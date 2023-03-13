Pueblo Vida is celebrating Pi Day with a limited supply of Caramel Apple Galettes from Rosebud Bakery. "First come, first serve on Tuesday, March 14th!," they posted on Facebook.
They will also be tapping a brand-new beer in their Sour Series, Strawberry Rhubarb Shortcut.
More information here.
Pascal Albright
Pascal (They/Them) joined the Arizona Daily Star in 2022 as a digital producer. Their background in alternative digital journalism excites them about the digital stories being produced.