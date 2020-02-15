Quik Mart #6

What the inspector saw: Hot dogs and chicken sticks held at unsafe hot temperatures, no soap at the hand-washing sink, multiple floor surfaces in storage and walk-in refrigerator with debris build up, rodent feces around hot holding unit and open condiments, rodent feces in storage room scattered around closed dry goods and under shelves, leak in three-compartment sink, two ceiling tiles coming loose, no food protection manager certificate. Ordered to cease food preparation until facility has been treated by a licensed pest control company and until all areas have been cleaned and sanitized. Only pre-packaged items may be sold.