Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita
What to expect: If it weren’t for Sabino-Sahuaro, this would be the Star’s game of the week. In one corner, Pusch Ridge Christian has running back Evan Lovett, who rushed for 128 yards in the season opener. The Lions, under head coach Gary Harris, are known to play power football. In the other corner is a pass-happy Walden Grove offense led by twins Jordan and Alex Lopez. This game is worth the scenic drive to Sahuarita. We like the Red Wolves to win this one, 42-28.