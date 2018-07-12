HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "The President is Missing" by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown).
2. "Spymaster" by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books).
3. "The Perfect Couple" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown).
4. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Scribner).
5. "All We Ever Wanted" by Emily Griffin (Ballantine).
6. "There There" by Tommy Orange (Knopf).
7. "The Fallen" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing).
8. "When Life Gives You Lululemons" by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster).
9. "Tom Clancy: Line of Sight" by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam's Sons).
10. "Shelter in Place" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press).
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Magnolia Table" by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks).
2. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson).
3. "Calypso" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown).
4. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada).
5. "The Soul of America" by Jon Meachum (Random House).
6. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House).
7. "The Plant Paradox Cookbook" by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave).
8. "How to Change Your Mind" by Michael Pollan (Penguin Books).
9. "Art & Science of Respect" by James Prince (N-the-Water).
10. "Believe It" by Nick Foles (Tyndale Momentum).
MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS
1. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Dell).
2. "Murder in Paradise" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing).
3. "Truth or Dare" by Fern Michaels (Zebra).
4. "Seeing Red" by Sandra Brown (Vision).
5. "The Black Book" by Patterson/Ellis (Grand Central Publishing).
TRADE PAPERBACKS
1. "Elinor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman (Penguin).
2. "Less" by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay).
3. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Dell).
4. "The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye" by David Lagercrantz (Black Lizard).
5. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead).