 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public Brewhouse

Public Brewhouse

Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave., closed its doors after a five-year run because of the pandemic.

Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave., closed for good in October. The nanobrewery was losing money  doing takeout only.

Tucson's downtown Public Brewhouse closes due to COVID-19

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News