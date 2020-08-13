You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Purple Heart

Purple Heart

Applicant must be a veteran and a Purple Heart Medal recipient and provide a copy of a DD214 or 215, WDAGO forms 53-55 or 53-98, NAVPERS 553 or NAVMC 78, which indicates Purple Heart Medal recipient, or provide an original letter from the Arizona Department of Veterans' Services (ADVS) verifying eligibility. Supports veterans services.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News