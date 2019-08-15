* Complexes in which at least one theater has equipment for the hearing-impaired.

Thursday’s times

Arizona Pavilions 12*

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — 7, 9:20.

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 10:45, 1:10, 3:35, 6, 8:25.

Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 10:35, 12:10, 3:30, 6:40.

Brian Banks (PG-13) — 1:55, 5, 8:30.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11, 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — noon, 1:15, 3:05, 4:20, 7:30, 10:30.

Good Boys (R) — 7, 9:20.

Kitchen (R) — 1:05, 4:15, 6:15, 10:50.

Lion King (PG) — 10:50, 1:35, 4:15, 7:20, 8:40.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11:15, 2:40, 6:10, 9:35.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:40, 2:20, 5, 7:40, 10:20.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:20, 4:10, 10:05.

Toy Story 4 (G) — 10:30, 11:35, 2:40, 6:05, 9:10.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) — 7, 9:40.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD*

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — 7, 9:30.

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 11:35, 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10.

Annabelle Comes Home (R) — 11:45, 2:25.

Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 11:40, 2:20, 5, 7:40, 10:20.

Crawl (R) — 11:55, 2:15.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11:30, 2:10, 4:45, 7:20, 9:50.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 11:30, 12:20, 1:10, 2:35, 3:25, 4:15, 6:30, 7:20, 9:35, 10:25.

Good Boys (R) — 7, 9:30.

Kitchen (R) — 11:50, 2:25, 5, 7:35, 10:10.

Lion King (PG) — 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 2:15, 6:15, 9:50.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:50, 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 12:50, 4, 7, 10.

Toy Story 4 (G) — 12:15, 2:45, 5:15, 7:45, 10:15.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) — 7, 9:45.

Desert Sky Cinema*

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 11:30, 1:50, 4:10, 7.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11:15, 1:45, 4:15, 6:45.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:45, 4:40, 7:30.

Kitchen (R) — 11:30, 2, 4:30, 7.

Lion King (PG) — 11, 1:45, 4:15.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11, 2:30, 6:40.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) — 7 p.m.

El Con 20*

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — 7:15, 9:55.

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 11, 4:20, 7, 9:40.

Angry Birds Movie 2 3D (PG) — 1:40 p.m.

Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 11, 1:50, 4:35, 7:30, 10:20.

Bravest (PG-13) — 12:05, 3:20.

Brian Banks (PG-13) — 11:20, 2:10, 4:45, 7:35, 10:10.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11:10, 12:30, 1:55, 3:25, 4:40, 6:20, 7:20, 9:05, 10:05.

ECCO (R) — 12:50, 3:55.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw XD (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:30, 6:40, 10.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 11:35, 1, 2:55, 4:25, 6:15, 8, 9:30.

Giant Spider Invasion (PG) — 8 p.m.

Good Boys (R) — 7:15, 9:45.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R) — 12:45, 3:55.

Kitchen (R) — 11:30, 2:20, 5, 7:50, 10:35.

Lion King (PG) — 11:25, 12:20, 2:30, 3:30, 6:40, 9:40.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11:05, 12:10, 2:45, 6:25, 10:05.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:15, 2:05, 4:55, 7:45, 10:35.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 12:40, 3:50, 7:10, 10:30.

Toy Story 4 (G) — 11:40, 2:15, 4:50, 7:25, 10.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) — 7:10, 10.

Woodstock (R) — 7 p.m.

Yesterday (PG-13) — 12:25, 3:45.

Foothills 15*

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — 7, 9:25.

Aladdin (PG) — 12:50 p.m.

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — noon, 1, 2:30, 3:30, 5, 7:30.

Angry Birds Movie 2 3D (PG) — 10 p.m.

Apocalypse Now: Final Cut (R) — 7 p.m.

Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 2:15, 4:50, 7:25, 10.

Brian Banks (PG-13) — 12:05, 2:30.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — noon, 2:25, 5, 7:30, 10.

Farewell (PG) — 5, 7:30, 10.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 12:15, 1:50, 3:15, 4:50, 7:50.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 12:50, 3:50.

Good Boys (R) — 7, 9:15.

Kitchen (R) — noon, 2:30, 5, 7:30, 10.

Lion King (PG) — 12:25, 3:15, 4, 6:05, 8:55.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 12:25, 4, 7:35.

RiffTrax Live: Giant Spider Invasion (NR) — 7 p.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 12:15, 2:50, 9:50.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15.

Toy Story 4 (G) — 12:05, 2:35.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) — 7, 9:35.

Woodstock (1970) 50th Anniversary Director’s Cut (NR) — 7 p.m.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson*

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 10, 12:15, 2:45, 5:15, 8, 10:30.

Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 10:30, 1:15, 4:15, 7:30, 10:30.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 10:15, 10:45, 12:50, 1:30, 3:30, 4, 6:15, 9.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 10, 1:15, 4:45, 8, 11.

Good Boys (R) — 7:45, 10:15.

Lion King (PG) — 10:45, 2, 5, 8, 11.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11, 2:45.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:15, 2:15, 5, 6:45, 7:15, 9:45, 10.

Toy Story 4 (G) — 11, 1:45, 4:20.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) — 7, 9:30.

Gateway 12*

Cinemark Century

770 N. Kolb Road

1-800-CINEMARK

American Woman (R) — 11:15, 4:10.

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) — 11:20, 3:05, 6:45.

Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) — 4:55 p.m.

Biggest Little Farm (PG) — 11:50, 2:10, 4:35, 6:50.

Child’s Play (R) — 1:50, 6:55.

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:05, 4:40.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) — 12:25, 3:35, 6:30.

Last Black Man in San Francisco (R) — 12:45, 3:55, 7:05.

Late Night (R) — 11:35, 2, 4:25, 6:50.

Men in Black: International (PG-13) — 11:25, 1:55, 4:30, 7.

Pavarotti (PG-13) — 11:20, 1:55, 4:30, 7:05.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) — 12:05, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10.

Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) — 11:45, 2, 4:10, 6:35.

Secret Life of Pets 2 3D (PG) — 1:10 p.m.

Loft Cinema*

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Echo in the Canyon (PG-13) — 2:45 p.m.

Farewell (PG) — noon, 2:30, 5, 7, 9:45.

Maiden (PG) — 11:45, 4:30.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (R) — 12:15, 4:45, 10.

On Dangerous Ground (NR) — 7:30 p.m.

Them That Follow (R) — 2, 7:15, 9:30.

Marketplace*

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — 7:30 p.m.

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 10:45, 1:15, 3:45, 6:15.

Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 10:50, 1:40, 4:20, 7:05.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11, 1:30, 4, 6:30.

Farewell (PG) — 10:40, 1:20, 4:05, 6:50.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 10:45, 12:25, 1:50, 3:30, 4:55, 8.

Good Boys (R) — 7 p.m.

Kitchen (R) — 10:30, 1:10, 3:45, 6:20.

Lion King (PG) — 10:25, 1:20, 4:10, 6:55.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11:50, 3:30, 7:20.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 12:20, 3:15, 6:15.

Toy Story 4 (G) — 10:55, 1:25, 3:55.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) — 7:15 p.m.

Yesterday (PG-13) — 10:20, 1:05, 3:50.

Park Place 20*

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — 7, 9:25.

Aladdin (PG) — 9:30, 12:50, 4:05, 7:25, 10:30.

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 9, 11:40, 2:20, 7:40, 10:20.

Angry Birds Movie 2 3D (PG) — 5 p.m.

Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 11:10, 2, 4:50, 7:40, 10:30.

Brian Banks (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:05, 4:55.

Crawl (R) — 9:15, 11:45, 2:15, 4:45.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 9:25, 10:45, 12:10, 1:30, 2:55, 4:15, 7, 9:45.

Farewell (PG) — 1:55, 4:35.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 9, 10:05, 11:05, 12:20, 1:25, 2:30, 3:40, 4:45, 5:50, 7:05, 9:10, 10:25.

Giant Spider Invasion (PG) — 8 p.m.

Good Boys (R) — 7, 7:30, 8, 9:30, 10, 10:30.

Kitchen (R) — 11:20, 2:05, 4:55, 7:45, 10:35.

Lion King (PG) — 9:10, 10:10, 12:05, 1:05, 3, 4, 5:55, 8:50.

Mission Mangal (NR) — 11:40, 3:10, 6:40, 10:10.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 9:05, 10:55, 12:45, 2:35, 4:25, 8:05.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 10:45, 1:35, 4:25, 5:40, 7:15, 8:30, 10:05.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 10:15, 1:20, 4:30, 7:35, 10:35.

Toy Story 4 (G) — 11, 1:40, 4:20, 7:10, 10.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) — 7, 9:45.

Roadhouse Cinemas*

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 10:25, 1:25, 4, 6:45, 9:05.

Farewell (PG) — 10, 3:10, 4:30, 7, 9:30.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 10:15, 1, 4:15, 5:15, 7:30, 10:35.

Lion King (PG) — 11:30, 12:15, 2:15, 5:45, 8:45.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11, 12:45, 2:40, 6:15, 8:30, 9:55.

Rocketman (R) — 1:30, 7:15.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — noon, 2:25, 5:10, 7:55, 10:15, 10:40.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 11:15, 2:55, 6, 9:20.

Yesterday (PG-13) — 10:45, 4:30.

The Screening Room*

127 E. Congress St.

882-0204

Third Man (NR) — 7:30 p.m.

Tucson Spectrum 18*

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 11:20, 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:25.

Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 11:15, 1:45, 4:15, 6:45, 9:15.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11:30, 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 10:30, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30.

Good Boys (R) — 7, 9:20.

Kitchen (R) — 12:20, 2:45, 5:10, 10:45.

Lion King (PG) — 10:40, 1:25, 4:10, 7:35, 10:20.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (R) — 11:25, 2:45, 6:05, 9:25.

RiffTrax Live: Giant Spider Invasion (NR) — 8 p.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:10, 4:50, 7:25, 10.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) — 10:50, 1:45, 4:40, 10:30.