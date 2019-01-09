UA center Chase Jeter is now the answer to an Arizona student-athlete trivia question: Which Arizona basketball player picked up his undergraduate degree before playing a full season for the Wildcats?
Jeter was one of 17 UA athletes earning undergraduate degrees in December, but he’s only in his first season of competition for the Wildcats after transferring from Duke in 2017.
However, Jeter completed two-plus years of schooling at Duke before leaving, and said last July that all but two of his classes there transferred to Arizona credits.
Jeter spent his junior year as a redshirt at Arizona, and said he also took a lot of classes over the past two summers at UA that moved him closer his general studies degree.
“School comes easy to me,” Jeter said.
Jeter will have one remaining year of eligibility to play for the Wildcats and keep pursuing graduate classes if he chooses to.