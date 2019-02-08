History: A mix of good, passing and needs improvement scores since 2014. Most recently was placed on probation Jan. 17.
What the inspector saw: Hot dogs, turkey, bacon, roast beef, cheese and milk were at unsafe temperatures; toxic chemicals stored near food; hand-washing sink blocked by trash; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow up: A follow-up inspection was set for Jan. 28 but results were not available by deadline.
Comments: Manager Angela Studer said problems were fixed and customers were not negatively affected.