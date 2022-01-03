Pruebas caseras gratis en Tucsón

Huge thanks to our partners at the Pima County Public Library, who distributed about 50,000 free at-home COVID-19 tests in the past month or so, meeting the high demand from the public.
Starting Monday, Jan. 3, the BinaxNOW self-test kits WILL NO LONGER BE AVAILABLE at the libraries, due to limited supply.
We are still scheduling free test kit giveaways, including on Jan. 4 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Rd. Limit of one test kit per person. Each test kit contains two rapid antigen tests. We will be distributing Quidel QuickVue self-test kits.
For more information on how to get free testing in Pima County: www.pima.gov/covid19testing