdin (PG) — 11:15, 2:15, 6:30, 9:15.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 10:30, 1, 3:45, 7, 9:30.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 10:15, 1:10.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 4:10, 6:45, 9:35.
Rocketman (R) — 10:30, 1:20, 4:10, 6:45, 9:20.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 11, 1:10, 3:30, 6:30, 8:40.
Tomorrow Man (PG-13) — 11, 1:20, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15.
El Con 20*
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Aladdin (PG) — 11:15, noon, 1, 2:30, 4:25, 7:30, 10:35.
All Is True (PG-13) — 11, 1:45, 4:35.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — 11:20, 3:20, 7:25, 9:10.
Booksmart (R) — 11:10 a.m.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 10:40, 11:50, 2:45, 3:35, 4:50, 6:30, 7:45, 9:25.
Dark Phoenix 3D (PG-13) — 1:40, 10:40.
Dead Don’t Die (R) — 7:20, 9:15, 10:15.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 10:50, 11:40, 12:35, 2:15, 3, 3:55, 7:10, 10:25.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 12:15, 3:30, 6:40, 9:55.
Late Night (R) — 7:15, 10:10.
Ma (R) — 11:45, 2:25, 5:05, 7:40, 10:20.
Men in Black: International XD (PG-13) — 4, 7, 10.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 5:30, 5:45, 6:15, 7:30, 8:30, 9, 10:30.
Men in Black: International 3D (PG-13) — 4:30 p.m.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) — 10:45, 1:30.
Rocketman (R) — 12:05, 1:15, 3:10, 4:15, 6:20, 7:15, 10:20.
Secret Life of Pets 2 XD (PG) — 10:35, 1:05.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 11:30, 2:55, 4:20, 5:25, 5:40, 6:45, 8, 8:30, 10:30.
Secret Life of Pets 2 3D (PG) — 12:25, 1:55, 9:20.
Shaft (R) — 6, 9.
Tomorrow Man (PG-13) — 10:55, 1:35.
Foothills 15*
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
5B (PG-13) — 7, 9:30.
Aladdin (PG) — 9:55, 10:55, 12:55, 1:55, 3:55, 4:55, 6:55, 7:55, 9:55, 10:55.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — 11:20, 3:10, 7, 10:50.
Booksmart (R) — 11:10 a.m.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 11:15, 4:05, 6:45, 9:25.
Dark Phoenix: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 10:15, 1.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 10:05, 11:05, 1:05, 2:05, 5:05, 8:05.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 11:15, 2:15, 5:15, 8:15, 11:10.
Late Night (R) — 7, 9:30.
Ma (R) — 10:05, 12:30.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 4, 5, 6:40, 7:40, 10:20.
Men in Black: International — The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 4, 6:40, 9:20.
Men in Black: International 3D (PG-13) — 9:20 p.m.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) — 9:55, 12:30, 3:05.
Rocketman (R) — 10, 10:50, 12:55, 1:50, 4:50, 7:45, 10:45.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 10:15, 11, 12:30, 1:15, 1:45, 2:45, 3:30, 5, 5:45, 7:15, 8, 9:30, 10:15.
Secret Life of Pets 2 3D (PG) — 3 p.m.
Shaft (R) — 6, 8:40.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson*
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Aladdin (PG) — 9:30, 10:30, 12:45, 1:45, 4, 7:30, 10:30.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 9:45, 1, 4, 7, 10.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 11:15, 2:30, 5:30, 8:45.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 10, 1:15, 4:30, 7:45, 10:50.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 4, 5, 7:15, 8, 11.
Men in Black: International 3D (PG-13) — 10:15 p.m.
Rocketman (R) — 10:15, 1:30, 4:45, 8, 11.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 9:45, 10:30, 12:15, 1:15, 2:45, 5:15, 8:15.
Shaft (R) — 6, 9, 10:45.
Gateway 12*
Cinemark Century
770 N. Kolb Road
1-800-CINEMARK
Amazing Grace (G) — 10:40, 12:50, 3, 5:10, 7:20, 9:35.
Breakthrough (PG) — 11, 1:40, 4:20, 7, 9:40.
Captain Marvel (PG-13) — 10:45, 12:05, 1:30, 4:15, 7:05, 8:20, 9:45.
Captain Marvel 3D (PG-13) — 2:50, 5:35.
Curse of La Llorona (R) — 12:55, 3:10, 5:25, 7:40, 9:55.
Hotel Mumbai (R) — 4:30, 7:10, 9:50.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) — 10:55, 1:45, 4:25, 6:50, 9:20.
Little (PG-13) — 2:15, 4:55, 7:30, 10.
Mustang (R) — noon, 2:20, 4:35, 6:55, 9:15.
Penguins (G) — 10:30, 12:30, 2:30.
Peter Rabbit (PG) — 10 a.m.
Poms (PG-13) — 12:20, 2:35, 4:50, 7:05, 9:25.
Shazam! (PG-13) — 11:20, 12:35, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30.
UglyDolls (PG) — 11:50, 2, 4:10, 6:30, 8:40.
Wonder Park (PG) — 10:35 a.m.
Loft Cinema*
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Biggest Little Farm (PG) — 11:30, 1:45, 5, 7.
Long Day’s Journey Into Night (NR) — 4, 9:15.
Shadow (NR) — 11:45, 10.
Souvenir (R) — 11:15, 2:15, 4:45, 7:15, 10:15.
White Crow (R) — 2 p.m.
Witches of Eastwick (R) — 7:30 p.m.
Marketplace*
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
Aladdin (PG) — 9:55, 10:55, 12:35, 3:30, 6:40, 9:10.
All Is True (PG-13) — 10:40, 1:15, 3:50.
American Woman (R) — 7:10 p.m.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — 12:20 p.m.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 10:15, 1:05, 4, 7.
Dark Phoenix 3D (PG-13) — 9:40 p.m.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:40, 4:50, 8.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 10:45, 1:50, 4:55, 7:55.
Late Night (R) — 7, 9:35.
Ma (R) — 1:25, 4:15.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 4, 6:50, 9:35.
Peter Rabbit (PG) — 10:30 a.m.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) — 10, 1:10, 3:50, 6:30, 9:35.
Rocketman (R) — 9:50, 12:40, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 10, 11:15, 12:25, 2:50, 3:55, 5:15, 6:15, 7:35, 8:35.
Secret Life of Pets 2 3D (PG) — 1:35, 9:45.
Shaft (R) — 6, 8:50.
Park Place 20*
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Heavy Water (NR) — 7 p.m.
Late Night (R) — 7, 9:45.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10.
Men in Black: International 3D (PG-13) — 9, 11.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 9, 9:30, 11:25, 11:55, 1:50, 2:20, 4:15, 4:45, 6:40, 7:10, 9:05, 9:35.
Shaft (R) — 6, 9.
Roadhouse Cinemas*
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Aladdin (PG) — 11:45, 2:50, 6, 10.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — noon, 1:50, 5:45, 9:15.
Booksmart (R) — 2:30, 8.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:15, 4:10, 7, 9:50, 10:30.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 12:50, 2:15, 6:15, 9:25.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 12:15, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40.
Ma (R) — 11:10, 4, 6:45, 10:30.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) — 11:50, 5:10.
Rocketman (R) — 10:15, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 9:45.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 10:30, 11:30, 4, 5:20, 7:45, 9:05.
The Screening Room*
127 E. Congress St.
882-0204
Tucson Spectrum 18*
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Aladdin (PG) — 10:10, 11:10, 12:15, 1:10, 2:10, 3:10, 4:10, 6:10, 7:20, 9:10, 10:10.
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — 10:25, 2:25, 6:15, 10.
Booksmart (R) — 8:45 p.m.
Brightburn (R) — 10:50 p.m.
Curse of La Llorona (R) — 9:05, 3:40, 11.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 9:30, 10:20, 11:20, 12:10, 1, 2, 2:50, 4, 4:40, 5:30, 6:05, 8:10, 10:45.
Dark Phoenix 3D (PG-13) — 1:50, 9:40.
Despicable Me 2 (PG) — 9:45 a.m.
A Dog’s Journey (PG) — 1:10, 4:35.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 10:40, 11:25, 12:25, 2:25, 3:25, 5:10, 6:30, 7:50, 9:30.
Heavy Water (NR) — 7 p.m.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 10:15, 1:55, 4:50, 7:50.
Late Night (R) — 7, 9:30.
Ma (R) — 9:10, 1:35, 4:30.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 4, 5:15, 6:45, 8, 9:30, 10:40.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) — 9, 11:25, 2:10, 9:15.
Rocketman (R) — 8:55, 11:25, 5:10, 6:50, 10:45.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 9:15, 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30, 12:15, 12:45, 1:15, 1:45, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 3:55, 4:45, 5:45, 7, 8, 8:40, 8:45, 9:15, 10:15, 10:50, 11:10.
Secret Life of Pets 2 3D (PG) — 11:40, 6:45.
Shaft (R) — 6:05, 8:10, 10:50.