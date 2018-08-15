Where: 590 N. Camino Galindo, Rio Rico
What to expect: The Lions were one quarter away from winning a state championship in 2017, but fell to Casteel 35-28. Star quarterback Christian Fetsis ran for 1,181 yards in Jerry Harris’ triple-option offense, and safety Mitch Maas contributed 119 tackles. Both players have since graduated, leaving glaring holes on both sides of the ball as the Lions open the 2018 season. Pusch Ridge will turn to senior quarterback Jonathan Stanton for the season opener on the road. And while a trip to Rio Rico has a "trap game" feel, the Lions will win it 31-17.