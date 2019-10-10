* Complexes in which at least one theater has equipment for the hearing-impaired.
Thursday’s times
Arizona Pavilions 12*
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Abominable (PG) — 10:40, 11:50, 1, 2:15, 3:25, 4:40, 5:50, 7:05.
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 10:35, 1:30, 4:25, 7:20, 10:20.
Addams Family (PG) — 7, 8:30.
Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 10:45, 1:10.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 10:50, 1:45, 4:40, 7:35, 10:30.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 9:30 p.m.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 7, 9:40.
Hustlers (R) — 11:10, 1:40, 4:15, 9:25.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 11, 2:35, 6:10, 9:45.
Jexi (R) — 7, 9:15.
Joker (R) — 10:30, 11:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:35, 4:30, 5:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:45, 10:30.
Judy (PG-13) — 10:55, 1:40, 4:20, 9:50.
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — noon, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15.
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 12:20, 2:40, 5, 7:20.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Abominable (PG) — 11:45, 1:15, 2:15, 3:50, 4:45, 6:30, 7:20, 9, 9:55.
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 1:35, 4:30, 7:30, 10:25.
Addams Family (PG) — 4, 6:30, 9.
Angel Has Fallen (R) — 4:40, 7:35, 10:30.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11:30, 2:05.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 12:15, 3:50.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 7:30, 10:30.
Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 7, 10.
Good Boys (R) — 11:40, 2:40, 5:40, 8, 10:20.
Hustlers (R) — 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:45.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 11:45, 2.
Jexi (R) — 7, 9:20.
Joker (R) — noon, 12:45, 1:30, 2:15, 3, 3:45, 4:30, 5:15, 6, 6:45, 7:30, 8:15, 9, 9:45, 10:30.
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 11:55, 2:30, 4:55.
Desert Sky Cinema*
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 11:45, 2:30, 6:50.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 11:30, 2:15.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 7 p.m.
Joker (NR) — 12:30, 1, 3:20, 3:45, 7.
Judy (PG-13) — 12:45, 3:30, 6:45.
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — noon, 2:15, 4:30, 7.
El Con 20*
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Abominable (PG) — 11:05, noon, 1:45, 2:40, 4:25, 5:20, 7:05, 8, 9:45.
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 11:15, 12:15, 2:20, 3:20, 6:50, 9:50.
Addams Family (PG) — 4, 5, 6:40, 7:25, 9:10, 9:50.
Angel Has Fallen (R) — 12:30, 3:35, 6:40, 9:40.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11:10, 1:50, 4:30.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 12:40, 3:45, 7, 10:15.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 7:30, 10.
Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 7, 10:30.
Good Boys (R) — 12:25, 2:50, 5:15, 7:55, 10:25.
Hustlers (R) — 11:20, 12:35, 2:10, 4:55, 7:45, 10:35.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 11:35, 12:45, 3:30, 7:40.
Jexi (R) — 7:15, 9:45.
Joker XD (R) — 12:20, 3:40, 6:45, 9:50.
Joker (R) — 11, 11:55, 1:10, 2:05, 3, 4:15, 5:10, 6:15, 7:25, 8:15, 9:20, 10:30.
Lucy in the Sky (R) — 7:10, 10:10.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11:50, 3:30.
Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:25, 2, 4:35, 7:20, 10:10.
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 11:45, 2:25, 5, 7:30, 10:20.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:15.
Foothills 15*
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Abominable (PG) — 1:30, 2:30, 5, 7:30, 10.
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 2, 4:50, 7:40.
Addams Family (PG) — 4, 5, 6:15, 7:15, 8:30, 9:30.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 7, 10.
Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 7, 10.
Gemini Man: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 7, 10.
Hustlers (R) — 1:40, 4:20, 6:55, 9:35.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 1:15 p.m.
Jexi (R) — 7, 9:15.
Joker (R) — 1:45, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45, 6:45, 7:45, 8:45, 9:45.
Joker: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) — 2:45 p.m.
Judy (PG-13) — 1:50, 4:35, 7:25, 10:10.
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — 2:30 p.m.
Lion King (PG) — 1, 3:50.
Nothing to Lose 2 (PG-13) — 1:15, 3:55, 6:25, 8:55.
Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 2:40 p.m.
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 1:30 p.m.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson*
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Abominable (PG) — 10:45, 1:30, 4:15, 6, 8:30.
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 10, 1, 4:30.
Addams Family (PG) — 4, 5, 6:30, 7:45, 9, 10:15, 11.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 11, 2.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 7 p.m.
Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 10 p.m.
Hustlers (R) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:15.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 11:15 a.m.
Jexi (R) — 7:30, 10:15.
John Wynn’s Mirror Mirror (PG-13) — 7, 9:30.
Joker (R) — 10, 10:15, 10:45, 1, 1:15, 1:45, 3, 4:15, 4:45, 7:15, 7:45, 10:15, 10:45.
Judy (PG-13) — 10:15, 1:30, 4:45, 8, 11.
Gateway 12*
Cinemark Century
770 N. Kolb Road
1-800-CINEMARK
47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — 12:40, 3, 5:15, 7:25.
Aladdin (PG) — 12:10, 3:15, 6:20.
Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 11:50, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20.
Blinded by the Light (PG-13) — 12:55, 3:45, 6:40.
Farewell (PG) — 11:45, 5, 7:20.
Kitchen (R) — 11:55, 2:25, 4:45, 7:10.
Ready or Not (R) — 12:30, 2:45, 5:05, 7:35.
Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — noon, 2:10, 4:30, 6:45.
Spider-Man: Far From Home: Extended Cut (PG-13) — 12:50, 2:05, 3:55, 7.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 11:35, 1:55, 4:15, 6:35.
Toy Story 4 3D (G) — 12:45, 3:05, 5:25, 7:45.
Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) — 11:35, 7:15.
Yesterday (PG-13) — 2, 4:40.
Loft Cinema*
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Judy (PG-13) — 11:30, 2, 5, 7, 9:45.
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — 11:45, 2:30, 4:45, 7:45.
Promare (PG-13) — 9:45 p.m.
Marketplace*
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
Addams Family (PG) — 4 p.m.
Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 7:15 p.m.
Joker (R) — 11, noon, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8.
Park Place 20*
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Addams Family (PG) — 7, 9:30.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 10 p.m.
Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 7 p.m.
Jexi (R) — 7, 9:30.
Joker (R) — 9:30, 10, 10:30, 12:35, 1:05, 1:35, 3:40, 4:10, 4:40, 6:45, 7:15, 7:45, 9:50, 10:20.
Roadhouse Cinemas*
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Abominable (PG) — 11:45, 2:15, 4:45, 7:15, 9:30.
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:35.
Downton Abbey (PG) — noon, 3, 6, 9.
Hustlers (R) — 2:30, 5:15, 8, 9:45.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 2, 5:45.
Joker (R) — 10:30, 11:30, 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:30, 7:30, 9:30, 9:55, 10:30.
Judy (PG-13) — 10:15, 11, 1:10, 4:05, 7, 9:15.
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 11:15, 1:45, 4:15, 7, 10:40.
The Screening Room*
127 E. Congress St.
882-0204
Tucson Spectrum 18*
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Abominable (PG) — 11:40, 2, 4:25, 6:05.
Addams Family (PG) — 4, 6:15, 8:30.
El Coyote (NR) — 11, 1:40, 5:20, 8:25.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 7, 9:50, 10:40.
Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 7, 9:45.
Hustlers (R) — 11:05, 1, 3:30, 9:40.
It: Chapter Two (R) — noon, 3:30.
Jexi (R) — 7, 9:10, 10:30.
Joker (R) — 11, 11:50, 12:50, 1:50, 2:40, 3:40, 4:40, 6:30, 7:30, 9:20, 10:20.
Judy (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:20, 4:10, 7:35.
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 10:35, 1:15, 4, 10:35.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (NR) — 6:10 p.m.