Pusch Ridge Christian Academy provides classical, Christian education

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy is a DK-12 private school serving Christian families from all over Tucson.
Our mission is “to teach our students to become like Christ through a classical, Christian education within a covenantal community.”
We strive for excellence across the curriculum, teaching from a Biblical world view, so that each student is prepared to engage the world with the truth of the Gospel. The school’s model of classical education provides a strong academic foundation to equip students for the future.
Our families come from diverse economic backgrounds, with 92% of our students receiving some form of scholarship assistance.
By breaking down financial barriers, and helping new and current families afford a Christian education, tax credits are a critical component of the school’s income, making up 56% of the school’s annual revenue.
“We chose Pusch Ridge Christian Academy because of its great reputation for having a quality education, dedicated teachers, and deeper teaching of God,” said parent Lee Tompkins. “Sending our three boys to a private school has been the best decision my wife and I have made for the education of our sons. Through it all, God has provided. He is good.”
Tompkins said the school did a good job explaining how tax credits work and with finding scholarship opportunities.
Tax credits are a crucial part of offering assistance to families in need as health or financial issues arise, especially over the past year with the pandemic. Each dollar donated contributes to helping a family realize a private, Christian education for their child.
Our classical, Christian education is preparing and equipping the next generation of leaders.