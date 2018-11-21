For as much as the federal investigation impacted Arizona’s recruiting, the Wildcats have not had a player suspended as a result. But Auburn sat out two projected starters last season, Purifoy and Wiley, while Purifoy remains suspended for the Tigers’ first nine games this season.
The initial federal complaint against Person alleged that he said on camera that he paid family members of Purifoy ($7,500) and Wiley ($11,000) with the intent to steer them to a financial advisor. After both players sat out last season, the NCAA ruled that Purifoy would have to sit out nine games this season.
“We worked diligently with the NCAA on behalf of both our student-athletes who were ineligible this season,” Auburn president Steve Leath said in a statement, via to the Montgomery Advertiser. “The process was arduous, but it was important that we do everything we could to put Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley in the best position to resume their Auburn basketball careers. We're happy for them and their teammates and coaches."