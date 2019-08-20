Did you know Khalil Tate had a @donovanjmcnabb FatHead growing up? You do now. pic.twitter.com/ctltTCOJZv— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 20, 2019
Khalil Tate says “it’s important we use our speed” against Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/SwvEzWJLtt— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 20, 2019
Khalil Tate on Arizona’s wide receivers: pic.twitter.com/3AcldfjJhT— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 20, 2019
Khalil Tate on how he wants to be remembered this season: pic.twitter.com/06vT5msCEz— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 20, 2019
Arizona QB Khalil Tate on being more comfortable with the coaching staff: pic.twitter.com/Sx6Ro4erwP— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 20, 2019