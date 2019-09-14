History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years but was placed on probation Aug. 2 and failed an Aug. 13 follow-up inspection.
What the inspector saw: Hot dogs, nacho cheese, turkey subs and cheese sticks stored at unsafe temperatures; deli meats, hot dogs and eggs had no use-by dates; food debris buildup on meat slicer; hand-washing sink was blocked and had no soap or paper towels; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Aug. 23.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.