Pusch Ridge Christian Academy provides classical, Christian education

PRCA Varsity Football posted a 7-1 record for Fall 2020, losing to Yuma Catholic in the 3A state semi-finals.

 Courtesy of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy is a DK-12 private school serving Christian families from all over Tucson.

Our mission is “to teach our students to become like Christ through a classical, Christian education within a covenantal community.”

We strive for excellence across the curriculum, teaching from a Biblical world view, so that each student is prepared to engage the world with the truth of the Gospel. The school’s model of classical education provides a strong academic foundation to equip students for the future.

Our families come from diverse economic backgrounds, with 92% of our students receiving some form of scholarship assistance.

By breaking down financial barriers, and helping new and current families afford a Christian education, tax credits are a critical component of the school’s income, making up 56% of the school’s annual revenue.

“We chose Pusch Ridge Christian Academy because of its great reputation for having a quality education, dedicated teachers, and deeper teaching of God,” said parent Lee Tompkins. “Sending our three boys to a private school has been the best decision my wife and I have made for the education of our sons. Through it all, God has provided. He is good.”

Tompkins said the school did a good job explaining how tax credits work and with finding scholarship opportunities.

Tax credits are a crucial part of offering assistance to families in need as health or financial issues arise, especially over the past year with the pandemic. Each dollar donated contributes to helping a family realize a private, Christian education for their child.

Our classical, Christian education is preparing and equipping the next generation of leaders.

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

Grammar School

Address: 6450 N. Camino Miraval, Tucson, AZ 85718

Phone: 529-7080

Upper School

Address: 9500 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704

Phone: 797-0107

Website: prca.academy

Mission: The mission of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy is to teach our students to become like Christ through a classical Christian education within a covenantal community.

