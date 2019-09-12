Friday should mark another chapter in what has already been an exhilarating season. Last week, Sahuaro thumped Sabino 47-13 in a battle of east-side rivals.
This week’s big game features two schools — Pusch Ridge Christian and Canyon del Oro — that are less than a mile apart. At halftime, CDO will honor the 10-year anniversary of the Dorados’ 2009 state championship team that featured star running back Ka’Deem Carey, former Arizona Wildcats Jared Tevis and Josh Robbins and Tucson Sugar Skulls linebacker Robert Metz.
Across town, Cienega will host defending Class 4A state champion Peoria Centennial in Vail.
Here is a breakdown and prediction for every game. All games kick off at 7 p.m.; predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.