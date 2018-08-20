Gooch may be one of the best all-around football players to ever play in Southern Arizona. The do-it-all star was a running back, slot receiver and defensive back and even a kicker for the Sabercats. As a junior in the 1998 4A state championship game, Gooch rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown, intercepted a pass and kicked three extra points. A year later, before he suffered a season-ending injury and missed the final six games, Gooch rushed for 1,010 yards and 11 scores and kicked 28 extra points. He was a first-team All-Southern Arizona selection and chose BYU over UA.