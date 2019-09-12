* Complexes in which at least one theater has equipment for the hearing-impaired.

Thursday’s times

Arizona Pavilions 12*

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 10:40, 1:20, 4:05, 10:10.

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 11:15, 1:45, 4:10, 6:45.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 10:35, 1:35, 4:35, 7:35, 10:30.

Good Boys (R) — 12:05, 2:25, 4:40, 9:55.

Hustlers (R) — 7, 9:40.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 10:30, 11:30, 12:30, 1:30, 2:15, 3:15, 4:15, 5:15, 6, 6:30, 7:30, 8, 9, 9:15, 9:45, 10.

Lion King (PG) — 11:10, 1:50, 4:30, 7:10, 9:50.

Ready or Not (R) — 12:10, 2:25, 4:40, 6:55, 9:10.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:25, 2:10, 4:50.

Spider-Man: Far From Home: Extended Cut (PG-13) — 12:20, 3:20.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 11:35, 2:10.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11:30, 2:10, 4:45, 7:25, 9:55.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7, 7:25.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 11:45, 3, 10:25.

Good Boys (R) — 12:50, 3:15, 5:40, 8, 10:25.

Hustlers (R) — 7, 7:30, 9:45, 10:15.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 11:40, 12:40, 1:40, 2:40, 3:20, 4:20, 5:20, 6:20, 7, 8, 9, 10, 10:40.

Lion King (PG) — 1:35, 4:25, 7:20, 10:10.

Overcomer (PG) — 12:20, 3:30, 6:45, 9:40.

Ready or Not (R) — noon, 2:30, 5.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:50, 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30.

Tod@s Caen (PG-13) — 1:15, 4:15.

Desert Sky Cinema*

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 11, 1:40, 4:20.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7 p.m.

Farewell (PG) — 11:30, 2, 4:30.

Hustlers (R) — 7 p.m.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 10:30, 11, 2:30, 3, 6:30, 7:15.

Lion King (PG) — 11, 1:45, 4:20, 7.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:30, 1:50, 4:10, 7.

El Con 20*

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — 11:55, 2:30.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 12:40, 3:45, 7, 10:05.

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 11:05, 1:45.

Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 12:45, 3:40, 6:30.

Blinded by the Light (PG-13) — 12:25, 3:30, 6:35, 9:35.

Don’t Let Go (R) — 4:25 p.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11:10, 1:55, 4:40, 7:20, 10.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 12:05, 3:25, 6:55, 10:10.

Good Boys (R) — 12:15, 2:45, 5:20, 8, 10:25.

Hustlers (R) — 7:15, 9:30, 10:10.

It: Chapter Two XD (R) — noon, 3:55, 8.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 11, 12:30, 1, 2:50, 4:30, 5, 6:40, 8:30, 9, 10:30.

Lion King (PG) — 12:10, 3:20, 6:35, 9:35.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11:50, 3:50, 7:40.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:25, 2, 4:35, 7:10, 9:50.

Ready or Not (R) — 11:30, 2:10, 4:45, 7:30, 10.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:35, 2:20, 5:05, 7:50, 10:35.

Spider-Man: Far From Home: Extended Cut (PG-13) — 12:20, 3:35, 6:50, 10:15.

Toy Story 4 (G) — 11:15, 1:50, 4:25, 7:15, 9:55.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) — 11:20, 2:05, 4:50, 7:35, 10:20.

Foothills 15*

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 1:05, 4, 6:05, 9:45.

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 1:45 p.m.

Blink of an Eye (NR) — 7 p.m.

Don’t Let Go (R) — 4:15 p.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 1, 5:15.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 1:15, 4:15, 7:15.

Good Boys (R) — 1:05, 3:20, 5:35, 7:50.

Hustlers (R) — 7, 9:35, 9:45.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 1, 1:30, 2, 3:45, 5:45, 7:30, 8, 9:30.

It: Chapter Two — The IMAX 2D Experience (R) — 2:45, 6:30.

Lion King (PG) — 1:35, 4:25, 7:20.

Overcomer (PG) — 1:20, 4:05.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 2, 4:20, 6:40, 9:05.

Ready or Not (R) — 1:10, 3:35, 6:45, 9:15.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 1, 3:35.

Spider-Man: Far From Home: Extended Cut (PG-13) — 9:05 p.m.

Toy Story 4 (G) — 1:15, 3:40.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson*

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 10:45, 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45.

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 10, 12:45, 3:30.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7 p.m.

Good Boys (R) — noon, 2:15, 5.

Hustlers (R) — 7:15, 10.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30, 2, 2:30, 3:15, 3:30, 6, 6:30, 6:45, 7:30, 9:45, 10, 10:30, 11.

Lion King (PG) — 10:15, 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9.

Gateway 12*

Cinemark Century

770 N. Kolb Road

1-800-CINEMARK

Aladdin (PG) — 11:10, 12:45, 3:45, 6:50.

Aladdin 3D (PG) — 2:10, 5:05.

Biggest Little Farm (PG) — 12:20, 5.

Crawl (R) — 2:40, 7:30.

Echo in the Canyon (PG-13) — 11:05, 1:10, 3:15, 5:20, 7:30.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 12:40, 3:35, 6:35.

Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 11:25, 2:05, 4:45, 7:25.

Mike Wallace Is Here (PG-13) — 11:50, 2:10, 4:25, 6:35.

Rocketman (R) — 11, 1:45, 4:30, 7:15.

Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 11:45, 1:55, 4:10, 6:40.

Stuber (R) — 12:35, 2:50, 5:10, 7:35.

Wild Rose (R) — 11:15, 1:40, 4, 6:30.

Yesterday (PG-13) — 10:55, 1:35, 4:15, 7.

Loft Cinema*

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

David Crosby: Remember My Name (R) — 12:15, 5, 9:15.

Farewell (PG) — noon, 2:30, 10.

Ghost in the Shell (NR) — 7:30 p.m.

Honeyland (NR) — 3, 7.

Maiden (PG) — 4:45 p.m.

Tel Aviv on Fire (NR) — 12:30, 5:15.

Tigers Are Not Afraid (NR) — 2:45, 7:45, 9:45.

Marketplace*

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 10:15, 1:05, 3:55, 6:45.

Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 10:50, 1:40, 4:20, 7:05.

Blinded by the Light (PG-13) — 10:20, 1:10, 4.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:45, 4:45, 7:45.

Good Boys (R) — 11:55, 2:20.

Hustlers (R) — 7 p.m.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 10:30, 12:20, 2:15, 4:05, 6, 7:50.

Lion King (PG) — 10:25, 1:15, 4:10, 6:55.

Official Secrets (R) — 7:15 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11:50, 3:30, 7:20.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:30, 2, 4:30, 7.

Spider-Man: Far From Home: Extended Cut (PG-13) — 10:40, 1:20.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) — 10:20, 1, 3:40.

Park Place 20*

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — 9:30, 2:35.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 10:15, 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 10:25.

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 9:30, 11:55.

Blink of an Eye (NR) — 7 p.m.

Don’t Let Go (R) — 11:25, 2:15.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 10:30, 1:15, 4.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7, 7:05, 7:30.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 9:30, 12:45, 4:05, 7:20, 10:40.

Good Boys (R) — 9:35, 12:10, 2:45, 5:20, 7:55, 10:25.

Hustlers (R) — 7, 8, 9:45, 10:45.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 9:45, 10:20, 10:55, 11:30, 12:35, 1:10, 1:30, 1:45, 2:05, 2:40, 3:15, 4:20, 4:55, 5:15, 5:30, 5:50, 6:25, 7, 8:05, 8:40, 9, 9:15, 9:35, 10:10, 10:30, 10:45.

Lion King (PG) — 10:35, 1:35, 4:30, 7:25, 10:20.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11:05, 2:50.

Overcomer (PG) — 9:50, 12:50, 3:45, 6:55, 10.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11, 1:40, 4:15.

Ready or Not (R) — 9:30, noon, 2:30, 5.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:15, 2, 4:50, 7:40, 10:30.

Spider-Man: Far From Home: Extended Cut (PG-13) — 10:40, 7:10, 10:20.

Toy Story 4 (G) — 9:40, 11:10, 1:50, 4:25.

Roadhouse Cinemas*

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 10:40, 1:30, 4:30, 7:20, 10:05.

Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 10:15, 1:15.

Blinded by the Light (PG-13) — 2:15 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 11:15, 4:15, 6:15, 9:45.

Good Boys (R) — 10:30, 2:45, 5:15, 7:55, 10:15.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 10:15, 11, 11:15, 1, 2, 3, 4:45, 5:45, 6:45, 8:30, 9:30, 10:30.

Lion King (PG) — 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:45.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 2:30, 5:30, 9:15.

Ready or Not (R) — 7:35, 10.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) — 11:30 a.m.

The Screening Room*

127 E. Congress St.

882-0204

Tucson Spectrum 18*

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 11:10, 1:50, 4:35, 7:20, 10:05.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 7 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:10, 4:05, 9:40.

Good Boys (R) — 1:35, 3:45, 6:05, 8:15, 10:15.

Hustlers (R) — 7, 9:40.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 10, 10:45, noon, 1:15, 2:30, 3:30, 4:50, 6:15, 7, 8:30, 9:50, 10:30.

Lion King (PG) — 11:45, 1:40, 4:15, 6:50, 10:25.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 10:45, 2:25, 5, 9:25.

Tod@s Caen (PG-13) — 11:10, 1:45, 4:20, 7:40.