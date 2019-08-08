* Complexes in which at least one theater has equipment for the hearing-impaired.
Thursday’s times
Arizona Pavilions 12*
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Aladdin (PG) — 10:30, 12:25, 3:45.
Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 8:25 p.m.
Brian Banks (PG-13) — 7, 11.
Bring the Soul: The Movie (NR) — 7 p.m.
Crawl (R) — 10:40, 1:35, 5:30, 11:05.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 4, 6:30, 9.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 11:50, 12:40, 12:45, 1:25, 3, 3:45, 4:35, 6:10, 7:45, 9:20, 9:40, 10:45.
Lion King (PG) — 11:25, 12:20, 1:30, 2:15, 3:15, 4:20, 5, 7:50, 9:20, 9:55.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11, 12:45, 2:30, 4:15, 7:40, 9:30, 10:30.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 7, 9:40.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 10:35, 12:15, 3:15, 6:35.
Stuber (R) — 7:35 p.m.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 11:10, 3:10, 6:05, 9:50.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Aladdin (PG) — 12:25, 3:30.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 11:50, 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30.
Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 6, 8:45.
Crawl (R) — 12:30, 2:50, 5:30, 7:55, 10:20.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 4, 7, 9:45.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 11:15, 12:20, 1:10, 2:20, 3:25, 4:15, 5:25, 6:30, 7:20, 8:30, 9:35, 10:30.
Lion King (PG) — 11, 11:30, 12:20, 1:20, 1:50, 2:20, 3:15, 4:40, 5:10, 6:15, 7:30, 8, 9:05, 10:20.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11, 2:45, 6:30, 10:15.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 7, 9:45.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 12:50, 4, 7:10, 10:10.
Stuber (R) — 11:20, 1:55.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 12:15, 2:45, 5:15, 7:45, 10:15.
Desert Sky Cinema*
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 7 p.m.
Echo in the Canyon (PG-13) — 11, 1:10, 3:20, 6:40.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:45, 4:40, 7:30.
Lion King (PG) — 11, 1:45, 4:20, 7.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11, 11:30, 2:30, 3, 6:40, 7:15.
Yesterday (R) — 11, 1:40, 4:20.
El Con 20*
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 11:15 a.m.
Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 6, 9.
Art of Self-Defense (R) — 11:05, 1:45.
Brian Banks (PG-13) — 7:05, 9:45.
Crawl (R) — noon, 2:30.
DCI 2019: Big, Loud & Live 16 (NR) — 3:30 p.m.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 4, 5:15, 5:45, 6:50, 8, 8:30, 9:40.
ECCO (R) — 7:30, 10:30.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 11:30, 12:15, 1, 2:50, 3:40, 4:25, 6:15, 7, 8, 9:35, 10:20.
Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2019 (NR) — 7 p.m.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 12:30, 3:35.
Lion King XD (PG) — 12:20, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30.
Lion King (PG) — 11:10, 11:45, 12:50, 1:30, 2:10, 2:45, 4:15, 4:40, 7:25, 10:25.
Midsommar (R) — 11:40, 3:10.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11, 12:10, 2:40, 3:55, 6:20, 7:45, 10.
Rocketman (R) — 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 10:05.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 7:15, 10.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 12:40, 3:50, 7:10, 10:30.
Stuber (R) — 11:25 a.m.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 11:20, 1:55, 4:35, 7:20, 9:55.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 12:25, 3:45, 6:40, 9:45.
Foothills 15*
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Aladdin (PG) — 12:30 p.m.
Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 6, 8:35.
Brian Banks (PG-13) — 7, 9:30.
Bring the Soul: The Movie (NR) — 1, 4, 7, 9:30.
Crawl (R) — 11 a.m.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 4, 6:30, 9.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 11:45, 12:45, 1:15, 3:45, 4:15, 6:45, 7:15, 9:45, 10:15.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 11:15, 2:15, 5:15, 8:15.
Lion King (PG) — 11:10, noon, 1, 1:30, 2, 3, 4, 4:50, 6:50, 7:40, 9:45, 10:30.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11, 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 6, 9:30.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 7, 9:45.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 11, 2, 5, 8.
Stuber (R) — 11 a.m.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 11:05, 2:45, 5:10, 7:35, 10.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 11:20 a.m.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson*
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 6, 8:45.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 5, 6:30, 9.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 10:15, 10:30, 1:30, 1:45, 4:45, 7:30, 8, 10:30, 11.
Lion King (PG) — 10:10, 10:30, 1, 1:30, 4, 4:30, 7, 7:30, 10, 10:30.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 10, 11, 2, 2:45, 5:45, 9:30.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 7:30, 10:15.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 10, 1:15, 4:30.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 11:15, 2:15, 5, 7:45, 10:30.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 11:30, 3.
Gateway 12*
Cinemark Century
770 N. Kolb Road
1-800-CINEMARK
American Woman (R) — 1, 3:40, 6:20.
Biggest Little Farm (PG) — 11:50, 2:05, 4:30, 6:45.
Child’s Play (R) — 12:10, 2:25, 4:45, 7:05.
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 1:05, 4, 6:55.
Dead Don’t Die (R) — 11:55, 2:20, 4:45, 7:20.
A Dog’s Journey (PG) — 11:55, 5.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 12:25, 3:35, 6:30.
Hustle (PG-13) — 12:15, 2:25, 4:40, 6:55.
Late Night (R) — 1:10, 3:55, 6:40.
Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 11:45, 2:15, 4:55, 7:25.
Men in Black: International 3D (PG-13) — 1:25 p.m.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) — 12:05, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10.
Shaft (R) — 4:20, 7:15.
Tolkien (PG-13) — 2:30, 7:30.
Loft Cinema*
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Cat Video Festival (NR) — 7:30 p.m.
Echo in the Canyon (PG-13) — noon, 5:15.
Farewell (PG) — 11:45, 2:30, 3, 5, 7, 7:45, 9:45.
Luz (NR) — 9:30 p.m.
Maiden (PG) — 12:30, 4:30.
Wild Rose (R) — 2, 7:15, 10.
Marketplace*
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
Aladdin (PG) — 9:45 a.m.
Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 6, 8:45.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 4, 6:35.
Farewell (PG) — 7, 9:30.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 9:30, 11, 12:30, 2:05, 3:35, 5:15, 6:30, 8:20, 9:30.
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (PG) — 10:30 a.m.
Lion King (PG) — 9:50, 10:15, 11:15, 12:20, 12:45, 1:15, 2:15, 3:15, 3:50, 5:10, 6:15, 6:45, 8:15, 9:15, 9:35.
Lion King 3D (PG) — 9:30 a.m.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 9:30, 1, 4:40, 8:25.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 12:55, 3:05, 5:15, 7:25, 9:35.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 9:40, 12:35, 3:40.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 9:30, 12:05, 2:35, 6:35, 9:10.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 9:45, 12:30, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10.
Park Place 20*
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Aladdin (PG) — 9:35, 12:50, 4, 7:10, 10:20.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 12:55, 7:40, 10:25.
Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 6, 8:45.
Avengers: Endgame — Exclusive Bonus Content (PG-13) — 9, 3:45.
Brian Banks (PG-13) — 7, 9:35.
Bring the Soul: The Movie (NR) — 11:10, 1:50, 4:30, 7:10, 9:50.
Crawl (R) — 9:15, 11:45, 2:15.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 4, 6:30, 9.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 9, 9:45, 10:30, 11:15, 11:55, 12:15, 1:45, 2:30, 3:10, 3:30, 5, 5:45, 6:25, 6:45, 7:25, 8:15, 9, 9:40, 10, 10:40.
Lion King (PG) — 9, 9:40, 10:25, 11:10, noon, 12:45, 1, 2:55, 3, 3:40, 3:55, 5:55, 6:35, 8:50, 9:30.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 9:05, 10:55, 12:45, 2:35, 4:25, 6:15, 8:05, 9:55.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 7, 9:45.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 1:25, 3:50.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 9, 10:35, 11:50, 1:30, 4:30, 7:35, 8, 10:35.
Stuber (R) — 2:45, 5:20.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 9, 11:35, 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:05.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 10:20, 1:15, 4:10, 7:15, 10:10.
Roadhouse Cinemas*
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 10, 10:45, noon, 1:20, 2:10, 3:15, 4:10, 5:15, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:45, 10:35.
Lion King (PG) — 10:15, 11:30, 1:05, 4, 7:15, 9.
Midsommar (R) — 9:40 p.m.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 10:15, 11:15, 12:30, 1:50, 2:40, 5:35, 6:15, 9:10, 9:55.
Rocketman (R) — 4:35 p.m.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 11:45, 2:55, 6, 10:10.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 10, 3:35, 6:10, 8:45.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 7 p.m.
The Screening Room*
127 E. Congress St.
882-0204
Tucson Spectrum 18*
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 1:35 p.m.
Bring the Soul: The Movie (NR) — 7 p.m.
Crawl (R) — 11:25, 4:05.
DCI 2019: Big, Loud & Live 16 (NR) — 3:30 p.m.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 4, 6:30, 9.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 10:30, 11:30, 1:05, 1:30, 4, 4:30, 7:10, 7:30, 9:30, 10:10.
Lion King (PG) — 10:30, 11:45, 1:10, 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 9:30, 10:30.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 10:40, 11:40, 3, 6:20, 9:40.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 7, 9:40.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 10:35, 1:25, 4:20, 10:20.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 10:45, 2, 4:25, 6:55, 9:20.