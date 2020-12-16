 Skip to main content
Pure Poke and Prep

Like the other fast casual poke places that have come and gone in Tucson, Pure Poke and Prep, 6501 E. Grand Road, will let customers assemble their own poke bowls with fresh ingredients. The restaurant will also have a menu of set bowls.

Hoki Poki closed, but now Pure Poke and Prep has opened in the same location, 6501 E. Grant Road, so poke is still available. The restaurant focuses on traditional Hawaiian poke methods.

