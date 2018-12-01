Lost in some of the hype about Arizona’s fall recruiting class is three-star center Christian Koloko, in part because he has only 195 pounds on his 7-foot frame.
Miller appeared confident those numbers will change, saying he made him a recruiting priority after watching Koloko play with UA freshman Devonaire Doutrive for Southern California’s Birmingham High School last season.
“It’s a great story,” Miller said. “He’s a high character kid, a very, very bright student, someone who hasn’t been playing the game very long but you watch his size and see what he can become. …
“Part of what we really believe in is our strength and conditioning program. It’s really not failed us. Any player that we’ve had who hasn’t really developed physically (at UA), it really falls more on them than what we do here. So with that, I think when you plug somebody like Christian and his love for the game into what we have, I think it’s a great fit.”