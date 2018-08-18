Outside of determining which kicker will start week one against BYU between Josh Pollack and Lucas Havrisik, special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer has another battle to watch: punting.
Arizona's punting finished the season ranked No. 126 out of the 130 teams in the FBS. The only schools ranked lower than Arizona were Army, Navy, Air Force and Oklahoma State.
The punting unit will return Jake Glatting, Matt Aragon and graduate transfer from Cal Dylan Klumph. All three will battle for the starting spot before the season opener against BYU.
Springer and Klumph spoke to the media following Saturday morning's practice, here's what they had to say: