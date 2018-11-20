Grant Krueger, owner of Union Public House and Reforma Modern Mexican opened Proof in November.
“I personally always had a soft spot for pizza and pasta,” he says.
But before Reforma was Reforma, the building was home to Italian restaurant Vivace, which has since moved three miles north to Campbell Avenue and Sunrise Drive.
Since then, Krueger said Italian fare has been missing in the area.
“We think Proof fills a void at River and Campbell,” he says.
Among the menu items are pizza, pasta, bruschetta, salad and soup. Nearly everything is made from scratch, Krueger says. There are also gluten-free and vegan cheese options.