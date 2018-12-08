I can’t imagine anyone busier in the basketball season than Pueblo High School girls coach Izzy Galindo. Having established himself as one of the better basketball coaches in the state, Galindo has coached the Warriors to an 89-12 record the last 3½ seasons. He works full time for the Tucson Parks and Recreation department and also squeezes in time to watch his son, Ismael Galindo, play for Pueblo’s boys basketball team. Unfortunately, the Pueblo boys and girls team routinely play opposite schedules; when Pueblo’s boys play at Sabino, for example, the PHS girls team plays at home against Sabino. One of the leading girls basketball players in Arizona is Pueblo senior Summer Fox, who is averaging 19.6 points so far this season, third of all Tucson girls players. Fox has scored 941 points in her Pueblo career and almost had a triple-double last week in a 22-point, nine-steal, eight-assist game against Casa Grande Vista Grande. Typical of the success of Galindo’s program, Fox has been widely recruited and on Wednesday afternoon at the Pueblo library will sign a letter of intent to play basketball at Black Hills State, a NCAA Division II team in South Dakota. A four-year scholarship like that can be worth as much as $100,000.