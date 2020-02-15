You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Quik Mart #6

Quik Mart #6

2760 W. Curtis Road

History: Mostly good and excellent ratings since 2002. Received an imminent health hazard rating Jan. 24.

What the inspector saw: Hot dogs and chicken sticks held at unsafe hot temperatures, no soap at the hand-washing sink, multiple floor surfaces in storage and walk-in refrigerator with debris build up, rodent feces around hot holding unit and open condiments, rodent feces in storage room scattered around closed dry goods and under shelves, leak in three-compartment sink, two ceiling tiles coming loose, no food protection manager certificate. Ordered to cease food preparation until facility has been treated by a licensed pest control company and until all areas have been cleaned and sanitized. Only pre-packaged items may be sold.

Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 31.

Comment: No comment

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News