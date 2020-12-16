Hoki Poki closed, but now Pure Poke and Prep has opened in the same location, 6501 E. Grant Road, so poke is still available. The restaurant focuses on traditional Hawaiian poke methods.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Hoki Poki closed, but now Pure Poke and Prep has opened in the same location, 6501 E. Grant Road, so poke is still available. The restaurant focuses on traditional Hawaiian poke methods.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.