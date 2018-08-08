It’s unclear if Arizona will pay any penalties as a result of the federal investigation. If the UA does, however, the consequences could be severe.
The NCAA said it is adding independent oversight and investigators to complex cases, while noting that penalties can now include longer postseason bans, multiyear suspensions for coaches, increased recruiting restrictions and the loss of all NCAA Tournament revenue.
School presidents and chancellors will now be held accountable for their athletic department’s compliance with NCAA rules. In April, Heeke said Arizona administrators already believe that’s their job.
“We’re already responsible for that and accountable for the outcomes,” Heeke said. “We have the systems in place. And if we have the systems in place we can say we did everything we could to maintain the integrity of our athletics program.”