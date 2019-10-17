* Complexes in which at least one theater has equipment for the hearing-impaired.

Thursday’s times

Arizona Pavilions 12*

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Abominable (PG) — 10, 12:20, 3:50, 6:30, 9:50.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 11:15, 2, 4:50, 9:35.

Addams Family (PG) — 10:15, 10:45, 12:35, 1, 1:40, 2:55, 4:25, 5:15, 7:35, 9:55.

Addams Family 3D (PG) — 11:20 a.m.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 10:35, 1:30, 3:55, 9:55.

Gemini Man (PG-13) — 11:45, 3:15, 5:10, 10:45.

Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 2:30, 8.

Hustlers (R) — 1:50, 5:20, 9:40.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 6:10 p.m.

Jexi (R) — 11:40, 1:55, 4:20, 7:50, 11.

Joker (R) — 10:30, 11, 1:20, 1:45, 4:10, 4:35, 6:45, 7:20, 10:25.

Judy (PG-13) — 10:55, 1:55, 4:30.

Lion King (PG) — 11:10, 2:40.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 7, 8:30, 9:50.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3D (PG) — 7 p.m.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 6:15, 8:50.

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 7, 8, 9:30, 10:15.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 7, 7:30, 10, 10:30.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3D (PG) — 7:15, 10:15.

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 7, 9:30.

Desert Sky Cinema*

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

Downton Abbey (PG) — 11:30, 2:15, 6:30.

Gemini Man (PG-13) — noon, 2:40, 6:50.

Joker (NR) — 12:30, 3:20, 3:45.

Judy (PG-13) — 12:45, 3:30, 6:45.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — 12:30, 3, 7.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 7 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 7 p.m.

El Con 20*

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Abominable (PG) — 11, noon, 1:40, 2:40, 4:25, 5:30, 7:05, 9:45.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:20, 6:30.

Addams Family (PG) — 11:15, 1:45, 3:05, 4:15, 5:35, 6:45, 8:15, 9:15.

Addams Family 3D (PG) — 12:35 p.m.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 12:30, 3:35.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 12:40, 3:45, 7:10, 10:15.

Gemini Man (PG-13) — 12:45, 3:50, 7, 10.

Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 11:45, 2:50, 6:25, 9:30.

Good Boys (R) — 12:25, 2:55.

Hustlers (R) — 11:20, 2:05, 4:50, 7:35, 10:25.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 11:35, 3:30.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot — Double Feature (NR) — 7 p.m.

Jexi (R) — 12:10, 2:45.

Joker XD (R) — 12:20, 3:40.

Joker (R) — 11:10, 11:55, 1:10, 2:15, 3, 4:20, 5:20, 6:15, 7:25, 8:30.

Lion King (PG) — 12:50, 3:55.

Lucy in the Sky (R) — 12:05, 3:05, 6:15.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil XD (PG) — 7, 10.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 7:30, 8:15, 9:15.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3D (PG) — 10:30 p.m.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:25, 2, 4:35, 7:20, 10:10.

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 7:15, 8, 8:30, 9:20, 9:45, 10, 10:30.

Foothills 15*

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Abominable (PG) — 2:20, 3:20, 4:45, 7:15, 9:45.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 2:35 p.m.

Addams Family (PG) — 2:15, 3:15, 4:30, 5:30, 6:45, 7:45, 9, 10.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 2:15, 5:15, 8:15.

Gemini Man (PG-13) — 3:30, 5:05, 7:50.

Gemini Man: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 2:45 p.m.

Hustlers (R) — 3:35 p.m.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 5:15 p.m.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot — Double Feature (NR) — 7 p.m.

Jexi (R) — 2:40, 4:50, 7, 9:10.

Joker (R) — 3:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10:05.

Judy (PG-13) — 2:20 p.m.

Lion King (PG) — 2:20 p.m.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 7, 7:30.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — The IMAX 2D Experience (PG) — 7, 9:45.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3D (PG) — 9:45 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 7, 9, 9:30, 10:15.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson*

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Abominable (PG) — 10:45, 1:15, 4:15, 7:15.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 11:15 a.m.

Addams Family (PG) — 10, 11:30, 12:30, 1, 2, 3, 4:45, 5:30, 8, 10:30.

Gemini Man (PG-13) — 1:30, 4:30, 8:15, 11.

Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 10:30 a.m.

Jexi (R) — 10:15, 3:30, 6, 11.

Joker (R) — 10, 10:30, 1, 1:30, 2:15, 4, 4:30, 5:15, 7:30, 10, 10:30.

Judy (PG-13) — 10, 1:15, 4:15.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 7, 7:30, 7:45, 10.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3D (PG) — 10:30 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 7:15, 8:30, 10, 10:45.

Gateway 12*

Cinemark Century

770 N. Kolb Road

1-800-CINEMARK

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — 12:40, 3, 5:15, 7:25.

Aladdin (PG) — 12:30, 3:35, 6:35.

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 11:35, 2:10, 4:45, 7:10.

Angry Birds Movie 2 3D (PG) — 12:55, 3:25.

Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 11:50, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20.

Blinded by the Light (PG-13) — 6:20 p.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11:45, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 12:45, 4, 7.

Goldfinch (R) — 12:10, 3:20, 6:30.

Ready or Not (R) — 12:35, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30.

Spider-Man: Far From Home: Extended Cut (PG-13) — 12:45, 3:50, 6:55.

Toy Story 4 (G) — 11:40, 2, 4:20, 6:40.

Toy Story 4 3D (G) — 12:50, 3:10, 5:30.

Loft Cinema*

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Joker (R) — 11, 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10:15.

Judy (PG-13) — 11:30, 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:45.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) — 11:15, 2:30, 4:45, 7:45.

Promare (PG-13) — 10 p.m.

Marketplace*

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Abominable (PG) — 10:50, 1:30, 4, 6:25.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 10:05, 12:50, 3:40, 6:30.

Addams Family (PG) — 11:15, 1:40, 4:05, 6:30.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 10:15, 1:10, 4:10, 7.

Gemini Man (PG-13) — 10:15, 11:45, 2:30, 3:55, 5:15, 7:15.

Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 1:05, 6:50.

Hustlers (R) — 10:20, 1, 3:40, 6:15.

Joker (R) — 11, noon, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8.

Judy (PG-13) — 10:05, 12:55, 3:50, 6:40.

Lion King (PG) — 10:35, 1:25, 4:20.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 7 p.m.

Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:10, 4:35, 7.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 8 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 7:10 p.m.

Park Place 20*

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Abominable (PG) — 9:40, 10:40, 11, 12:30, 1:25, 4:05.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — 9:35, 12:40, 3:45.

Addams Family (PG) — 9:30, 10:10, noon, 12:45, 2:30, 3:10, 5, 5:40, 7:30, 10.

Addams Family 3D (PG) — 10:45, 1:15, 3:50, 6:20, 8:50.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 9:30, 12:35, 3:35.

Gemini Man (PG-13) — 9:25, 10:15, 10:55, 12:25, 4:15, 10:15, 10:30.

Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 1:15, 2, 3:25, 7:15.

Hustlers (R) — 10:50, 1:45, 4:35.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 8:15 p.m.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot — Double Feature (NR) — 7 p.m.

Jexi (R) — 9:30, 11:55, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35.

Joker (R) — 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11, 12:35, 1:05, 1:35, 2:05, 2:35, 3:40, 3:55, 4:10, 4:40, 5:10, 6:40, 7:40, 9:50, 10:40.

Judy (PG-13) — 9:30, 10:20, 1:20, 4:20, 7:25.

Lion King (PG) — 9:45, 12:50.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 7, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3D (PG) — 7:30, 8.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 3:50 p.m.

War (NR) — 12:20 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30.

Roadhouse Cinemas*

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Abominable (PG) — 11:15, 1:45, 4:15, 6:45, 9:15.

Ad Astra (PG-13) — noon, 2:55, 6, 9:35.

Addams Family (PG) — 10:25, 2:15, 4:55, 7:15, 9.

Downton Abbey (PG) — 11:45, 2:45, 5:45, 8:45.

Gemini Man (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:15, 3:05, 6:30, 10:15.

Hustlers (R) — 1:45, 4:25, 7, 9:50.

Jexi (R) — 11, 12:40, 4:10, 6, 8, 10:30.

Joker (R) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 9:20.

Judy (PG-13) — 11:20, 12:15, 3:20, 6:15, 9:15.

The Screening Room*

127 E. Congress St.

882-0204

Tucson Spectrum 18*

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Abominable (PG) — 10:30, 12:25, 2:45, 6:05.

Addams Family (PG) — 10:20, 2:20, 4:35, 5:45, 6:45, 9.

Addams Family 3D (PG) — 12:35 p.m.

El Coyote (NR) — 10:10 a.m.

Gemini Man (PG-13) — 11, 1:45, 4:30, 7:20, 10.

Gemini Man 3D (PG-13) — 2:50 p.m.

Hustlers (R) — 10:30, 12:20, 3:30, 7:05, 9:45.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 11:40, 3:20, 9:30.

Jexi (R) — 10:40, 2:40, 5:10, 8:30, 10:40.

Joker (R) — 10:40, 12:40, 1:30, 3:20, 4:15, 6:10, 8, 9.

Judy (PG-13) — 11:40, 12:55.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 7, 9:40.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) — 4:50, 7:15, 10:40.

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 7, 9:20.