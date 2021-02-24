Pro-active faith

Let’s talk about faith in regard to the faith that we exhibit in our Christian walk, not saving faith; although I do believe that the two are intertwined since it takes one to be able to take the first steps in the other. I’ve often taught that faith is both a noun and a verb. Faith is a noun; in that it is something that we possess as a result of our relationship with our Savior. But it is also a verb, in that it is strengthened and expanded daily in our Christian walk. Galatians 2:20 tells us, “I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me.”
So I want to speak to this faith that changes lives. I am convicted that if we are to do what the Lord wants us to do, then we have to be an instrument of His that changes lives, and I am sorry to tell you, that for us to be able to do that, I think we are going to have to change too. Why is it that the church of God is growing so fast in other parts of the world and receding here? Well, there are many reasons, but I am going to maintain that most of them degenerate to one thing, a lack of faith on the part of God’s church. And I want to challenge you, because God can touch people through His church if we have faith that He can; so, I do not write this to make you feel good about yourself. I write this with the hope that it will draw us closer to the Lord and then we will have a chance of reaching our full potential for the Lord, to change lives. And that is the bottom line here, just so you know – changing lives, Jesus was a life changer and that is what we are called upon to do also, be life changers, taking them from an eternity in hell to an eternity with Him in heaven by introducing them to our Savior. You know we can spend money on a billboard, and we can buy a van and put signage on it, we can do any number of things, but if we want to truly succeed in doing the Lord’s business then we need to start changing lives.
And I think the greatest inhibitor to God getting great things done through us; is us. See God really is a God of impossibility; the possible, hardly brings any attention to Him, and God is to be noticed, not for the sake of attention, but for the sake of His glory. So I think God wants us to be involved in God sized things. And our ability to do God sized things is really tied to the degree of faith that we have in Him. That is how people come to live bold lives for the Lord; that is how the disciples drop everything and fellow Jesus! And the thing about faith is that it is a self-fulfilling prophecy in that when you exercise it properly it tends to grow and as it grows you are brought to greater faith by our Father. And then, when you exercise it properly it grows, and we are brought to greater faith by our Father. And then… when…. well, you get the idea. So my entreaty for us today would be that we would be a faithful people.