Note: Before the Family History Expo in November, The Star asked readers to submit family names to see what could be found on newspapers.com. There were many submissions, so we spent 30 minutes on some of them to see what we could find and will present several in the coming months.
Anita Ramirez is no stranger to large families. Her father Mike Quihuis, born in Tucson, was one of eight children. Her mother Bertha (Lowe) Quihuis was one of 10 children and was born in Tubac. Mike and Bertha had seven children of their own.
With the information supplied by Ramirez, we searched newspapers.com for 30 minutes and learned the following from announcements, obituaries and articles:
Mike Quihuis and Bertha Lowe were married Sept. 24, 1933. A small announcement ran in the Arizona Daily Star where Bertha’s father was listed as William Lowe, but no other family names were mentioned.
Anita Ramirez may have been named for her maternal grandmother, Anita Burruel Lowe. Her maternal grandfather, William, was a Tubac pioneer and was the town’s Postmaster. A historic photo of Old Fort Crittenden and its defenders in 1870 may have included William H. Lowe (later of Tubac) according to his son, William, of Tucson, who supplied the photo to the Tucson Citizen in 1952. If William H. Lowe is Bertha’s father, she must have been a late-in-life child for him, she was born in 1915. William the son, could possibly have been her father.
The groom’s name in that small wedding announcement was given as Miguel Guihuis. While Miguel was correct at one time, Guihuis was probably not. We learn from a later article the couple eloped and Bertha’s parents weren’t entirely in favor of the marriage.
Mike’s parents were Antonio and Ernestina Quihuis and were born in Hermosillo, Sonora. They came to Tucson in 1912, and Mike was born the same year in Tucson.
Mike Quihuis was a professional boxer under the name “Battling Mike Nelson,” so named because, according to a later Arizona Daily Star article, the announcer could not pronounce Quihuis.
One of Anita Ramirez’s brothers, Mike Quihuis Jr., passed away in 1962 at the age of 26. Mike Sr. died in 1976, and his obituary names other family members whose names could be researched. Bertha died in 2001.
A next step might be to do more research on William Lowe and Anita Burruel and the other names in Mike Quihuis’ obituary.