Pima County health inspectors said they found toxic chemicals stored near food at Quick Break, 3095 E. Irvington Road. The store’s manager says problems have been fixed.

3095 E. Irvington Road

History: A mix of good, passing and needs improvement scores since 2014. Most recently was placed on probation Jan. 17.

What the inspector saw: Hot dogs, turkey, bacon, roast beef, cheese and milk were at unsafe temperatures; toxic chemicals stored near food; hand-washing sink blocked by trash; manager not certified in food protection management.

Follow up: A follow-up inspection was set for Jan. 28 but results were not available by deadline.

Comments: Manager Angela Studer said problems were fixed and customers were not negatively affected.