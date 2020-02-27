Thursday movies

* Complexes in which at least one theater has equipment for the hearing-impaired.
Thursday’s times
Arizona Pavilions 12*
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
1917 (R) — 12:35, 3:20, 6:05, 8:50.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — 12:40, 3:30, 6:15, 9:10.
Birds of Prey (R) — 11:30, 1:55, 4:30, 7:05, 9:40.
Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) — noon, 2:15, 4:25, 6:45, 9.
Call of the Wild (PG) — 11:30, 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30.
Dolittle (PG) — 11:40, 2:35, 5.
Downhill (R) — 12:25, 5:05.
Fantasy Island (PG-13) — 12:05, 2:05, 4:35, 7:10, 9:40.
Gentlemen (R) — 9:15 p.m.
Invisible Man (R) — 7, 9:50.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:25, 6:20.
Parasite (R) — 7:25, 9:40.
Photograph (PG-13) — 11:45, 2:10, 4:40, 7:10.
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 11:35, 1:05, 2:05, 2:40, 3:35, 4:35, 5:55, 7:15, 8:20, 9:35.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
1917 (R) — 11:50, 3:10.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — 12:50, 3:50, 7:10, 10:15.
Birds of Prey (R) — 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:45.
Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) — 12:30, 2:55, 5:20, 7:45, 10:10.
Call of the Wild (PG) — 11:45, 12:45, 2:20, 3:20, 4:55, 5:55, 7:40, 8:40, 10:15.
Downhill (R) — noon, 2:25, 4:55.
Fantasy Island (PG-13) — 1, 4, 7, 10.
Impractical Jokers: The Movie (PG-13) — 7, 9:30.
Invisible Man (R) — 7, 7:30, 10, 10:30.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 1:10, 4:30, 7:25, 10:25.
Las píldoras de mi novio (R) — 11:50, 2:25, 5, 7:35, 10:20.
Photograph (PG-13) — 11:40, 2:15, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10.
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 11:30, 12:20, 1:20, 2, 2:50, 3:55, 4:40, 6:30, 7:15, 9, 9:50.
Desert Sky Cinema*
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
1917 (R) — 11, 1:40, 4:15, 7.
Call of the Wild (PG) — 11:15, 1:30, 3:50, 6:45.
Downhill (R) — 11:45, 2, 4:15, 6:50.
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — 11, 4:15.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 1:30, 6:45.
Parasite (R) — 11, 1:50, 4:40, 7:30.
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 11:30, 1:45, 4:10, 6:45.
El Con 20*
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
1917 (R) — 12:35, 3:35, 7, 10.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — 12:05, 3:25, 6:50, 9:55.
Birds of Prey (R) — 12:30, 3:45, 7:15, 10:10.
Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) — noon, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40, 10:15.
Call of the Wild XD (PG) — 11:50, 2:45.
Call of the Wild (PG) — 12:45, 3:40, 5:45, 6:45, 8:45, 9:35.
Dolittle (PG) — 11:35, 2:15, 4:55.
Downhill (R) — 11:55, 2:30.
Fantasy Island (PG-13) — 12:55, 4:20, 7:25, 10:30.
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 11:40, 3:20, 7:50.
Gentlemen (R) — 12:40, 3:55.
Impractical Jokers: The Movie (PG-13) — 7:20, 8:15, 10.
Invisible Man XD (R) — 7, 10:10.
Invisible Man (R) — 7:40, 8, 8:50, 9:25, 10:30.
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — 12:10, 3:15, 6:35, 9:30.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 12:25, 3:30.
Just Mercy (PG-13) — 12:20, 3:40.
Little Women (PG) — 11:45, 3.
Lodge (R) — 12:30, 4:15, 7:30, 10:30.
Photograph (PG-13) — 12:50, 3:50, 7:10.
Seberg (R) — 7:35, 9:55.
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 11:30, 12:15, 1, 2:10, 2:55, 3:45, 4:50, 5:40, 6:40, 7:30, 10:10.
Foothills 15*
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
1917 (R) — 1:10, 3:55, 5:50, 8:35.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — 1, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30.
Bad Boys for Life: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) — 3:35 p.m.
Birds of Prey (R) — 1:15, 3:50, 6:25, 9.
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn): The IMAX 2D Experience (R) — 1 p.m.
Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) — 1:05, 3:55, 6:10, 8:25.
Call of the Wild (NR) — 1, 3:35, 6:10, 8:45.
Dolittle (PG) — 1:15, 3:45, 6:15.
Downhill (R) — 1:20, 3:35.
Fantasy Island (PG-13) — 1, 3:40, 6:20, 9:05.
Gentlemen (R) — 4:10 p.m.
Impractical Jokers: The Movie (PG-13) — 7, 8, 9:20, 10:20.
Invisible Man (R) — 7, 10.
Invisible Man: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) — 7, 10.
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — 8:45 p.m.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 1:05, 3:20, 6:10, 9.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 1:05, 4.
Parasite (R) — 1:10 p.m.
Photograph (PG-13) — 1:10, 3:45.
Seberg (R) — 7, 9:30.
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 1, 2, 3:30, 4:30, 6, 8:30.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson*
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
1917 (R) — 10:45, 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45.
Birds of Prey (R) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:30, 7:15, 10:15.
Call of the Wild (PG) — 10, 10:30, 11, 12:45, 1:15, 1:45, 3:30, 4, 4:45, 6:15, 7:30, 9.
Fantasy Island (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:15, 4, 9:30, 10.
Hai tang hong (NR) — 10 a.m.
Impractical Jokers: The Movie (PG-13) — 7:15, 9:45.
Invisible Man (R) — 7, 7:30, 10, 10:30.
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 10, 11:30, 12:45, 1:30, 2, 3:30, 4:15, 4:45, 6:15, 6:45, 9.
Gateway 12*
Cinemark Century
770 N. Kolb Road
1-800-CINEMARK
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) — 12:50, 3:50, 6:30.
Bheeshma (NR) — 6 p.m.
Dark Waters (PG-13) — 12:55, 3:55, 6:50.
Frozen II (PG) — 11:55, 1:10, 2:25, 4:55, 6:10, 7:25.
Frozen II 3D (PG) — 3:40 p.m.
Harriet (PG-13) — 12:05, 3:15, 6:25.
Joker (R) — 1, 4, 7:05.
Judy (PG-13) — 12:40, 3:40, 6:40.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — noon, 2:45.
Midway (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:35, 6:45.
Playing With Fire (PG) — 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10.
Uncut Gems (R) — 12:20, 3:20, 6:20.
Underwater (PG-13) — 12:30, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30.
Loft Cinema*
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Assistant (R) — 11:45, 1:45, 5, 7:30, 10:15.
Color Out of Space (NR) — 10 p.m.
Fantastic Fungi (NR) — 11:30 a.m.
Little Women (PG) — 2:15 p.m.
Parasite (R) — 11:15, 2, 4, 7:15, 9:45.
Unsettled: Seeking Refuge in America (NR) — 7 p.m.
Woman Who Loves Giraffes (NR) — 5:15 p.m.
Marketplace*
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
1917 (R) — 10:35, 1:20, 4:05, 6:55.
Birds of Prey (R) — 10:45, 1:30, 4:15, 7.
Call of the Wild (PG) — 10:30, 1:10, 3:50, 6:30.
Dolittle (PG) — 10:30, 1, 3:30.
Downhill (R) — 11, 1:25, 3:55, 6:15.
Gentlemen (R) — 10:40, 1:20, 4:10, 7.
Invisible Man (R) — 7 p.m.
Just Mercy (PG-13) — 10:40, 1:45, 4:50, 8.
Little Women (PG) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:35, 7:40.
Parasite (R) — 10:35, 1:40, 4:45, 7:50.
Photograph (PG-13) — 10:50, 1:35, 4:20, 7:05.
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 10:45, 11:55, 1:25, 2:30, 4, 5:05, 6:40, 7:35.
Park Place 20*
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
1917 (R) — 10:10, 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — 10:15, 1:20, 4:25, 7:35, 10:40.
Birds of Prey (R) — 10, 11:05, 12:55, 1:55, 3:50, 4:20, 4:55, 6:45, 7:50, 9:40, 10:40.
Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10.
Call of the Wild (PG) — 10:55, 12:25, 1:50, 3:20, 4:45, 6:15, 7:40, 9:10, 10:35.
Dolittle (PG) — 10:05, 12:50, 3:45, 6:40, 9:25.
Downhill (R) — 11:10, 1:45, 4:20, 6:55, 9:30.
Fantasy Island (PG-13) — 9:55, 1, 7:15.
Gentlemen (R) — 10:35, 1:35, 4:35, 7:45, 10:40.
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) — 7:55, 10:25.
Invisible Man (R) — 7, 8, 10.
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 10, 1:05, 4:15, 7:20, 10:30.
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (PG-13) — 11, 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20.
Parasite (R) — 11:45, 3, 6:20, 9:50.
Photograph (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:40, 4:35, 7:25, 10:20.
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 10, 10:40, 11:20, 11:55, 12:45, 1:25, 2:05, 2:35, 3:30, 4:05, 4:50, 5:15, 6:50, 7:35, 9:35, 10:15, 10:20.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 11:35, 3:05, 10:05.
Roadhouse Cinemas*
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
1917 (R) — 12:15, 3:10, 6, 9.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — 12:30, 1, 4:15, 7:15, 10:10.
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) — 11:30, 2:50, 5:15, 7:55, 10:15.
Call of the Wild (PG) — 10:30, noon, 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:25.
Downhill (R) — 10:45, 1:30, 3:45, 6:15, 8:40, 10:35.
Gentlemen (R) — 10:40, 3:30, 6:30, 9:20.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 2:10, 5:45.
Photograph (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:15, 6, 8:45.
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 11:45, 2:25, 5, 7:35, 8:50.
The Screening Room*
127 E. Congress St.
882-0204
Tucson Spectrum 18*
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (PG-13) — 12:30, 2:55, 5:20, 7:45, 10:10.