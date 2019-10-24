* Complexes in which at least one theater has equipment for the hearing-impaired.
Thursday’s times
Arizona Pavilions 12*
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Abominable (PG) — 11:10, 1:30, 3:50, 6:15.
Addams Family (PG) — 11:50, 2:05, 4:20, 6:35, 8:50.
Black and Blue (R) — 7, 9:05.
Countdown (PG-13) — 7, 9.
Current War: Director’s Cut (PG-13) — 7, 9.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 12:20, 3:15, 6:10.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 11:10, 4:30, 9:50.
Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 1:50, 7:10.
Jexi (R) — 12:10, 2:25, 4:35, 6:45.
Joker (R) — 11:05, 12:25, 1:45, 3:10, 4:25, 5:55, 8:40, 9:55.
Judy (PG-13) — 11:15, 1:55, 4:30, 9:40.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 11, 12:40, 3:20, 4:15, 6:05, 7:05, 8:45.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3D (PG) — 1:35, 9:20.
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 11, 12:05, 1:20, 2:25, 3:40, 4:40, 6, 8:20, 9:35.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Abominable (PG) — 11:40, 2:10, 4:45.
Addams Family (PG) — 11:45, 12:45, 2:15, 3:10, 4:40, 5:30, 7:10, 7:50, 9:40, 10:20.
Black and Blue (R) — 7, 9:45.
Countdown (PG-13) — 7, 9:30.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 12:20, 1:20, 4:20, 6:15, 7:20, 10:15.
Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 3:15, 9:15.
Hustlers (R) — 11:40, 2:20.
Jexi (R) — 12:30, 2:50, 5:10.
Joker (R) — noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30, 6, 7:30, 9, 10:30.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 12:50, 1:50, 2:50, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45, 6:40, 7:40, 8:45, 9:30.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3D (PG) — noon, 10:30.
One Piece: Stampede (NR) — 7:30 p.m.
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 12:10, 1:20, 2:45, 3:55, 5:15, 6:30, 7:45, 9:15, 10:20.
Desert Sky Cinema*
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
Downton Abbey (PG) — 11:30, 6:30.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — noon, 2:40, 6:50.
Joker (NR) — 12:30, 3:20, 7.
Judy (PG-13) — 12:45, 3:30, 6:45.
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — 2:15 p.m.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — noon, 2:40, 6:40.
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 12:30, 3, 7.
El Con 20*
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Abominable (PG) — 11, 1:50, 4:35, 7:10, 9:55.
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:15, 9:35.
Addams Family (PG) — 11:15, 12:35, 1:45, 3:05, 4:20, 5:35, 6:45, 8:15, 9:15.
Black and Blue (R) — 7:30, 10:20.
Countdown (PG-13) — 7, 9:30.
Current War: Director’s Cut (PG-13) — 7:15, 10.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 12:20, 3:35, 6:40, 9:45.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 11:50, 12:50, 3:55, 7:05, 10:10.
Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 2:50 p.m.
Good Boys (R) — 3:45 p.m.
Hustlers (R) — 11:20, 2:05, 4:50, 7:35, 10:25.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 11:35, 3:30, 7:40.
Jexi (R) — 12:10, 2:45.
Joker (R) — 11:10, noon, 1, 2:15, 3:10, 4:15, 5:20, 6:25, 7:20, 8:30, 9:30, 10:25.
Lucy in the Sky (R) — 12:40 p.m.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil XD (PG) — 11:45, 2:55, 6:15, 9:25.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 12:45, 4:40, 7, 10:15.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3D (PG) — 1:25, 3:50, 8.
Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:05, 1:40, 4:25, 7:15, 10:05.
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 11:30, 12:30, 2:20, 3:20, 5, 6:20, 7:45, 9, 10:30.
Foothills 15*
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Abominable (PG) — 4:30 p.m.
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 3:20 p.m.
Addams Family (PG) — 3:10, 4:15, 5:25, 6:30, 7:40, 8:45.
Black and Blue (R) — 7, 9:45.
Countdown (PG-13) — 7, 9:15.
Current War: Director’s Cut (PG-13) — 7, 9:30.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 3 p.m.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 3:15, 6:45, 9:30.
Hustlers (R) — 6:10 p.m.
Jesus Is King: The IMAX 2D Experience (NR) — 7, 8:05, 9:10.
Jexi (R) — 4:25 p.m.
Joker (R) — 3:10, 5:10, 8.
Judy (PG-13) — 3:55 p.m.
Lighthouse (R) — 7, 8:45, 9:35.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 3, 5:45, 6:15, 8:30, 9.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — The IMAX 2D Experience (PG) — 4 p.m.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3D (PG) — 3:30 p.m.
Reliant (PG-13) — 7 p.m.
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 3:30, 4:55, 5:55, 7:15, 8:15, 9:35.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson*
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Abominable (PG) — 11, 1:45, 4:45.
Addams Family (PG) — 10:15, 12:45, 3:15, 5:45, 8, 10:30.
Countdown (PG-13) — 7:15, 9:45.
Current War: Director’s Cut (PG-13) — 7:15, 10.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45.
Joker (R) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 10, 1, 1:15, 1:30, 4, 4:15, 4:30, 7, 7:30, 10.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3D (PG) — 10:30, 10:30.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 10, 2.
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 10:15, 11:15, 2, 4:45, 5:45, 7:30, 8:30, 10:15, 11.
Gateway 12*
Cinemark Century
770 N. Kolb Road
1-800-CINEMARK
47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — 12:40, 3, 5:15, 7:25.
Angel Has Fallen (R) — 12:55, 3:45, 6:50.
Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 11:50, 2:15, 4:40, 7:10.
Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 11:45, 2:15, 4:45, 7:15.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — noon, 2:30, 4:55, 7:20.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 12:35, 3:30, 6:25.
Goldfinch (R) — 12:05, 3:15, 6:30.
Lion King (PG) — 12:20, 3:10, 6:05, 7.
Lion King 3D (PG) — 1:35, 4:20.
Ready or Not (R) — 12:25, 2:40, 5, 7:25.
Spider-Man: Far From Home: Extended Cut (PG-13) — 12:45, 3:40, 6:35.
Toy Story 4 (G) — 11:55, 2:25, 4:45, 7:05.
Loft Cinema*
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Black Sunday (NR) — 7:30 p.m.
End of the Century (NR) — 4:45 p.m.
Joker (R) — 10:45, 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10:15.
Judy (PG-13) — 2, 7.
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — 11:45, 2:30.
Monos (R) — noon, 4:45, 10.
Wrinkles the Clown (NR) — 9:45 p.m.
Marketplace*
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 10:15, 1, 3:50, 6:35.
Addams Family (PG) — 11:15, 1:40, 4:05, 6:30.
Current War: Director’s Cut (PG-13) — 7:10 p.m.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 10:20, 1:10, 4:10, 7.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 10:20, 11:45, 2:30, 3:55, 5:15, 8.
Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 1:05, 6:45.
Hustlers (R) — 10:25, 1, 3:40.
Joker (R) — 11, noon, 1:55, 3, 5, 6, 8.
Judy (PG-13) — 10:35, 1:20, 4:05, 6:50.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 10:15, 11:30, 2:15, 3:55, 5, 6:50, 7:45.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3D (PG) — 1:05 p.m.
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 11:20, 2, 4:30, 7:15.
Park Place 20*
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Abominable (PG) — 9:40, 10:40, 1:20, 4, 6:40.
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 1, 4:05.
Addams Family (PG) — 9:35, 10:55, 12:10, 1:25, 2:40, 5:15, 6:25, 7:40, 8:55, 10:05.
Addams Family 3D (PG) — 3:55 p.m.
Black and Blue (R) — 7, 10.
Countdown (PG-13) — 7, 9:30.
Current War: Director’s Cut (PG-13) — 7, 9:35.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 9:30, 12:40, 3:45.
Fighting Preacher (PG) — 10:50, 1:35, 4:20.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 10:20, 12:50, 1:25, 4:25, 7:25, 9:45.
Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 9:55, 3:50, 6:50, 10:25.
Hustlers (R) — 9:30 a.m.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 8:40, 9:25.
Jexi (R) — 12:15, 2:35.
Joker (R) — 9:30, 10, 11:05, 12:35, 1:05, 2:05, 3:40, 4:10, 6:45, 7:20, 9:50, 10:25.
Judy (PG-13) — 10:25, 1:30.
Lighthouse (R) — 7, 9:45.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 9:30, 10:15, 11:45, 12:30, 1:15, 2:45, 4:15, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15, 9:30, 10:15.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3D (PG) — 11, 2, 3:30, 5, 8.
One Piece: Stampede (NR) — 7:30 p.m.
Reliant (NR) — 7 p.m.
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 10:30, 11:25, 12:20, 1:10, 2:10, 3, 3:50, 4:55, 5:40, 6:30, 7:35, 8:20, 9:10, 10:15.
Roadhouse Cinemas*
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Ad Astra (PG-13) — 11:15, 2:15, 10:15.
Addams Family (PG) — 10:30, 12:15, 2, 3:15, 5:45, 8:15.
Downton Abbey (PG) — 3:45, 6:40.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 12:50, 4:30, 7:30, 10:15.
Hustlers (R) — 5:15, 9:35.
Jexi (R) — 8, 10:40.
Joker (R) — 11:30, 12:30, 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 9:15.
Judy (PG-13) — 10:45, 3:30, 6:20.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 11, noon, 1:10, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9.
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 10:30, 2:45, 5:30, 8:30, 9:55, 10:30.
The Screening Room*
127 E. Congress St.
882-0204
Tucson Spectrum 18*
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Abominable (PG) — noon, 2:05, 3:50, 7:20.
Addams Family (PG) — 9:55, 12:50, 2:20, 3, 5:10, 6:10, 9:20.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 10:05, 3:20, 6:40, 10:30.
Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 11:15 a.m.
Hustlers (R) — 10, 12:35, 4:25, 6:05, 10:05.
It: Chapter Two (R) — 11:40, 3:10, 7, 9:40.
Jexi (R) — 8:35, 10:50.
Joker (R) — 10:15, 1:05, 4:30, 7:20, 8:15, 10:10.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 10:30, 11:20, 1:10, 3:50, 4:40, 6:30, 7:30, 9:10.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3D (PG) — 2 p.m.
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 11:10, 1:30, 3:50, 6:10, 8:30, 10:45, 10:50.