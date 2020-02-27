Thursday movies
Arizona Pavilions 12*

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

1917 (R) — 12:35, 3:20, 6:05, 8:50.

Bad Boys for Life (R) — 12:40, 3:30, 6:15, 9:10.

Birds of Prey (R) — 11:30, 1:55, 4:30, 7:05, 9:40.

Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) — noon, 2:15, 4:25, 6:45, 9.

Call of the Wild (PG) — 11:30, 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30.

Dolittle (PG) — 11:40, 2:35, 5.

Downhill (R) — 12:25, 5:05.

Fantasy Island (PG-13) — 12:05, 2:05, 4:35, 7:10, 9:40.

Gentlemen (R) — 9:15 p.m.

Invisible Man (R) — 7, 9:50.

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:25, 6:20.

Parasite (R) — 7:25, 9:40.

Photograph (PG-13) — 11:45, 2:10, 4:40, 7:10.

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 11:35, 1:05, 2:05, 2:40, 3:35, 4:35, 5:55, 7:15, 8:20, 9:35.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

1917 (R) — 11:50, 3:10.

Bad Boys for Life (R) — 12:50, 3:50, 7:10, 10:15.

Birds of Prey (R) — 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:45.

Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) — 12:30, 2:55, 5:20, 7:45, 10:10.

Call of the Wild (PG) — 11:45, 12:45, 2:20, 3:20, 4:55, 5:55, 7:40, 8:40, 10:15.

Downhill (R) — noon, 2:25, 4:55.

Fantasy Island (PG-13) — 1, 4, 7, 10.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie (PG-13) — 7, 9:30.

Invisible Man (R) — 7, 7:30, 10, 10:30.

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 1:10, 4:30, 7:25, 10:25.

Las píldoras de mi novio (R) — 11:50, 2:25, 5, 7:35, 10:20.

Photograph (PG-13) — 11:40, 2:15, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10.

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 11:30, 12:20, 1:20, 2, 2:50, 3:55, 4:40, 6:30, 7:15, 9, 9:50.

Desert Sky Cinema*

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

1917 (R) — 11, 1:40, 4:15, 7.

Call of the Wild (PG) — 11:15, 1:30, 3:50, 6:45.

Downhill (R) — 11:45, 2, 4:15, 6:50.

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — 11, 4:15.

Knives Out (PG-13) — 1:30, 6:45.

Parasite (R) — 11, 1:50, 4:40, 7:30.

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 11:30, 1:45, 4:10, 6:45.

El Con 20*

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

1917 (R) — 12:35, 3:35, 7, 10.

Bad Boys for Life (R) — 12:05, 3:25, 6:50, 9:55.

Birds of Prey (R) — 12:30, 3:45, 7:15, 10:10.

Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) — noon, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40, 10:15.

Call of the Wild XD (PG) — 11:50, 2:45.

Call of the Wild (PG) — 12:45, 3:40, 5:45, 6:45, 8:45, 9:35.

Dolittle (PG) — 11:35, 2:15, 4:55.

Downhill (R) — 11:55, 2:30.

Fantasy Island (PG-13) — 12:55, 4:20, 7:25, 10:30.

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 11:40, 3:20, 7:50.

Gentlemen (R) — 12:40, 3:55.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie (PG-13) — 7:20, 8:15, 10.

Invisible Man XD (R) — 7, 10:10.

Invisible Man (R) — 7:40, 8, 8:50, 9:25, 10:30.

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — 12:10, 3:15, 6:35, 9:30.

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 12:25, 3:30.

Just Mercy (PG-13) — 12:20, 3:40.

Little Women (PG) — 11:45, 3.

Lodge (R) — 12:30, 4:15, 7:30, 10:30.

Photograph (PG-13) — 12:50, 3:50, 7:10.

Seberg (R) — 7:35, 9:55.

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 11:30, 12:15, 1, 2:10, 2:55, 3:45, 4:50, 5:40, 6:40, 7:30, 10:10.

Foothills 15*

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

1917 (R) — 1:10, 3:55, 5:50, 8:35.

Bad Boys for Life (R) — 1, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30.

Bad Boys for Life: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) — 3:35 p.m.

Birds of Prey (R) — 1:15, 3:50, 6:25, 9.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn): The IMAX 2D Experience (R) — 1 p.m.

Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) — 1:05, 3:55, 6:10, 8:25.

Call of the Wild (NR) — 1, 3:35, 6:10, 8:45.

Dolittle (PG) — 1:15, 3:45, 6:15.

Downhill (R) — 1:20, 3:35.

Fantasy Island (PG-13) — 1, 3:40, 6:20, 9:05.

Gentlemen (R) — 4:10 p.m.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie (PG-13) — 7, 8, 9:20, 10:20.

Invisible Man (R) — 7, 10.

Invisible Man: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) — 7, 10.

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) — 8:45 p.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 1:05, 3:20, 6:10, 9.

Knives Out (PG-13) — 1:05, 4.

Parasite (R) — 1:10 p.m.

Photograph (PG-13) — 1:10, 3:45.

Seberg (R) — 7, 9:30.

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 1, 2, 3:30, 4:30, 6, 8:30.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson*

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

1917 (R) — 10:45, 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45.

Birds of Prey (R) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:30, 7:15, 10:15.

Call of the Wild (PG) — 10, 10:30, 11, 12:45, 1:15, 1:45, 3:30, 4, 4:45, 6:15, 7:30, 9.

Fantasy Island (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:15, 4, 9:30, 10.

Hai tang hong (NR) — 10 a.m.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie (PG-13) — 7:15, 9:45.

Invisible Man (R) — 7, 7:30, 10, 10:30.

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 10, 11:30, 12:45, 1:30, 2, 3:30, 4:15, 4:45, 6:15, 6:45, 9.

Gateway 12*

Cinemark Century

770 N. Kolb Road

1-800-CINEMARK

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) — 12:50, 3:50, 6:30.

Bheeshma (NR) — 6 p.m.

Dark Waters (PG-13) — 12:55, 3:55, 6:50.

Frozen II (PG) — 11:55, 1:10, 2:25, 4:55, 6:10, 7:25.

Frozen II 3D (PG) — 3:40 p.m.

Harriet (PG-13) — 12:05, 3:15, 6:25.

Joker (R) — 1, 4, 7:05.

Judy (PG-13) — 12:40, 3:40, 6:40.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — noon, 2:45.

Midway (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:35, 6:45.

Playing With Fire (PG) — 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10.

Uncut Gems (R) — 12:20, 3:20, 6:20.

Underwater (PG-13) — 12:30, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30.

Loft Cinema*

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Assistant (R) — 11:45, 1:45, 5, 7:30, 10:15.

Color Out of Space (NR) — 10 p.m.

Fantastic Fungi (NR) — 11:30 a.m.

Little Women (PG) — 2:15 p.m.

Parasite (R) — 11:15, 2, 4, 7:15, 9:45.

Unsettled: Seeking Refuge in America (NR) — 7 p.m.

Woman Who Loves Giraffes (NR) — 5:15 p.m.

Marketplace*

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

1917 (R) — 10:35, 1:20, 4:05, 6:55.

Birds of Prey (R) — 10:45, 1:30, 4:15, 7.

Call of the Wild (PG) — 10:30, 1:10, 3:50, 6:30.

Dolittle (PG) — 10:30, 1, 3:30.

Downhill (R) — 11, 1:25, 3:55, 6:15.

Gentlemen (R) — 10:40, 1:20, 4:10, 7.

Invisible Man (R) — 7 p.m.

Just Mercy (PG-13) — 10:40, 1:45, 4:50, 8.

Little Women (PG) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:35, 7:40.

Parasite (R) — 10:35, 1:40, 4:45, 7:50.

Photograph (PG-13) — 10:50, 1:35, 4:20, 7:05.

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 10:45, 11:55, 1:25, 2:30, 4, 5:05, 6:40, 7:35.

Park Place 20*

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

1917 (R) — 10:10, 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10.

Bad Boys for Life (R) — 10:15, 1:20, 4:25, 7:35, 10:40.

Birds of Prey (R) — 10, 11:05, 12:55, 1:55, 3:50, 4:20, 4:55, 6:45, 7:50, 9:40, 10:40.

Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10.

Call of the Wild (PG) — 10:55, 12:25, 1:50, 3:20, 4:45, 6:15, 7:40, 9:10, 10:35.

Dolittle (PG) — 10:05, 12:50, 3:45, 6:40, 9:25.

Downhill (R) — 11:10, 1:45, 4:20, 6:55, 9:30.

Fantasy Island (PG-13) — 9:55, 1, 7:15.

Gentlemen (R) — 10:35, 1:35, 4:35, 7:45, 10:40.

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) — 7:55, 10:25.

Invisible Man (R) — 7, 8, 10.

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 10, 1:05, 4:15, 7:20, 10:30.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (PG-13) — 11, 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20.

Parasite (R) — 11:45, 3, 6:20, 9:50.

Photograph (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:40, 4:35, 7:25, 10:20.

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 10, 10:40, 11:20, 11:55, 12:45, 1:25, 2:05, 2:35, 3:30, 4:05, 4:50, 5:15, 6:50, 7:35, 9:35, 10:15, 10:20.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) — 11:35, 3:05, 10:05.

Roadhouse Cinemas*

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

1917 (R) — 12:15, 3:10, 6, 9.

Bad Boys for Life (R) — 12:30, 1, 4:15, 7:15, 10:10.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) — 11:30, 2:50, 5:15, 7:55, 10:15.

Call of the Wild (PG) — 10:30, noon, 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:25.

Downhill (R) — 10:45, 1:30, 3:45, 6:15, 8:40, 10:35.

Gentlemen (R) — 10:40, 3:30, 6:30, 9:20.

Knives Out (PG-13) — 2:10, 5:45.

Photograph (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:15, 6, 8:45.

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 11:45, 2:25, 5, 7:35, 8:50.

The Screening Room*

127 E. Congress St.

882-0204

Tucson Spectrum 18*

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (PG-13) — 12:30, 2:55, 5:20, 7:45, 10:10.

