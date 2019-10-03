* Complexes in which at least one theater has equipment for the hearing-impaired.

Thursday’s times

Arizona Pavilions 12*

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Abominable (PG) — 11, 1:25, 2:40, 3:50, 6:15, 7:30, 8:40, 9:55.

Abominable 3D (PG) — 12:15, 5:05.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 10:55, 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 11:20, 4:20, 9:25.

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 11:55, 2:25, 4:55.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 11:10, 12:35, 1:55, 3:20, 4:40, 7:25, 10:10.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — noon, 3, 8:55.

Good Boys (R) — 7:20 p.m.

Hustlers (R) — 11:25, 2, 4:35, 7:10, 9:45.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 11:05, 2:45, 6:20, 9:55.

Joker (R) — 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 2:05, 7:05.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 11:15, 12:50, 1:30, 3:05, 5:20, 6:25, 9:35.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Joker (R) — 4, 4:30, 6, 7, 7:30, 9, 10, 10:30.

Desert Sky Cinema*

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 11:45, 2:30, 6:50.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 11:30, noon, 2:15, 2:45, 6:30, 7.

Hustlers (R) — 11:30, 2, 4:25.

Joker (NR) — 7 p.m.

Overcomer (PG) — noon, 2:40, 6:45.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — noon, 2:15, 4:30, 7.

El Con 20*

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Abominable XD (PG) — 12:15 p.m.

Abominable (PG) — 11, 11:30, 1:40, 2:35, 7, 9:40.

Abominable 3D (PG) — 4:20 p.m.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 12:50, 4:15, 7:20, 10:25.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 12:30 p.m.

Aquarela (PG) — 11:35, 2:15.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11:10, 1:50, 4:30, 7:10.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 12:40, 3:45, 7:05, 10:10.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 12:05 p.m.

Goldfinch (R) — 11:40 a.m.

Good Boys (R) — 12:25, 2:50, 5:15.

Hustlers (R) — 11:20, 12:35, 2:05, 3:25, 4:50, 7:40, 10:30.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 12:20, 1, 4:25, 8:15, 9:50.

Joker XD (R) — 4, 7, 10.

Joker (R) — 4:30, 5, 5:15, 5:30, 5:45, 6, 6:15, 6:30, 7:15, 7:30, 7:50, 8, 8:15, 8:30, 8:40, 8:50, 9, 9:20, 9:40, 10:15, 10:30.

Lion King (PG) — 12:10, 3:10.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11:50, 3:50.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:25, 2, 4:35, 7:25, 10.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 11:45, 2:20, 4:55, 7:30, 10:15.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:15, 2:10, 5.

Foothills 15*

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Abominable (PG) — 1:30, 3:30, 6, 8:30.

Abominable 3D (PG) — 1 p.m.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 1:05 p.m.

Ad Astra: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 12:30 p.m.

Brittany Runs a Marathon (R) — 10:20 p.m.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 1:15, 4:05, 6:55, 9:50.

Hustlers (R) — 1:40, 4:20, 7, 9:35.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 1:15, 4, 7:35.

Joker (R) — 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30.

Joker: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) — 4, 7, 10.

Judy (PG-13) — 2, 4:45, 7:30.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — 1:30 p.m.

Lion King (PG) — 2:20 p.m.

Nothing to Lose 2 (PG-13) — 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30.

Official Secrets (R) — 1 p.m.

Overcomer (PG) — 1:05 p.m.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 1, 1:30, 3:20, 5:40, 8.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson*

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Abominable (PG) — 10, 10:30, 1, 1:15, 3:45, 5:45, 8:30, 11.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 10:15, 1:15, 4:15, 6:30, 11.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 10:30, 11, 11:45, 1:30, 2, 2:45, 5, 8, 10:45.

Hustlers (R) — 11:30, 2:30, 5:15, 8:15, 11.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 10, 2.

Joker (R) — 4, 4:30, 5, 6, 7, 7:30, 8, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30.

Judy (PG-13) — 7:15, 10:15.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 11:30, 2.

Gateway 12*

Cinemark Century

770 N. Kolb Road

1-800-CINEMARK

Aladdin (PG) — 12:40, 3:30, 6:25.

Bennett’s War (PG-13) — noon, 5:15, 7:30.

Blinded by the Light (PG-13) — 1:05, 3:45, 6:30.

Brian Banks (PG-13) — 12:10, 2:30, 4:55, 7:15.

Farewell (PG) — 12:20, 2:45, 5:10, 7:30.

Kitchen (R) — noon, 2:25, 4:50, 7:10.

Luce (R) — 1:45, 4:15, 6:55.

Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 1:30, 4:05, 6:40.

Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 12:30, 2:50, 5:05, 7:25.

Spider-Man: Far From Home: Extended Cut (PG-13) — 12:55, 2:15, 4, 7:05.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) — 1:50, 4:20, 6:50.

Yesterday (PG-13) — 1:20, 4:05, 6:45.

Loft Cinema*

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Becoming Nobody (NR) — 9:45 p.m.

Brittany Runs a Marathon (R) — 2:15 p.m.

Joker (R) — 4, 10:15.

Judy (PG-13) — noon, 1:15, 5, 7:15.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — 11, 2:45, 4:45, 7:45.

Manhattan Short Film Festival 2012 (NR) — 7 p.m.

Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins (NR) — 11:15 a.m.

Villains (R) — 10 p.m.

Marketplace*

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Abominable (PG) — 11, 1:30, 4, 6:30.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 10:05, 12:50, 3:40, 6:30, 9:30.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 10:20, 1:05.

Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 10:50, 1:40.

Brittany Runs a Marathon (R) — 10:10, 12:40.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 10:15, 1:10, 4:05, 6:55, 9:45.

Goldfinch (R) — 10:15, 1:30, 4:45, 8.

Hustlers (R) — 10:20, 1, 3:40, 6:15, 9:10.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 12:20, 4:05, 7:50.

Joker (R) — 4, 5, 6, 7, 8.

Judy (PG-13) — 10:05, 12:55, 3:50, 6:40, 9:35.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:30, 2, 4:30, 7, 9:25.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 11, 1:25, 3:55, 6:20, 8:45.

Park Place 20*

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Abominable (PG) — 9:40, 10:35, 11:30, 12:15, 1:10, 2:10, 4:50, 5:25, 7:30, 8, 10:05, 10:35.

Abominable 3D (PG) — 2:50 p.m.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 9:40, 11:10, 12:30, 2:15, 3:35, 5:30, 8:40.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 9:45 a.m.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 9:30, 10:10, 10:55, 12:35, 2, 3:40, 5:10, 6:50, 9:55.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 9:30, 12:45.

Good Boys (R) — 12:25, 2:55.

Hustlers (R) — 10:05, 11, 1, 1:50, 3:45, 4:40, 6:35, 7:25, 9:25, 10:15.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 11:20, 12:30, 1:45, 3:05, 4:25, 8:35, 10:35.

Joker (R) — 4, 5, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 10:45, 11, 11:15.

Judy (PG-13) — 9:30, 10:15, 1:15, 4:15, 7:10, 10:10.

Lion King (PG) — 9:50, 12:55, 3:55.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 9:30, 10:45, 12:05, 1:20, 2:40, 3:50, 5:15, 7:50, 10:20.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl (NR) — 7 p.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:15, 2:05, 4:55, 7:45.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (NR) — 7 p.m.

War (NR) — 11:20, 2:50, 6:20, 9:50.

Roadhouse Cinemas*

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Abominable (PG) — 10:45, 12:20, 1:30, 2:30, 4:05, 6:45, 7:45, 9.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 11:30, 3:30, 5:15, 6:30, 9:40.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 7:15, 10:15.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 10:30, 11, noon, 1:15, 3, 4:15, 6, 9:15.

Good Boys (R) — 10:15 p.m.

Hustlers (R) — 11:15, 2:45, 5, 7:20, 10.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 11:30, 2, 5:45, 9:30.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 8:15 p.m.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 2, 4:45.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 11:45, 2:15, 5:30, 8, 10:30.

The Screening Room*

127 E. Congress St.

882-0204

Tucson Spectrum 18*

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Abominable (PG) — 11:30, 1:50, 4:10, 6:30, 8:45.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:25, 4:05, 9:25.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 11 p.m.

Brittany Runs a Marathon (R) — 11:50, 2:10, 4:30.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 11, 1:40, 4:20, 7.

El Coyote (NR) — 7, 9:15.

Hustlers (R) — 11:55, 2:25, 6:50, 9:45.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 11:05, 2:35, 9:35.

Joker (R) — 4, 5, 6:05, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — 11:15, 1:30, 3:45.

Lion King (PG) — 10:50, 1:25.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 10:55, 1:05, 3:15, 9:10.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (NR) — 6:10 p.m.