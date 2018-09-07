Longtime NFL draft guru and college football reporter Todd McShay will serve as the color analyst for Saturday's game. Here McShay gives his take on some of the key issues in a Q&A with the Star:
What did you see from Arizona’s offense against BYU, specifically how Kevin Sumlin and Noel Mazzone utilized Khalil Tate?
A: “It was a little bit surprising in that he had just eight carries for 14 yards. It’s not what we’re used to seeing from Tate, because he’s such a dynamic runner, and that’s such a big part of his game.
“Part of it is adjusting to a new offensive system. I know that Mazzone is working with him to get everything in sync – match his drops with his progressions. It’s kind of a tug of war between … doing all the little things you have to do as a quarterback to operate that offense functionally, then also letting Tate be Tate.
“The hard part against BYU specifically is that they are so disciplined. They just didn’t allow for many opportunities for him to run, especially outside. They contained him with both of their edge guys. They didn’t rush him a lot and just stayed in their gaps.
“Tate is going to have to, in those situations, become more efficient within the offensive system. I don’t know if it’s the other way around like a lot of fans may think.
“When they got down … they just started throwing the ball downfield and lost all rhythm in the offense. He threw the ball beyond 15 yards 17 times, the second most of any Power Five quarterback this season. He attempted only 63 of those passes the entire season last year.”
Do you expect to see Arizona call more designed runs for Tate this week?
A: “I would think so. Houston’s good on defense. Obviously, Ed Oliver’s outstanding, and they’ve got two good defensive ends. They don’t play the same brand of disciplined defense, consistently, like BYU showed in that game.
“I do expect Houston to run a lot of single-high safety, drop a safety in the box and try to emulate what BYU did and Oregon did a year ago. It seems to be the blueprint.
“But because (the Cougars have) a more aggressive style, starting with Oliver penetrating up the field, it tends to lead to some more opportunities, whether it’s designed runs or broken-down pass plays.”
What stands out to you the most about Houston’s offense?
A: “Tempo. They are fast. We went to practice (Thursday), and they’re snapping the ball as fast as Oregon did in the Chip Kelly days, or any team I’ve ever seen.
“They’ve got a quarterback who’s competent as a passer in D’Eriq King; he keeps getting better.
“They (play) fast. They’re mobile at quarterback. They’re effective throwing the ball, and they’ve got a lot of weapons at wide receiver. This is a very good offensive team.”