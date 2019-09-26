There are just four undefeated teams left in Tucson heading into Friday night’s games: Canyon del Oro, Pueblo, Sahuaro and Salpointe Catholic. CDO, Sahuaro and Salpointe Catholic all compete in the Class 4A Kino Region, so the second half of the season could feature some bigger-than-big games.
For now, let’s focus on the final week of September. Our game of the week features Catalina Foothills and undefeated Pueblo. The Falcons are coming off a disappointing one-possession loss to Sabino; can they spoil Pueblo’s perfect record?
The Star’s Justin Spears predicts how that contest will fare, along with every other game in Tucson. All games kick off at 7 p.m.; the Star’s projected winner is in ALL CAPS